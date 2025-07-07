Flashpoint: Worlds Collide Lightning Throw patch notes

Flashpoint: Worlds Collide has finally rolled out the Lightning Throw update to conclude a week-long delay. Released on July 5, 2025, the update has added many notable features to the speedster game, including a new ability, two new missions, a revamped Time Wraith system, and a more vibrant world with diverse biomes. You can run on sand, water, snow, and concrete while helping NPCs all over the map.

This article features the complete patch details for the Lightning Throw update in Roblox Flashpoint: Worlds Collide.

Patch notes for Flashpoint: Worlds Collide Lightning Throw update

The Lightning Throw ability (Image via Roblox)

Here is the official changelog for the Lightning Throw update:

Abilities

Lightning throw added (more to come later)

NPC Changes

More powerful and durable NPCs

New weapons

New movement

General Changes

New lobby - Flash Museum

Improved Map

Revamped UI

Visual changes

Improved running animations

Render distance setting included

New keys. Press "," and "." to change the speed output

New Idle Animation

3 Idle Breakers

New Music

New Emotes

Missions

Revamped bomb defusal

New mission - Deliver to hospital

New mission - Deliver food

Infinite Terrain

Lets you run on the map without any obstructions

Time Wraith Revamp

Time Wraiths initiate a minigame when they spawn

Skill check interaction during the chase

Players can spawn in Time Wraiths

Lantern Bundle

Flash [Blue Lantern]

Black Flash [Black Lantern]

Wally West [Indigo Lantern]

Flash [White Lantern]

Reverse Flash [Yellow Lantern]

Zoom [Orange Lantern]

Iris West [Star Sapphire]

Jay Garrick [Green Lantern]

Savitar [Red Lantern]

Revamped Gacha System

Animations for each suit in the gacha

Ignition has been removed. It has been converted into Cash

Weekly Suit Shop

Two new characters each week

40 new Unlockables

Mach speedometer

Displays speed in Mach

Revamped VFX

Lightspeed

Sub-Lightspeed

Speed on VFX

Bug Fixes

Fixed EXP requiring you to re-verify on join

Fixed 2X EXP weekend text not showing

Fixed gifting

Fixed game passes

Fixed transaction issues

Fixed rebirth tokens

Fixed emotes resetting when you synced ur data

Fixed Exp Boost not working properly

Fixed AFK World

Fixed Xbox keycodes for Wraiths

The Goliath race has been tweaked.

Fixed Rebirth suits.

Since the update, the game has been riddled with bugs. The developer has promised to release more fixes in the coming weeks.

An overview of the latest patch

The Flash Museum (Image via Roblox)

Lightning Throw is the first ability introduced in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. It is a decent alternative compared to punching criminals because of its high damage.

Apart from improving the player's arsenal, the recent update has also buffed the NPC enemies. You'll find criminals with rocket launchers, assault rifles, and metahumans with explosive abilities. Interestingly, they could use structures like tables for cover, yet another feature added to the game.

The criminals aren't the only threat. Due to the revamp, the Time Wraiths are more deadly and faster in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. You can try to outrun them while sporting any of the costumes brought by the Lantern Bundle.

Besides the UI changes and bug fixes, the latest update has implemented major gameplay changes by introducing two new missions. Both the "Deliver to hospital" and "Deliver food" missions require you to run from one spot to another within a time limit. They give hefty Cash and EXP for leveling up.

FAQs on Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

When was the Lightning Throw update released?

The update was released on July 5, 2025.

What is the new Bundle in the game?

The Lantern Bundle is the newest bundle. You can spin for a suit by spending 15,000 Cash or buy the whole Bundle with 799 Robux.

How do I change the music in the game?

You can change music from the Settings menu.

