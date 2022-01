Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Codes (January 2022)

Anime Fighting Simulator is a wildly successful Roblox game that blends various popular anime series. And with over a billion visits, the developers are doing something right.

Due to their popularity, Roblox codes have come and gone. They’re an excellent source of free items, in-game currency, and cosmetic gear. Roblox promotional codes are invaluable for new players, considering they can give a big head start.

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator: All working codes in January 2022

For January 2022, the list of available Anime Fighting Simulator codes is pretty lengthy. Redeem them quickly before they’ve expired. The codes are as follows:

hcg : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards frangoyt1m : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards 1millionsubsfrango : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards 300ksubstigretv : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards emperador : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards emperadorwapo : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards 2millionsingroup! : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards dwax10k : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards 1billionvisits! : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards emperador2kcode : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards emperadorstar : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards Frangonewcode : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards kelvin600k : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards defildpromo : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards Mrrhino50k : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards emperador100k : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards medtw50k : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards elemperador100k! : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards Bigboi100k : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards subtodefildplays : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards NNG : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards sub2hakimbo : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards defildstream : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards emperadorsubs : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards Defildyen : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards defild700k : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards sub2emperadormaxi : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards frango2yen : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards tigre200k : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards n1colas2sub : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards tigretvsub : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards subfrango : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards L3NI : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards Sub2tanqr : Redeems for Chikara Shards

: Redeems for Chikara Shards sub2tplanetmilo : Redeems for Yen

: Redeems for Yen subtomrrhino : Redeems for Yen

: Redeems for Yen sub2razorfishgaming : Redeems for Yen

: Redeems for Yen subtokelvingts: Redeems for Yen

This month, the most valuable rewards from Anime Fighting Simulator codes are those that redeem for Chikara Shards. These can be used to trade for special in-game items, including the Fighting Pass. The Fighting Pass in and of itself has a plethora of goodies players can collect over time.

How to redeem in-game codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

How the Codes menu appears (Image via Sportskeeda)

With so many working codes, it’s best to put them to good use as soon as possible. Don’t kick a can around and take your time. Codes won’t stick around for long.

Here is how redeeming codes in Anime Fighting Simulator works:

Step 1: Look to the left-hand side where the revolving menu is. Click the arrows until you locate the Twitter icon. Select it to open the Codes menu.

Step 2: Type in a valid Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator code. They’re case-sensitive.

Step 3: Press the Enter button to redeem the code, and it will automatically distribute the rewards to your inventory.

What is Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator?

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator tasks users with becoming the strongest fighter. It takes training various stats in an RPG-like fashion. Become stronger, learn wicked abilities, then take on mighty bosses and even other players.

