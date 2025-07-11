How to get the Boombox item in My Singing Brainrot

The core gameplay of Roblox My Singing Brainrot involves hatching Brainrots from eggs and earning money. These earn a certain amount of money every second by dancing on your plot, and higher rarity or bigger-sized Brainrots will grant you more money per second. The type of Brainrots that an egg hatches depends highly on RNG. However, you can increase eggs’ Hatch Luck, Size Luck, and apply higher-rarity mutations by using the Boombox items.

This My Singing Brainrot guide lists all available Boomboxes and provides a guide on how to obtain them.

A complete guide to getting the Boombox items in My Singing Brainrot

Crystal Boombox item in action (Image via Roblox)

There are two ways to get Boombox items in My Singing Brainrot: Buying from the in-game Shop and buying from the Item Shop. Here is a step-by-step guide for both methods:

Buying from the in-game Shop

Click the yellow Shop icon on your screen’s left side.

on your screen’s left side. The Shop contains the FOREVER Pack and Featured section .

contains the . Scroll down to see the Featured section .

. You can see two Boomboxes: Golden and Diamond .

. Click on the green price button below the Boombox you want to buy to get it.

Note that you can buy a Boombox from the in-game Shop only with Robux.

Buying with money (in-game currency)

After spawning on your plot, look for the Item Shop . You can find it on the left or right side of the map, depending on your spawn location. The Shop has a roof with blue and white stripes.

. You can find it on the left or right side of the map, depending on your spawn location. The has a roof with blue and white stripes. If you’re far away, use the black conveyor in the middle to travel faster .

. After you get off the conveyor, walk up to the Item Shop .

. A pop-up with all items will appear on your screen. The Shop sells three types of Boomboxes: Cardboard, Crystal, and Dark Matter.

Click the green price button beside each Boombox to buy the one you want.

You can buy a Boombox from the Item Shop with money (in-game currency) or Robux.

Also read: Brainrot Training codes

All Boomboxes, their price, and how to use them

Currently, you can obtain five types of Boomboxes in My Singing Brainrot — Two from the in-game Shop and three from the Item Shop. Here is their list and details:

List of all Boomboxes in the in-game Shop

In-game Shop (Image via Roblox)

Here is the list of Boomboxes in the in-game Shop:

Golden Boombox: It gives Golden mutations (highest rarity) to every egg within its range. One Golden Boombox costs 149 Robux at the in-game Shop.

It gives to every egg within its range. at the in-game Shop. Diamond Boombox: It gives Diamond mutations (second-highest rarity) to every egg within its range. One Diamond Boombox costs 399 Robux at the in-game Shop.

Also read: Steal a Brainrot Rebirth guide

List of all Boomboxes at the Item Shop

Item Shop (Image via Roblox)

Here is the list of Boomboxes in the Item Shop:

Cardboard Boombox: It increases the Size Luck of the eggs within its range by up to three times . You can buy a Cardboard Boombox for 75,000 money or 49 Robux . This Boombox lasts 10 minutes .

It increases the of the eggs within its range . You can . This Boombox . Crystal Boombox: It increases the Hatch Luck of eggs within its range by up to three times . You can buy one Crystal Boombox for 3,00,000 money or 99 Robux .

It increases the of eggs within its range . You can . Dark Matter Boombox: It increases both Size Luck and Hatch Luck of eggs within its range by up to five times. You can buy one Dark Matter Boombox for 1,000,000 money or 199 Robux.

How to use Boomboxes

Put Boombox first and then, eggs within its range (Image via Roblox)

After buying a Boombox in My Singing Brainrot, you can place it on your plot near your eggs. The best way is to put it first on the plot, so you can see its range highlighted by a circle. Next, place your eggs within the circular highlighted region as shown in the picture.

It's best if you set aside a small area on your plot to hatch eggs. After an egg hatches, you can move the obtained Brainrot to your desired spot using the Hammer tool. This way, you can get the most out of each Boombox in My Singing Brainrot.

Also read: Roblox Ants beginners guide

FAQs

How many Boombox items are there in My Singing Brainrot?

There are five Boombox items: Cardboard, Crystal, Dark Matter, Gold, and Diamond.

What do Boombox items do?

They increase your eggs’ Hatch Luck and Size Luck, and provide Gold or Diamond mutations.

Which is the most expensive Boombox item?

The most expensive Boombox item is Diamond. It costs 499 Robux and can be bought only from the in-game Shop.

