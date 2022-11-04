Roblox Ghost Simulator codes in November 2022: Free pets, keys, and more 

Players must hunt and capture ghosts in Roblox Ghost Simulator. To achieve this massive feat, they are given a wide variety of ghost-capturing tools, weapons, and pets.

New players are the ones who suffer the most as they lack basic supplies and money at the beginning of Roblox Ghost Simulator. Usually, many newbies tend to grind a lot by capturing easy ghosts. As a result, they earn a small amount of in-game money.

Instead of countless hours of grinding, they must consider redeeming the codes mentioned in this article.

Get influential and wealthy by redeeming valid pet codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

Valid codes

TREAT – 500 candy and bat pet

500 candy and bat pet 2NDROUTE – one Crate Key

– one Crate Key CORN – Corn Board McCoard

– Corn Board McCoard BB500K – Blox Boy 500

– Blox Boy 500 DOORKEY – one Crate Key (must be in Roblox Game group)

– one Crate Key (must be in Roblox Game group) LASTDAY – Pastel Fae pet

– Pastel Fae pet FIREFLY – Firefly Pet

– Firefly Pet R1FT – Purple Pegasus Pet

– Purple Pegasus Pet SPAC3 – Dave Pet

– Dave Pet KINDHEART – Hoverboard heart

– Hoverboard heart PLAY – Cosmic Hand Pet

Players are advised to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator with haste as they will expire at any time. They must also activate the pet codes first as they are quite valuable. The value of these pets will skyrocket in the community market once the codes expire.

Invalid codes

Sadly, a large number of hoverboards, skins, and pet codes have expired. Players can expect new codes after the next patch update.

INARUSH – Weekend event item.

– Weekend event item. BASKET – Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs

– Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs NIGHTPUPPY – Hedgehog pet

– Hedgehog pet TREEHUGGER – Koala pet

– Koala pet PUGSARECOOL – Pug Pet

Pug Pet 1YEAR – One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard

– One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard 2YEARS – Godly Pet

– Godly Pet EXCITE – Excite

– Excite BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon

– Stack O’ Bacon BOOSTED – Lucky Gem

– Lucky Gem SCARE – Possessed Pegasus

– Possessed Pegasus SUNROTEC – SPF-GS

– SPF-GS SURFD – Flake Surfer hoverboard

– Flake Surfer hoverboard VDAY22 – Toaster pet

– Toaster pet EASTMAS – Santa skin

– Santa skin CORN – Corn board

– Corn board Garlic – Garlicula pet

– Garlicula pet KINDHEARY

MERRY

CORN

BADBAD

XMASBEATS

L1STED

FALLSEND

LEAFPOWER

WEKNOW – Mushi Pet

– Mushi Pet TRAINER – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key JET – Tri-Jet Hoverboard

– Tri-Jet Hoverboard SPIRAL – Trippy Pet

– Trippy Pet HEART – Giggles Pet

– Giggles Pet JOV3N – Dr. Dice Pet

– Dr. Dice Pet JOURNAL – Victory Pet

– Victory Pet PATTY – Lucky Boy Pet

– Lucky Boy Pet CHANCE – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key V1RTU4L – Grid Hoverboard

– Grid Hoverboard EGGHUNT – Spring Pegasus Pet

– Spring Pegasus Pet HOPHOP – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key LEADER – Leader One Pet

– Leader One Pet BB100K – Blox Bytes Hoverboard

– Blox Bytes Hoverboard LUCK – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key ITSCOMING – Butterboy Pet

– Butterboy Pet RELIEF – Dr. Doctor Pet

– Dr. Doctor Pet HAPPY4TH – Firecracker Pet

– Firecracker Pet VANITY – Vanity Hoverboard

– Vanity Hoverboard CLASSIFIED – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key JUNE – Flop Hoverboard

– Flop Hoverboard BIT – Bit Missile Hoverboard

– Bit Missile Hoverboard SQUAD – Sports King Pet

– Sports King Pet Bubble – Gumball Pet

– Gumball Pet GUMGUM – One Basic Zoom Gum

– One Basic Zoom Gum SEA – Aqua Pegasus Skin

– Aqua Pegasus Skin FISHIN – Ten Atlantis Keys

– Ten Atlantis Keys BB250K – Byte Pet

– Byte Pet SHOCKER – Shocker Pet

– Shocker Pet BB500K – Bloxy Boy 500 Pet

– Bloxy Boy 500 Pet HAUNTED – 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat

– 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat SOUL – Ten Soul Keys

– Ten Soul Keys GOBBLE – 250 Golden Turkey Legs

– 250 Golden Turkey Legs EPILOGUE – Royal Kreepy Cat

– Royal Kreepy Cat JOLLY – 300 Snowflakes

– 300 Snowflakes 2020OVER – Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021

– Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021 100M – Free Pet

– Free Pet WINTER – Free Starfly Pet

– Free Starfly Pet R3B1RTH – Star Striped Pegasus Pet

– Star Striped Pegasus Pet TOYS – Lava Java Pet

– Lava Java Pet SH0P – T-Duck Pet

– T-Duck Pet m3ta – Random Reward

– Random Reward SUMM3R – Snazzy Pegasus

– Snazzy Pegasus BOSSRAID – Bloo Chonks

– Bloo Chonks PUZZLE – Sorry Board

– Sorry Board LIBERTY – Freedom

– Freedom S1LLYBUNNY – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key REMNANT – Sugardrop

– Sugardrop UWURACER – Jinshi Hoverboard

– Jinshi Hoverboard 2NDARC – Fallen Spirit

– Fallen Spirit 1STRANDO – 2 Boss Bait

– 2 Boss Bait BOOST – Hoverboard

– Hoverboard SADGE – Sadge Pet

– Sadge Pet SUNPROTEC – SPF-GS

– SPF-GS EXCITE!

BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon

– Stack O’ Bacon BOOSTED – Boosted Lucky Gem

– Boosted Lucky Gem SCARE – Possessed Pegasus

– Possessed Pegasus EERIE – Pegasus Candy

– Pegasus Candy TOX1N – Toxic Treats

– Toxic Treats LASTWEEK! – Arachna

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator?

Users can redeem the codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator with ease by following the steps outlined below:

Launch the game and enter the server

Click the blue coloured Twitter bird icon situated on the left-hand side of the screen

A new code box UI will pop up

Copy the required code from our list and paste it in the small text box that says 'Enter Code'

Make sure to hit the 'Redeem' button to obtain the free rewards

Redeemed pets, keys, and hoverboards can be found in the players' in-game inventories.

