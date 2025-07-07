Flashpoint: Worlds Collide Lightning Throw patch notes

Flashpoint: Worlds Collide has finally rolled out the Lightning Throw update to conclude a week-long delay. Released on July 5, 2025, the update has added many notable features to the speedster game, including a new ability, two new missions, a revamped Time Wraith system, and a more vibrant world with diverse biomes. You can run on sand, water, snow, and concrete while helping NPCs all over the map.
This article features the complete patch details for the Lightning Throw update in Roblox Flashpoint: Worlds Collide.
Patch notes for Flashpoint: Worlds Collide Lightning Throw update
Here is the official changelog for the Lightning Throw update:
Abilities
- Lightning throw added (more to come later)
NPC Changes
- More powerful and durable NPCs
- New weapons
- New movement
General Changes
- New lobby - Flash Museum
- Improved Map
- Revamped UI
- Visual changes
- Improved running animations
- Render distance setting included
- New keys. Press "," and "." to change the speed output
- New Idle Animation
- 3 Idle Breakers
- New Music
- New Emotes
Missions
- Revamped bomb defusal
- New mission - Deliver to hospital
- New mission - Deliver food
Infinite Terrain
- Lets you run on the map without any obstructions
Time Wraith Revamp
- Time Wraiths initiate a minigame when they spawn
- Skill check interaction during the chase
- Players can spawn in Time Wraiths
Lantern Bundle
- Flash [Blue Lantern]
- Black Flash [Black Lantern]
- Wally West [Indigo Lantern]
- Flash [White Lantern]
- Reverse Flash [Yellow Lantern]
- Zoom [Orange Lantern]
- Iris West [Star Sapphire]
- Jay Garrick [Green Lantern]
- Savitar [Red Lantern]
Revamped Gacha System
- Animations for each suit in the gacha
- Ignition has been removed. It has been converted into Cash
Weekly Suit Shop
- Two new characters each week
- 40 new Unlockables
Mach speedometer
- Displays speed in Mach
Revamped VFX
- Lightspeed
- Sub-Lightspeed
- Speed on VFX
Bug Fixes
- Fixed EXP requiring you to re-verify on join
- Fixed 2X EXP weekend text not showing
- Fixed gifting
- Fixed game passes
- Fixed transaction issues
- Fixed rebirth tokens
- Fixed emotes resetting when you synced ur data
- Fixed Exp Boost not working properly
- Fixed AFK World
- Fixed Xbox keycodes for Wraiths
- The Goliath race has been tweaked.
- Fixed Rebirth suits.
Since the update, the game has been riddled with bugs. The developer has promised to release more fixes in the coming weeks.
An overview of the latest patch
Lightning Throw is the first ability introduced in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. It is a decent alternative compared to punching criminals because of its high damage.
Apart from improving the player's arsenal, the recent update has also buffed the NPC enemies. You'll find criminals with rocket launchers, assault rifles, and metahumans with explosive abilities. Interestingly, they could use structures like tables for cover, yet another feature added to the game.
The criminals aren't the only threat. Due to the revamp, the Time Wraiths are more deadly and faster in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. You can try to outrun them while sporting any of the costumes brought by the Lantern Bundle.
Besides the UI changes and bug fixes, the latest update has implemented major gameplay changes by introducing two new missions. Both the "Deliver to hospital" and "Deliver food" missions require you to run from one spot to another within a time limit. They give hefty Cash and EXP for leveling up.
FAQs on Flashpoint: Worlds Collide
When was the Lightning Throw update released?
The update was released on July 5, 2025.
What is the new Bundle in the game?
The Lantern Bundle is the newest bundle. You can spin for a suit by spending 15,000 Cash or buy the whole Bundle with 799 Robux.
How do I change the music in the game?
You can change music from the Settings menu.
