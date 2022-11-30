Roblox Tower Blitz Codes for December 2022: Free Coins

Created by Hexagon Development Community, Roblox Tower Blitz was released in February 2020. It's a tower defense game that is quite popular among players of all age groups and has been visited by more than 65 million users.

In the game, one needs to defend their base from alien invaders. They can use a variety of towers to take the monsters down and prepare themselves for the ultimate battle. As enemies grow stronger with every new wave, the towers need to be upgraded regularly.

Users need to strategically place soldiers and towers in a vulnerable position to fend off invaders before they can wreak havoc and infiltrate the base. Upgrading the units will require coins that can be obtained in-game and also with the help of certain codes.

The below-mentioned code can be used by newcomers to get a head start. Since there is only one active code, readers might prefer to return to the article and check for new ones.

Get free coins using Roblox Tower Blitz code in December 2022

Active codes in Roblox Tower Blitz

As of now, there is only one working code for Tower Blitz. The good news is that fresh ones will be released in the upcoming patch updates and in-game winter events. Therefore, it's ideal to return and check again once the new codes are released.

returnoftheking - Redeem this code to receive 400 coins.

Inactive codes in Roblox Tower Blitz

Unfortunately, the below-mentioned codes have expired in Roblox Tower Blitz. However, users can still try to redeem them to ascertain their status:

odeOfAutumn - Redeem this code to receive 300 Tokens.

- Redeem this code to receive 300 Tokens. dreamfromfortnite - Redeem this code to receive Tech Blade Skin.

- Redeem this code to receive Tech Blade Skin. shutdownEvent - Redeem this code to receive 300 Tokens.

- Redeem this code to receive 300 Tokens. businessfixes - Redeem this code to receive 300 Tokens.

Use of Tower Blitz codes in Roblox

The codes in Tower Blitz will provide coins and tokens that can be used to upgrade soldiers and towers. There are various kinds of towers and soldiers in the game and each of them has a unique requirement for upgrades.

Users need to utilize the coins carefully since they are not easily available. If they spend coins on the wrong upgrade, then the mistake cannot be reverted. Players might end up losing their home ground.

Listed below is a step-by-step guide that will help players redeem the code efficiently.

How to redeem Tower Blitz codes in Roblox

It is relatively easy to redeem the codes in Tower Blitz. Players can follow the steps listed below:

Launch Tower Blitz on the preferred device.

Click the Twitter icon at the top-left corner of the screen.

Copy and paste the desired code in the text box.

Click on ”Redeem” or press enter button to collect the rewards.

Users must provide the code in the correct manner, as they are strictly case-sensitive. It is best to copy and paste them during the redemption procedure to prevent errors.

