Roblox Ghost Simulator codes in November 2022: Free pets, keys, and more 

Players must hunt and capture ghosts in Roblox Ghost Simulator. To achieve this massive feat, they are given a wide variety of ghost-capturing tools, weapons, and pets.
New players are the ones who suffer the most as they lack basic supplies and money at the beginning of Roblox Ghost Simulator. Usually, many newbies tend to grind a lot by capturing easy ghosts. As a result, they earn a small amount of in-game money.
Instead of countless hours of grinding, they must consider redeeming the codes mentioned in this article.
Get influential and wealthy by redeeming valid pet codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
Valid codes
- TREAT – 500 candy and bat pet
- 2NDROUTE – one Crate Key
- CORN – Corn Board McCoard
- BB500K – Blox Boy 500
- DOORKEY – one Crate Key (must be in Roblox Game group)
- LASTDAY – Pastel Fae pet
- FIREFLY – Firefly Pet
- R1FT – Purple Pegasus Pet
- SPAC3 – Dave Pet
- KINDHEART – Hoverboard heart
- PLAY – Cosmic Hand Pet
Players are advised to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator with haste as they will expire at any time. They must also activate the pet codes first as they are quite valuable. The value of these pets will skyrocket in the community market once the codes expire.
Invalid codes
Sadly, a large number of hoverboards, skins, and pet codes have expired. Players can expect new codes after the next patch update.
- INARUSH – Weekend event item.
- BASKET – Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs
- NIGHTPUPPY – Hedgehog pet
- TREEHUGGER – Koala pet
- PUGSARECOOL – Pug Pet
- 1YEAR – One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard
- 2YEARS – Godly Pet
- EXCITE – Excite
- BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED – Lucky Gem
- SCARE – Possessed Pegasus
- SUNROTEC – SPF-GS
- SURFD – Flake Surfer hoverboard
- VDAY22 – Toaster pet
- EASTMAS – Santa skin
- CORN – Corn board
- Garlic – Garlicula pet
- KINDHEARY
- MERRY
- CORN
- BADBAD
- XMASBEATS
- L1STED
- FALLSEND
- LEAFPOWER
- WEKNOW – Mushi Pet
- TRAINER – One Crate Key
- JET – Tri-Jet Hoverboard
- SPIRAL – Trippy Pet
- HEART – Giggles Pet
- JOV3N – Dr. Dice Pet
- JOURNAL – Victory Pet
- PATTY – Lucky Boy Pet
- CHANCE – One Crate Key
- V1RTU4L – Grid Hoverboard
- EGGHUNT – Spring Pegasus Pet
- HOPHOP – One Crate Key
- LEADER – Leader One Pet
- BB100K– Blox Bytes Hoverboard
- LUCK – One Crate Key
- ITSCOMING – Butterboy Pet
- RELIEF– Dr. Doctor Pet
- HAPPY4TH – Firecracker Pet
- VANITY – Vanity Hoverboard
- CLASSIFIED – One Crate Key
- JUNE – Flop Hoverboard
- BIT – Bit Missile Hoverboard
- SQUAD – Sports King Pet
- Bubble – Gumball Pet
- GUMGUM – One Basic Zoom Gum
- SEA – Aqua Pegasus Skin
- FISHIN – Ten Atlantis Keys
- BB250K – Byte Pet
- SHOCKER – Shocker Pet
- BB500K – Bloxy Boy 500 Pet
- HAUNTED – 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat
- SOUL – Ten Soul Keys
- GOBBLE – 250 Golden Turkey Legs
- EPILOGUE – Royal Kreepy Cat
- JOLLY – 300 Snowflakes
- 2020OVER– Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021
- 100M – Free Pet
- WINTER – Free Starfly Pet
- R3B1RTH– Star Striped Pegasus Pet
- TOYS – Lava Java Pet
- SH0P – T-Duck Pet
- m3ta – Random Reward
- SUMM3R – Snazzy Pegasus
- BOSSRAID – Bloo Chonks
- PUZZLE – Sorry Board
- LIBERTY – Freedom
- S1LLYBUNNY – One Crate Key
- REMNANT – Sugardrop
- UWURACER – Jinshi Hoverboard
- 2NDARC – Fallen Spirit
- 1STRANDO – 2 Boss Bait
- BOOST – Hoverboard
- SADGE – Sadge Pet
- SUNPROTEC – SPF-GS
- EXCITE!
- BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED – Boosted Lucky Gem
- SCARE – Possessed Pegasus
- EERIE – Pegasus Candy
- TOX1N – Toxic Treats
- LASTWEEK! – Arachna
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator?
Users can redeem the codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator with ease by following the steps outlined below:
- Launch the game and enter the server
- Click the blue coloured Twitter bird icon situated on the left-hand side of the screen
- A new code box UI will pop up
- Copy the required code from our list and paste it in the small text box that says 'Enter Code'
- Make sure to hit the 'Redeem' button to obtain the free rewards
Redeemed pets, keys, and hoverboards can be found in the players' in-game inventories.