Explosion Artist All Star Tower Defense X: How to get, ascension, and stats

All Star Tower Defense X features a diverse roster of units, with each bringing different elements and special abilities to the battlefield. Among the notable ones is Explosion Artist, whose explosive abilities are inspired by Deidara from the Naruto Shippuden series. The 5-star unit possesses high damage area attacks. Moreover, with its special ability, it can occasionally switch its flight pattern.

Ad

This guide shows you how to obtain the Explosion Artist and perform its ascension in Roblox All Star Tower Defense X.

How to get Explosion Artist in All Star Tower Defense X

Explosion Artist is a rare unit (Image via Roblox)

Explosion Artist can be obtained via the Summons gacha in All Star Tower Defense X. Given that it is a 5-star unit, you have a 1% chance of obtaining it when it arrives in the X Banner. The Deidara-inspired character is commonly accompanied by Shirtless Magician and Ikki (Half Mask), both of whom are strong additions for any tower defense team.

Ad

Trending

A single Summon in this Roblox experience costs 50 Gems, whereas 10 Summons require only 450 Gems. Keep pulling characters from the gacha until you get Explosion Artist or activate the Pity system. Once the latter is active, you are guaranteed to get a 5-star or higher-rarity unit.

How to Ascend Explosion Artist in All Star Tower Defense X

All items for the unit's ascension (Image via Roblox)

Explosion Artist can be ascended by using 2 Ninja Scroll, 2 Beast Token, 5 Ghost I (Red), 5 Ghost III (Rainbow), and 5000 Gold. Beast Token is this unit's special ascension item that can be acquired from the Zaruto NPC Mission.

Ad

Here's how you can get each item for Explosion Artist's ascension:

Ninja Scroll : You can obtain Ninja Scrolls from Story 4 (Challenge).

: You can obtain Ninja Scrolls from Story 4 (Challenge). Beast Token : These special ascension items can be acquired by completing the challenge presented by NPC Zaruto, who can be found next to the Story area.

: These special ascension items can be acquired by completing the challenge presented by NPC Zaruto, who can be found next to the Story area. Ghost I (Red) : To obtain these items, collect and transform Ghost Eggs into Ghost I (Red).

: To obtain these items, collect and transform Ghost Eggs into Ghost I (Red). Ghost III (Rainbow) : Ghost III (Rainbow) can be acquired by completing specific Challenges in the Expert difficulty, such as Future City (Ruins) and Hidden Storm Village.

: Ghost III (Rainbow) can be acquired by completing specific Challenges in the Expert difficulty, such as Future City (Ruins) and Hidden Storm Village. Gold: You can get Gold by finishing Quests, Stages, and Challenges.

Ad

Once you have collected all the items, navigate to the unit's Advance Potential menu. You can do this by clicking Explosion Artist in the Loadout and then pressing the Ascend button. From there, hit the Gold button to use all required items and currency for the ascension.

Also check: All Star Tower Defense X Traits

An overview of Explosion Artist's stats

Explosion Artist (Image via Roblox)

Explosion Artist (Deidara) has the following stats at Level 1:

Ad

Element : Red

: Red Placement : 3

: 3 Tower Type : Hill

: Hill Attack Type : Circle AoE

: Circle AoE Deployment Cost : 1000 Cash

: 1000 Cash Upgrade Levels : 6

: 6 Damage : 305

: 305 Attack Rate/SPA : 2

: 2 Range: 8

When fully leveled up, ascended, and upgraded to tier six, this unit's SPA is increased to 5, and it can deal over 16,000 damage.

Also check: Dark Wing All Star Tower Defense X: How to get, ascension, and stats

FAQs on All Star Tower Defense X

What is the drop rate of Explosion Artist?

Ad

Explosion Artist has a 1% drop rate in the gacha.

What is the specialty of Explosion Artist?

Explosion Artist rides on a clay bird and deals damage within a certain range. The bird's flight pattern is only changed when the special ability is activated.

What is the special ability of Explosion Artist?

This unit's special ability, Route Change, allows it to change its flight path between a circular and a figure-eight pattern.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025