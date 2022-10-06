Roblox Island Royale codes (October 2022): Free Bucks 

Island Royale is considered the Roblox equivalent of the popular battle royale game Fortnite. The game's mechanics are based on a genuine BR approach set in the Roblox environment.

Roblox Island Royale takes the phrase "Survival of the Fittest" to a whole new level by deploying players on an island to battle one another. To triumph, they must avoid snipers and campers on the island and survive until the end.

Players must typically grind (eliminate other players) for hours to gain Bucks (in-game currency) and experience. New players can get a jump start by redeeming the free Bucks codes given in this article and leveling up at a faster rate.

Players can dominate the server with the help of these Roblox Island Royale codes

Active codes

OLDSCHOOLGOODIES —Redeem for 10k Bucks (Latest code)

—Redeem for 10k Bucks S4GOODIESRETURN —Redeem for 10k Bucks

—Redeem for 10k Bucks PARKOURWOOOO —Redeem for 10k Bucks

—Redeem for 10k Bucks LEMONSBABYYYYYY —Redeem for 10k Bucks

—Redeem for 10k Bucks urmom—Redeem for 10k Bucks

Players must redeem all the codes swiftly, as they will expire soon. This is good news as new codes are regularly provided to the Roblox Island Royale community.

Players can buy the finest tools and resources with the help of the free Bucks claimed from the codes. Players can purchase gliders, potions, and more with free money and get a massive in-game boost when fighting against other players.

Inactive codes

Unluckily, many Bucks codes have expired in Roblox Island Royale. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming update. Here's a list of the inactive codes:

HLFVHLF - Redeem code for 7,500 Bucks (Newly expired code)

- Redeem code for 7,500 Bucks (Newly expired code) SPOOKSONDAWAY - Redeem for 10,000 Bucks

- Redeem for 10,000 Bucks SOMUCHSTUFFZ - Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 Bucks NEWBUILDINGS - Redeem for free Cash

- Redeem for free Cash IRV1YEAHHHH - Redeem for 10K Bucks

- Redeem for 10K Bucks IRV1SOON - Redeem for Bucks

- Redeem for Bucks FISHIEZ - Redeem for 5K Bucks

- Redeem for 5K Bucks FLOODZWWOO - Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 Bucks SQUASHTHENOOBS - Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 Bucks PCBACKBOIZ - Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 Bucks PAINTBALLBOI - Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 Bucks MARRIEDAAA - Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 Bucks MINIROYALEAAA - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks! TEAMBOXFIGHTWOO - Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks! LIMITEDTIME - Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks! BOXFIGHTSAAA - Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks! EASTERBUNNY - Redeem code for 7,500 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 7,500 Bucks! STPATTIES - Redeem code for free Bucks!

- Redeem code for free Bucks! BIGXPBRO - Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks! SZN8WOO - Redeem code for 10,000 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 10,000 Bucks! LETSGETITBROOO - Redeem for free Bucks!

- Redeem for free Bucks! MASSIVEIPYAY - Redeem for free Bucks!

- Redeem for free Bucks! GIVEMETHEIP - Redeem for $2,500 Bucks!

- Redeem for $2,500 Bucks! OSSQUADS - Redeem for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem for 5,000 Bucks! DUOZWYAY - Redeem for free Bucks!

- Redeem for free Bucks! NOWIFIRIP - Redeem code for free Bucks!

- Redeem code for free Bucks! WOOMOREOS - Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks! OSSOLOSBOIII - Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks! TRIOSRETURNS - Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks! SANTA2020 - Redeem this code for 7,500 Bucks!

- Redeem this code for 7,500 Bucks! CHRISTMASTREESYEEHAW - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks RBBATTLESSOON - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks YAYSOONYAY - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks OGSKELLINGTON - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks DUOZWMODEFR - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks WOOOONEWMAP - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks EVENTMAP - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks BYEBYETAC - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks HELLOTHERE - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks ALIENUFO - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

Steps to redeem the Roblox Island Royale codes

Players must follow the simple steps listed below to redeem all Roblox Island Royale codes:

Launch the Roblox game and get into a lobby or server

Click the "Codes" button situated at the top-left corner of the screen under "ISLAND PASS"

Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "CODES"

Hit the "Enter" key to redeem the codes

Players will immediately receive the Bucks right after redeeming the codes.

Things to keep in your mind when redeeming the codes

Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive. Hence, players must double-check the codes before hitting the enter button.

Players are advised to copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure. This way, they can eliminate typos and other spelling mistakes.

Features of Gold Pass in Island Royale

Island Royale players must consider purchasing the Gold Pass to receive various in-game perks that enhance their gameplay. The pass never expires, so players have to buy it just once. Here are some of its features:

Level awards/unlockables (Players will receive rewards as they level up)

2x buff on Island Pass XP (Experience boost)

Bonus 15,000 Bucks (12,500 Bucks in Silver Tier)

Exclusive chat tag

Players can get their hands on the Gold Pass for 1500 Robux.

Where to find new Roblox Island Royale codes?

Players must monitor the game's official Twitter handle during in-game special events, milestones, and update releases to get wind of the latest codes.

Roblox gamers can join the game's dedicated Discord server to find new codes and interact with the community. Newbies can interact with veteran players on the voice channel to learn more about the game. They can even pick up a trick or two and have a good battle royale experience.

Poll : 0 votes