Flashpoint Food Delivery mission guide

Flashpoint's Lightning Throw update has introduced the Food Delivery mission, providing speedsters another way to help citizens and gain EXP and Cash for their efforts. As the name suggests, this mission involves delivering food to customers around the virtual world. You must rely on sheer speed to make several trips from the deliverymen to the recipients within a time limit.

Here's everything to know about the Food Delivery mission in Flashpoint.

How to complete the Food Delivery mission in Flashpoint

Interact with the Delivery Guy to get the food (Image via Roblox)

The Food Delivery mission is indicated by a stopwatch icon on the game's heads-up display. Upon reaching the location, interact with the NPC Delivery Guy by holding the "E" key on PC. Your speedster character will take food from the character, put it in a backpack, and begin the delivery mission.

You must take food from the Delivery Guy and deliver them to customers within 135 seconds. The customers can be located miles away, often requiring you to utilize the Boost ability to reach them on time.

Delivering food is as simple as picking it up in Flashpoint. You need to press and hold the Interact button after approaching the customer. Once the first delivery is completed, you'll be directed to the next Delivery Guy, and the take-and-give process will continue until the mission is completed.

If you fail to deliver the food on time, the mission will be replaced by another. Moreover, the NPCs involved in the mission will disappear.

Tips for completing the Food Delivery mission

Use these tips to always deliver food on time (Image via Roblox)

Here are some tips for you to complete the Food Delivery mission in Flashpoint:

Upgrade Speed and Boost : Since you must cover miles in quick time, invest Skillpoints in the Speed and Boost abilities. It will make the Food Delivery missions extremely easy.

: Since you must cover miles in quick time, invest Skillpoints in the Speed and Boost abilities. It will make the Food Delivery missions extremely easy. Slow down when close to NPCs : You must get close to NPCs to interact with them. However, when your character's speed is above 800 SPS, a single press on the keyboard can make it zoom past the NPCs, thus wasting time. Make sure to use the Slow Down button to decrease your character's speed.

: You must get close to NPCs to interact with them. However, when your character's speed is above 800 SPS, a single press on the keyboard can make it zoom past the NPCs, thus wasting time. Make sure to use the Slow Down button to decrease your character's speed. Use Flashtime to save time: The time limit on the game screen is affected by Flashtime. Even if you spend five seconds, it will be counted as a single second in the game. Use Flashtime to navigate the world smoothly, complete the delivery missions, and have several seconds to spare.

Completing the Food Delivery mission gives you Cash for purchasing spins and items and EXP for leveling up. To gain EXP fast by finishing missions, activate the free boosts and purchase the Gamepass from the Store.

Also check: How to spawn and beat Time Wraiths in Flashpoint

FAQs on Flashpoint

How many times do I have to deliver food during the Food Delivery mission?

You'll need to take and deliver food to NPCs three times to complete the mission.

How much time is given for the Food Delivery mission?

Players are given 135 seconds to complete the mission, although this duration can be affected by Flashtime.

What happens if the time runs out for the Food Delivery mission?

If the time runs out, the mission is replaced, and the associated NPCs disappear from the map.

