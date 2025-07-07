Flashpoint: Worlds Collide Lightning Throw guide

Lightning Throw is the first ability added in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. It lets you channel your speedster powers and hurl a bolt of lightning at the enemy, knocking them back and inflicting heavy damage. However, it is not readily available in the interface like Flashtime or Punch. You'll need Skillpoints to both unlock and enhance it in the game.

This guide provides all the information about the newly arrived Lightning Throw ability in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide.

How to get Lightning Throw in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

Unlock Lightning Throw with Skillpoints (Image via Roblox)

You can unlock Lightning Throw from the "Abilities" menu. To find the same, follow these instructions:

Launch Flashpoint: Worlds Collide and stay in the main game world.

Click the Upgrades icon on the left side of the screen.

Switch to the Abilities tab.

Hit the Upgrade button for the Lightning Throw ability. It will cost six Skillpoints.

Skillpoints for unlocking the ability can be earned by leveling up. You get three Skillpoints per level up, which can be invested in ability upgrades as well as usual upgrades like Flashtime, Damage, Boost, and Speed.

When unlocked, PC players can use Lightning Throw by pressing and holding the "1" button. Roblox mobile players can activate it by holding the "Ability 1" button below Flashtime.

Lightning Throw can be used in tandem with Flashtime. This combo prevents you from being an easy target for the armed enemies, as well as gives you sufficient time to defeat them. However, the lightning ability must be used strategically since it goes into a cooldown after every application.

All Lightning Throw levels and their costs

All Lightning Throw levels explained (Image via Roblox)

The Lightning Throw ability has three levels in Roblox Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. After being unlocked, it can be upgraded twice by utilizing Skillpoints. Each upgrade reduces its cooldown and increases its damage.

The following section features each Lightning Throw level and its corresponding damage and cooldown stats:

Skill Level Cost Damage Cooldown Level1 6 Skillpoints 75 5.0 seconds Level 2 6 Skillpoints 78 4.7 seconds Level 3 12 Skillpoints 85 4.5 seconds

This ability's damage is not affected by the Damage upgrades. Thus, you can only upgrade it by spending Skillpoints in the Abilities menu.

Why is Lightning Throw useful?

You can charge the Lightning Throw (Image via Roblox)

Besides upgrades, the Lightning Throw's damage is determined by its charge in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. If you hold its associated key, a blue bar will appear at the bottom of the screen. The higher the bar, the more damage the bolt deals to the enemy.

Each impact from the ability also briefly stuns the enemy. This gives you sufficient time to punch down the metahumans and high-threat criminals such as those with rocket launchers and assault rifles.

Lightning Throw not only deals high damage but is also versatile. Besides activating it on the ground, you can use it while airborne and hurl thunder at enemies. The damage from the bolt remains the same but the impact area gets a bit wider.

Also check: Flashpoint: Worlds Collide Lightning Throw patch notes

FAQs on Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

Why can't I use Lightning Throw even though it is unlocked?

To use Lightning Throw, ensure that you have "Toggle Speed" enabled.

Does Lightning Throw consume Stamina?

No, the ability does not deplete your Stamina meter.

How do I direct the Lightning Throw?

You can direct the Lightning Throw with your cursor.

