Roblox Power Simulator codes in October 2022: Free Tokens

The Roblox metaverse offers users a multitude of games that revolve around the concepts of morality and combat. One such game is Roblox Power Simulator, in which players must choose between wreaking havoc as a villain or defending justice and saving innocents as heroes.

Players begin the game by interacting with Pyro, an NPC who provides them with superpowers. Gamers will have to choose a suitable power and begin their quest as heroes or villains. Initially, players generally suffer from a shortage of Tokens (the game's currency). These Tokens can be used to purchase new tools and improve the users' arsenal.

Instead of spending large amounts of Robux to progress further in-game, players can redeem codes such as the ones featured in this article to earn Tokens for free.

Players will gain 5 Tokens for every five minutes spent on the map of Roblox Power Simulator

Active codes

100KLikes – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens 100M – Redeem code to get 250 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 250 Tokens 15M – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens 35M – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens baro – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens BOTS – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Dvyz – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens FREETOKENS – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens GoldenOwl – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens JERSITO4 – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens RIPLighthouse – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens scotty – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sly – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2azend – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Bandites – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Cookie – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Flamingo – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2gravycatman – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2IntelPlayz – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2jojocrafthp – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2magikarpfilms – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2NikTac – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Poke – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Rainway – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2razorfishgaming – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Rektway – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Rexex – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2robzi – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Russo – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Seniac – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2TanqR – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Telanthric – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Tofuu – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Surge – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Tidemaster – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens TokenLife – Redeem code to get 175 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 175 Tokens TokenMaster – Redeem code to get 125 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 125 Tokens Villain – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

Note: Players must act swiftly and redeem all the active codes listed above as they can expire at any moment!

Players can easily become wealthy in Roblox Power Simulator by taking part in Dark Surge, Tide Master, and Gate Keeper's Quests.

Inactive codes

Fortunately, only three Token codes have expired so far in Roblox Power Simulator. Players can expect to see a new set of codes arriving with any forthcoming events and update releases.

ROBOTS Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

Redeem code to get 150 Tokens SkyValid Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2DeildPlays Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

How to redeem Roblox Power Simulator codes

Players can redeem active Roblox Power Simulator codes easily by following the steps listed below:

Launch the game and enter the game's server

Once in the server, click on the Twitter logo icon named "Codes" located on the left hand side of the screen

A new code box UI will appear

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it in the text box that says "Code"

Make sure to press the green colored "Redeem" button to claim the reward

The respective number of Tokens will be added to the players' treasuries immediately after redeeming the codes.

Key tips to remember when redeeming codes

Readers may already be aware that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which is why players should be careful and avoid typos when redeeming the codes. Instead of manually entering codes, players should copy and paste them during the redemption process.

This method is not only fast but also eliminates typographical and spelling mistakes completely. Players can bookmark our page to easily access the active codes whenever they want.

Sometimes, an error notice can appear while redeeming codes. Players can easily fix this by restarting the game and redeeming the same code once again. Relaunching the game moves players to a new server, where the code should work smoothly.

If the issue persists, gamers can conclude that the code is inactive. Please let us know if you encounter this with any active code in the comments section.

