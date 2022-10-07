Roblox Doodle World codes (October 2022): Free Gems, Cash, and more 

Roblox Doodle World is inspired by the iconic Pokemon franchise. The game's harsh and mysterious environment requires players to catch Doodles (Pokemon-like creatures) to progress.

Players must accumulate a variety of Doodles and battle opponents on the map. Things might get dicey for novice and unlucky players who fail to catch the finest Doodles in the wild.

This is when players should consider redeeming the active codes listed in this article. These codes will bolster their arsenal and help them capture the fiercest Doodles in the game without breaking a sweat.

Active codes in Roblox Doodle World

Buggybug — Redeem code for a tinted Rosebug (Latest code)

— Redeem code for a tinted Rosebug SweetAwesome — Redeem code for tinted Bunsweet (Latest code)

— Redeem code for tinted Bunsweet SocialParkRelease — Redeem code for 4 VP

— Redeem code for 4 VP Oopsie2 — Redeem code for a Roulette Ticket

— Redeem code for a Roulette Ticket 100KLikes — Redeem code for a Partybug

— Redeem code for a Partybug Wiggylet — Redeem code for a Wiglet

— Redeem code for a Wiglet AntenaBuff — Redeem code for a Larvennae

— Redeem code for a Larvennae CoolCoalt — Redeem code for a Coalt

— Redeem code for a Coalt AnothaOne — Redeem code for Free Roulette Ticket

— Redeem code for Free Roulette Ticket 75KLikes — Redeem code for a Free Roulette Ticket

— Redeem code for a Free Roulette Ticket wowcomeon — Redeem code for 15k Cash

— Redeem code for 15k Cash TERRABL0X — Redeem code for the Terra's Requiem color (The '0' used in this code is zero, to avoid confusion just copy and paste it)

— Redeem code for the Terra's Requiem color VREQUIEM — Redeem code for the Vizard's Requiem title

— Redeem code for the Vizard's Requiem title StimulusCheck — Redeem code for 7.5k Cash

— Redeem code for 7.5k Cash FreeGems — Redeem code for 25 Gems

— Redeem code for 25 Gems Welcome — Redeem code for 3k Cash

— Redeem code for 3k Cash BasicTitle — Redeem code for the Basic Title

— Redeem code for the Basic Title GrayColor — Redeem code for the Gray Color

— Redeem code for the Gray Color FreeCapsules — Redeem code for 5 Basic Capsules

— Redeem code for 5 Basic Capsules FreeRosebug — Redeem code for a free Rosebug Doodle

YouTuber codes:

SubToJerii — Redeem code for YouTuber color

— Redeem code for YouTuber color BerserkFan — Redeem code for YouTuber Title

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title Existensy — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color Wizard — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color Lucky — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color SpeedahSonic — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color PowerToTheChipmunks — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color Fly — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color Point — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color PokeNova — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color NovaNation — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color Dino — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color DCONTOP — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color Joeblox — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color JoebloxNation — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color Armenti — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color WeLit — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color ItzSoara — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color GoggleGang — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color ClassicNative — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color TheTribe — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color OldTimes — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

— Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color PraveenYT — Redeem code for YouTuber Title and color

The codes do not have a set expiration date, but they might go inactive at any time. Players are advised to redeem all of them before it's too late.

Roulette Tickets can be used to get a free Roulette Spin in Roblox Doodle World. Players can find the redeemed tickets in their inventories. They can also get a free Roulette Ticket by playing Roblox Doodle World daily.

Additionally, a Roulette Ticket can be found by opening the chest inside Von Sweetsville. Skins, cash, and many other resources can be obtained via Roulette Tickets.

Inactive codes in Roblox Doodle World

A number of Roblox Doodle World codes have become inactive. However, players will receive new codes on a regular basis and can expect some in the upcoming patch release.

For now, here's a list of inactive codes in the game:

SpoolCode — Was redeemable for a Twigon

— Was redeemable for a Twigon Rollette1 — Was redeemable for a free Roulette ticket

— Was redeemable for a free Roulette ticket ExtraReward — Was redeemable for a Lesser Chain Ticket

— Was redeemable for a Lesser Chain Ticket Awesome10K — Was redeemable for a Blue Skatikeet

— Was redeemable for a Blue Skatikeet pain1 — Was redeemable for 300 Gems

— Was redeemable for 300 Gems Pain2 — Was redeemable for free rewards

— Was redeemable for free rewards Pain3 — Was redeemable for free rewards

— Was redeemable for free rewards Letsparty — Was redeemable for Party Springling

— Was redeemable for Party Springling Pain4 — Was redeemable for free rewards

— Was redeemable for free rewards LessPainMaybe — Was redeemable for 400 Gems

— Was redeemable for 400 Gems Lewis — Was redeemable for a cyan Louis

— Was redeemable for a cyan Louis GreaterChain — Was redeemable for a free Chain Ticket

— Was redeemable for a free Chain Ticket ImLateLol2 — Was redeemable for a Dramask

— Was redeemable for a Dramask ImLateLol — Was redeemable for a Roulette Ticket

— Was redeemable for a Roulette Ticket 50KLikes — Was redeemable for a Free Roulette Ticket

— Was redeemable for a Free Roulette Ticket MillionParty — Was redeemable for a free Partybug Doodle

— Was redeemable for a free Partybug Doodle 30KBunny — Was redeemable for a Bunsweet

— Was redeemable for a Bunsweet GreenBug — Was redeemable for a Nibblen

— Was redeemable for a Nibblen WowzerRouletteTicket — Was redeemable for a Free Roulette Ticket

— Was redeemable for a Free Roulette Ticket FreeNeedling — Was redeemable for a Needling

— Was redeemable for a Needling DaGOAT — Was redeemable for a 5-star Yagoat

— Was redeemable for a 5-star Yagoat ThanksSoMuch

Friendship_z — Was redeemable for a Friendship Ribbon

How to redeem Roblox Doodle World codes

You can follow the steps outlined below to redeem active Roblox Doodle World codes:

Start Roblox Doodle World and log in to the server.

Click the "Menu" button on the bottom-left corner of the screen or press "Tab" on your keybooard.

A new menu box will open.

Select the money logo button to open the Special Shop's interface.

Code box UI will be displayed.

Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box.

Make sure to hit the green-colored "Submit" button to redeem the code.

After redeeming a Roblox code, the rewards associated with it will instantly appear in the inventory.

Poll : 0 votes