Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes (October 2022): Free pets, gems, and more

Roblox metaverse has a plethora of distinctive titles with special gameplay features. One such title is Roblox Game Company Tycoon, where players are tasked with establishing a game-designing company from scratch.
The primary objective is to become rich and influential on the server by producing successful games. Players must also climb to the top of the game's global leaderboard by earning significant money.
New players can redeem the codes provided in this article to claim free resources and pets. Novices can easily become supergiants if they use the claimed rewards wisely.
Roblox Game Company Tycoon working codes
Fortunately, the working codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon are pretty rich in numbers.
- MerryXMAS2021 – Redeem code for Free Gems (NEW)
- EnjoyTheSnow – Redeem code for Free Gems (NEW)
- WinterUpdate – Redeem code for 500,000 Gems
- 20mVisits – Redeem code for 2 million Gems
- NewPetModels – Redeem code for Free Gems
- ConsoleUpdate – Redeem code for Free Gems
- 18MVisits – Redeem code for 1 million Gems
- AutumnUpdate – Redeem code for 1 million Gems
- 1.9.1 – Redeem code for 191,000 Gems
- ConsoleUpdate – Redeem code for 2 million Gems
- 1.9.0 – Redeem code for 10 Rebirths
- NewFloors – Redeem code for 500,000 Gems
- 150KFavs – Redeem code for 150,000 Gems
- 25KLikes – Redeem code for 250,000 Gems
- 17MVisits – Redeem code for 1 million Gems
- Achievementz – Redeem code for 50,000 Gems
- NewObbies – Redeem code for 50,000 Gems
- TradingUpdate – Redeem code for 100,000 Gems
- OneYearOfDevelopment – Redeem code for 100,000 Gems
- 10KGroupMembers – Redeem code for 100,000 Gems
- BinaryCodes – Redeem code for 10,000 Gems
- SomeRandomCode – Redeem code for 15,000 Gems
- 1001100010010110100000 – Redeem code for 100,000 Gems
- 110000110101000 – Redeem code for 25,000 Gems
- SomeFreeRebirths – Redeem code for 5 Rebirths
- Baxtrix – Redeem code for a Baxtrix Pet
- TwitterPet:D – Redeem code for a Twitter Pet
- KODI – Redeem code for a ImaFlyNworker Pet
- EasyRebirths – Redeem code for 3 Rebirths
- RebirthCode? – Redeem code for a Rebirth
Note: Players must act with haste and redeem all the active codes as they will expire at any time.
Pets offer several bonus attributes and boosts to the players. Pet codes must be redeemed first as the value of these pets will skyrocket in the community market once the codes expire.
Expired codes
Sadly, a handful of Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes have gone inactive. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming update.
- ActivePlayers:)—Redeem for a 100,000 Cash
- 1.8.6—Redeem for 191k Gems
- AnotherHiddenCode—Redeem for a 150,000 Cash
- 17MVisits—Redeem for 1 million Gems
- 1000ExTrEmErs—Redeem for 15,000 Gems
- 35KGroupMembers—Redeem for 350,000 Gems
- 40KGroupMembers—Redeem for 400,000 Gems
- 16MVisits—Redeem for 1 million Gems
- CodeHunter0—Redeem for 5,000 Gems
- -FreeGems-—Redeem for 15,000 Gems
- NewTwitter—Redeem for 10,000 Gems
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon?
Players can redeem all the Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes within a few minutes. Follow the easy steps outlined below:
- Start the game and get into to the server
- Press the small UI button situated in the top left corner of the screen
- Some game menu icons will be displayed
- Open the code box interface by clicking on the Twitter logo button on the left hand side of the screen
- Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "Type your code here"
- Make sure to hit the green coloured "Redeem" button to redeem the code
Players will immediately receive all the rewards after redeeming the codes. Gems will be added to their coffers directly, while the Rebirths and pets can be found in the players' inventories.
Key points required for redeeming the working codes
Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence, players must double check the codes before hitting the redeem button. Instead of entering the codes by typing, players are advised to copy and paste them throughout the redemption procedure.
This method is not only fast but is also safe as it eliminates typos and spelling mistakes. Players can have a smooth redeeming experience this way.
Sometimes an error notice message can pop up when redeeming the codes. This could be a result of a server malfunction. Players can easily fix this issue by restarting the game and try redeeming the same code once again. This transports the players to a new server where everything runs fine.
Where to find new Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes?
Readers must consider joining the game's dedicated Discord channel to stay in touch with the community and get wind of the latest codes. Newbies can interact with veteran players on the voice channel and learn more about the game.
Users are advised to follow the developer's official Twitter handle to learn about the new Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes. They must monitor the developer's account, especially during special in-game events, updates, and milestones for a fresh set of codes. Exclusive game-related content and other news are also posted by the developers.