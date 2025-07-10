How to spawn and beat Time Wraiths in Flashpoint

Alongside other features, the Flashpoint Lightning Throw update has brought a revamped Time Wraith system. Players will now experience a cutscene that marks the arrival of wraiths on the server. Additionally, they have the option to spawn the spectral entities on themselves or their friends. The objective is to outrun them and gain decent Cash and EXP in the process.

This guide tells you how to spawn Time Wraiths and overcome the deadly challenge in Roblox Flashpoint.

How to spawn Time Wraiths in Flashpoint

You can spawn a Time Wraith any time (Image via Roblox)

You can spawn Time Wraiths after making its associated purchase in the Inventory menu. A single spawn costs 60 Robux and they are infinitely stackable. Formerly, these entities appeared on servers after every 30 to 40 minutes, forcing players to wait to test their speed against them.

Now, you can set off the wraiths on yourself at any time, leave them behind with your speed, and gain rewards. Here's a quick guide on how to access this convenient feature:

Launch Flashpoint and stay in the main game world.

Press Inventory (box icon) on the left side of the screen.

Select Time Wraith from the row of options.

Press the Buy button in the bottom-right corner.

After buying the item, click the Use button.

Select yourself or another player on the server as the victim of the wraiths.

Once the wraiths are let loose, the targeted player will need to make their character struggle free of the wraith's grip. They then have to run for a few minutes to avoid being killed by the pursuing entities.

Like in the previous versions, the only way to beat the Time Wraiths is to outrun them. You cannot physically harm them by spamming the Punch button or by utilizing the Lightning Throw ability.

Tips to outrun Time Wraiths in Flashpoint

Struggle free of the wraith to begin the escape (Image via Roblox)

An encounter with Time Wraiths can be unnerving. That said, you can leave them empty-handed by following these tips:

Increase your Speed and Boost abilities : Given that wraiths cannot be subdued with violence, invest Skillpoints and Rebirth Tokens in the Speed and Boost abilities.

: Given that wraiths cannot be subdued with violence, invest Skillpoints and Rebirth Tokens in the Speed and Boost abilities. Struggle free of the wraith : During the Time Wraith cutscene, you'll need to press the Struggle button repeatedly to break free of the entity's clutches. Avoid holding the button because 'clicks' are required to escape.

: During the Time Wraith cutscene, you'll need to press the Struggle button repeatedly to break free of the entity's clutches. Avoid holding the button because 'clicks' are required to escape. Run away from the city : The city has many buildings that can block your character while they are running away from the wraiths. Thus, navigate to the sand and snow biomes, as they have fewer obstacles.

: The city has many buildings that can block your character while they are running away from the wraiths. Thus, navigate to the sand and snow biomes, as they have fewer obstacles. Use Flashtime when necessary: Steering your character while running at high speeds becomes easier when Flashtime is active. However, this ability depletes Stamina. Use it judiciously for making turns and avoiding obstacles.

With the revamp, Time Wraiths' speed has drastically increased in Flashpoint. Outrunning them will require plenty of Speed, Boost, and even Flashtime upgrades.

Also check: Flashpoint: Worlds Collide Lightning Throw patch notes

FAQs on Flashpoint

When do Time Wraiths naturally spawn in a server?

The game spawns Time Wraiths on a server after every 30 to 40 minutes.

What is the speed of the Time Wraiths?

The wraiths' speed scales with the user's speed. So, to outrun them, press the Boost button regularly and avoid running into obstacles.

Why am I not getting EXP and Cash for surviving Time Wraiths?

If you're not receiving any EXP or Cash for outrunning the wraiths, the game mechanic is likely bugged. Other players have reported similar issues.

