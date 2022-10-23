Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes (October 2022): Free pets, gems, and more

Roblox metaverse has a plethora of distinctive titles with special gameplay features. One such title is Roblox Game Company Tycoon, where players are tasked with establishing a game-designing company from scratch.

The primary objective is to become rich and influential on the server by producing successful games. Players must also climb to the top of the game's global leaderboard by earning significant money.

New players can redeem the codes provided in this article to claim free resources and pets. Novices can easily become supergiants if they use the claimed rewards wisely.

Roblox Game Company Tycoon working codes

Fortunately, the working codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon are pretty rich in numbers.

MerryXMAS2021 – Redeem code for Free Gems (NEW)

EnjoyTheSnow – Redeem code for Free Gems (NEW)

WinterUpdate – Redeem code for 500,000 Gems

20mVisits – Redeem code for 2 million Gems

NewPetModels – Redeem code for Free Gems

ConsoleUpdate – Redeem code for Free Gems

18MVisits – Redeem code for 1 million Gems

AutumnUpdate – Redeem code for 1 million Gems

1.9.1 – Redeem code for 191,000 Gems

ConsoleUpdate – Redeem code for 2 million Gems

1.9.0 – Redeem code for 10 Rebirths

NewFloors – Redeem code for 500,000 Gems

150KFavs – Redeem code for 150,000 Gems

25KLikes – Redeem code for 250,000 Gems

17MVisits – Redeem code for 1 million Gems

Achievementz – Redeem code for 50,000 Gems

NewObbies – Redeem code for 50,000 Gems

TradingUpdate – Redeem code for 100,000 Gems

OneYearOfDevelopment – Redeem code for 100,000 Gems

10KGroupMembers – Redeem code for 100,000 Gems

BinaryCodes – Redeem code for 10,000 Gems

SomeRandomCode – Redeem code for 15,000 Gems

1001100010010110100000 – Redeem code for 100,000 Gems

110000110101000 – Redeem code for 25,000 Gems

SomeFreeRebirths – Redeem code for 5 Rebirths

Baxtrix – Redeem code for a Baxtrix Pet

TwitterPet:D – Redeem code for a Twitter Pet

KODI – Redeem code for a ImaFlyNworker Pet

EasyRebirths – Redeem code for 3 Rebirths

RebirthCode? – Redeem code for a Rebirth

Note: Players must act with haste and redeem all the active codes as they will expire at any time.

Pets offer several bonus attributes and boosts to the players. Pet codes must be redeemed first as the value of these pets will skyrocket in the community market once the codes expire.

Expired codes

Sadly, a handful of Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes have gone inactive. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming update.

ActivePlayers:) —Redeem for a 100,000 Cash

1.8.6 —Redeem for 191k Gems

AnotherHiddenCode —Redeem for a 150,000 Cash

17MVisits —Redeem for 1 million Gems

1000ExTrEmErs —Redeem for 15,000 Gems

35KGroupMembers —Redeem for 350,000 Gems

40KGroupMembers— Redeem for 400,000 Gems

16MVisits— Redeem for 1 million Gems

CodeHunter0 —Redeem for 5,000 Gems

-FreeGems- —Redeem for 15,000 Gems

NewTwitter—Redeem for 10,000 Gems

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon?

Players can redeem all the Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes within a few minutes. Follow the easy steps outlined below:

Start the game and get into to the server

Press the small UI button situated in the top left corner of the screen

Some game menu icons will be displayed

Open the code box interface by clicking on the Twitter logo button on the left hand side of the screen

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "Type your code here"

Make sure to hit the green coloured "Redeem" button to redeem the code

Players will immediately receive all the rewards after redeeming the codes. Gems will be added to their coffers directly, while the Rebirths and pets can be found in the players' inventories.

Key points required for redeeming the working codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence, players must double check the codes before hitting the redeem button. Instead of entering the codes by typing, players are advised to copy and paste them throughout the redemption procedure.

This method is not only fast but is also safe as it eliminates typos and spelling mistakes. Players can have a smooth redeeming experience this way.

Sometimes an error notice message can pop up when redeeming the codes. This could be a result of a server malfunction. Players can easily fix this issue by restarting the game and try redeeming the same code once again. This transports the players to a new server where everything runs fine.

Where to find new Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes?

Readers must consider joining the game's dedicated Discord channel to stay in touch with the community and get wind of the latest codes. Newbies can interact with veteran players on the voice channel and learn more about the game.

Users are advised to follow the developer's official Twitter handle to learn about the new Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes. They must monitor the developer's account, especially during special in-game events, updates, and milestones for a fresh set of codes. Exclusive game-related content and other news are also posted by the developers.

