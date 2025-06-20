Flashpoint Worlds Collide: Flashtime guide

Flashpoint Worlds Collide lets you embody a speedster and race across the map to fight crime. Apart from an extremely high speed, which you can regulate by pressing buttons, the game provides you with the Flashtime ability. It gives you a significant edge during the daily fights with criminals and also helps you direct your character when being pursued by wraiths.

This guide dives into the details of Flashtime in Flashpoint Worlds Collide.

What is Flashtime in Flashpoint Worlds Collide?

The Flashtime ability explained (Image via Roblox)

Flashtime is a speedster ability that slows down time. However, this time-slow is relative to the user, such that everything appears to occur in slow motion due to their extreme speed. They can react faster to enemies and better navigate their speedster after triggering the ability in Flashpoint Worlds Collide.

The Flashtime mode is represented by the hourglass icon on the game's interface. It is conveniently placed above the Boost icon. When clocking high speeds, you can simultaneously use the speed boost and the time-slow skill to improve the handleability of your speedster.

To activate Flashtime, you will need Stamina, which is indicated by a meter at the bottom of the screen. Your speedster gains Stamina as they run around the city. It is consumed whenever you use Boost or hit Flashtime when in combat.

Like other abilities, the Flashtime can be upgraded with Skillpoints. Each upgrade increases the duration of the ability as well as helps you progress toward a Rebirth in Flashpoint Worlds Collide.

Why is Flashtime useful?

Flashtime lets you better handle your speedster at high speeds (Image via Roblox)

Throughout Flashpoint Worlds Collide, you'll need to constantly use Flashtime. This ability is useful for overwhelming armed criminals with your speed and defeating them in a flashy manner. Moreover, you can use Flashtime to scour the crime scene for metahumans, avoid their explosive projectiles, and primarily target them before moving on to other threats.

Flashtime is also beneficial for dealing with Time Wraiths, which are spectral entities that spawn periodically on the server. They are incredibly fast and the only way to avoid them is to outrun them. While hitting speeds up to 1400 SPS to gain distance from the wraiths, you can use Flashtime to steer your character.

How to upgrade Flashtime in Flashpoint Worlds Collide

The Upgrades menu (Image via Roblox)

You can upgrade the Flashtime skill by following these steps:

Stay in the main game area rather than entering the AFK World.

Click the upward-pointing green arrows at the left side of the screen.

Check the amount of Skillpoints you have in the game.

Press the "Buy Upgrade" button next to the Flashtime Speed option.

You can put as many Skillpoints as required into the ability.

At the moment, the Rebirth Upgrades menu has no Flashtime section.

FAQs on Flashpoint Worlds Collide

Does the slow-mo effect of Flashtime affect others?

No, the Flashtime's time-slowing effect only affects the user. Enemies react normally, whereas you gain enhanced reflexes.

How do I gain Stamina for the Flashtime mode?

You can gain Stamina by simply running around the map.

Is it possible to upgrade Flashtime?

You can upgrade Flashtime with Skillpoints. There are currently no Flashtime upgrades with Rebirth Tokens.

