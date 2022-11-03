Roblox Super Doomspire is the spiritual successor to the metaverse cult classic Doomspire Brickbattle. Super Doomspire received a positive response from the community due to its high-tempo gameplay.

Players are divided into two teams to destroy their opponent's team and win. After prevailing in a match, players earn a considerable sum of Crowns (in-game currency).

They can purchase various tools, weapons, and more with the Crowns. New players, on the other hand, struggle at the beginning as they lack financial stability and weaponry. They can redeem the codes mentioned in this article to earn free crowns, stickers, and more.

Defeat the strongest spires with the help of free crowns redeemed by using the valid Roblox Super Doomspire codes

Valid codes

SMUGCAT —Redeem for the Smug Cat Sticker (Latest code)

HOLLYJOLLY —Redeem for 1k Crowns and a Gift Bomb Tool

ROBLOXROX —Redeem for a Dance Potion Sticker

EXISTENTIALHORROR —Redeem for 900 Crowns and the Oh Nooo Sticker

ITSFREE —Redeem for 200 Crowns and Stickers

MARCHAHEAD —Redeem for 500 Crowns

Thanks —Redeem for 10 Crowns

Nonbinaryrights —Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride N Sticker

Panrights —Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride P Sticker

Transrights —Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride T Sticker

Gayrights —Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride G Sticker

Birights —Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride B Sticker

Lesbianrights —Redeem for 30 Crowns and a Pride L Sticker

Please —Redeem for 50 Crowns

ADOPTME —Redeem for 100 Crowns and Adopt Me Stickers

REDRULES —Redeem for a Red Leader Sticker

YELLOWFROG —Redeem for a Yellow Frog Sticker

BLUEBUSINESS —Redeem for a Blue Executive Sticker

—Redeem for a Blue Executive Sticker GREENMAGIC—Redeem for a Green Scientist Sticker

Note: Players must act swiftly to redeem the valid codes in Roblox Super Doomspire, as they do not have expiration dates.

Players can purchase weapons that inflict heavy damage and crowd control with the free Crowns obtained from the codes.

Invalid codes

Sadly, the Ice Sword and Darkheart weapons are no longer available as their codes have expired. Players can expect new Roblox Super Doomspire codes during patchwork updates, special in-game events, and collaborations.

HAPPYNEWYEAR – Redeem this code and receive Firework Launcher and also 50 Crowns

INTHEDARK – Redeem this code and receive a Darkheart

Frozen – Redeem this code and receive Ice Sword

Present – Redeem this code and receive 200 Crowns

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Super Doomspire?

Players can redeem the codes in Roblox Super Doomspire with ease. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Launch the game and get into the server.

Find the lime-colored bag icon titled "Shop" on the left-hand side, and click it.

A new user interface will pop up on the screen.

Press the keyboard logo titled "Codes" to open the code box

A small code box stating, "Enter a special code to receive a prize!" will appear

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "ENTER CODE HERE."

Hit the neon-coloured "Confirm" button to redeem the code!

Players can find claimed stickers and other accessories in their in-game inventories. Crowns will be added to the players' treasuries in Roblox Super Doomspire.

Key points to remember when redeeming the valid codes

Avoid making typos and typographical errors when redeeming the codes, as Roblox codes are case-sensitive.

Instead of manually inputting the codes, consider copying codes and pasting them to avoid making spelling mistakes. This method is not only safe but also fast, as players can redeem all the valid codes within a few minutes.

Sometimes an error message can pop up when redeeming any code. This might be a result of a server malfunction. Users can quickly fix this by restarting the game and trying to redeem the same code again. This transfers players to a new server where things tend to work smoothly.

If the code is not redeemable even after restarting the game, then it has likely expired.

Where to find new Roblox Super Doomspire codes?

Players can find the latest codes and other exclusive game-related content by following @blutreefrog1 and @tylermcbride, the developers' Twitter handles. They must also consider monitoring Brickbattlers Studio's dedicated Discord server to get wind of the latest news.

