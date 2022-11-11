Roblox Encounters is a game inspired by Super Smash Bros where one can play casually or get into competitive fights in a classic Super Smash Bros style. There are a variety of characters to choose from, with each having unique abilities which, once mastered, can annihilate opponents.

Players can head into the training ground and buff themselves up on their fighting skills while developing new strategies to outplay the rest of the gamers on the dynamic server and emerge victorious.

While skills definitely play a major role in grabbing the top spot, certain codes, however, can help a player climb the ladder at a faster pace. Here's a list of Active and Inactive codes that can grant gamers much-needed keys and crystals.

Get free Keys & Crystals using these Roblox Encounters Codes in November 2022

Active Codes in Roblox Encounters

Below is a list of working codes, as of November 2022, that will grant players free keys and crystals:

225K LIKES! – Redeem the code to get free crystals

– Redeem the code to get free crystals 200KL – Redeem this code for free crystals

– Redeem this code for free crystals 200KLIKES – Redeem the code to receive 515 crystals

– Redeem the code to receive 515 crystals IKES – Redeem this code for 515 crystals.

– Redeem this code for 515 crystals. FFA - Redeem this code to get a key

- Redeem this code to get a key 75KLIKES - Redeem the code for 2000 crystals

- Redeem the code for 2000 crystals 100KLIKES - Redeem to get 500 crystals, one Conqueror orb, and one Conqueror ticket

- Redeem to get 500 crystals, one Conqueror orb, and one Conqueror ticket 150KLIKES - Redeem this code to receive 1000 crystals.

Inactive Codes in Roblox Encounters

The following codes are no longer working in the game. However, a player can try using them in the event that they are still redeemable for that particular account. We wouldn't suggest getting your hopes high as these codes will likely be gone forever, but there's no harm in trying them out.

SKILLDIFF - Redeem for 1000 Crystals

- Redeem for 1000 Crystals 1V1 - Redeem for Key.

How to Redeem Encounters Codes in Roblox

To redeem all the active codes in Roblox Encounters, players must follow these simple steps:

Launch the game and get into a lobby or server.

Click the blue Twitter bird button located at the top-left corner of the screen

Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the text box that says " Type Code Here "

" Hit the Enter key to redeem the code and claim the rewards.

Players will immediately receive their rewards right after the redemption process is completed. The codes are usually case-sensitive and it is advised to recheck them before hitting the 'Enter' button. It is best to copy and paste the active codes using the list provided earlier throughout the procedure.

