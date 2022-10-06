Roblox Bomb Simulator codes (October 2022): Free Pets, Boosts, and more

The Roblox metaverse is well-known for offering a diverse range of titles with distinctive gameplay styles to its large community. Roblox Bomb Simulator is one such game that provides players with an innovative gaming experience.

This game revolves around players destroying explosives placed on the map using a range of weapons. The stronger players get on the server, the larger and more explosives they can destroy.

By redeeming the codes mentioned in this article, new players can get a major head start and also obtain free Gems (in-game resources) as well as Pets. Thanks to this, they can avoid spending Robux unnecessarily and level up rapidly with the help of their newly obtained Pets.

Become the ultimate bomber with the help of the working codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator

Active codes

Grumpy - Redeem for a YouTube Pet (NEW)

- Redeem for a YouTube Pet (NEW) GoldPotion - Redeem code for a Gold Potion!

- Redeem code for a Gold Potion! DarkPotion - Redeem code for a Dark Potion!

- Redeem code for a Dark Potion! Bomby - Redeem code for x2 gem boost!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost! boostcoin1 - Redeem code for x2 coin boost!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost! 60KLIKES - Redeem code for a 60KLikes Pets!

- Redeem code for a 60KLikes Pets! GemBoost3 - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! LuckyBoost - Redeem code for x2 luck boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 luck boost for 15 mins! Gemboost2 - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! 45KLIKES - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour! COINZ - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! SecretHat - Redeem code for x2 luck boost!

- Redeem code for x2 luck boost! 30KLIKES - Redeem code for Dominus Icy Pet!

- Redeem code for Dominus Icy Pet! Gems - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour! 15KLIKES - Redeem code for 15KLikes Pet!

- Redeem code for 15KLikes Pet! ItsKolapo - Redeem code for 1,000 gems!

- Redeem code for 1,000 gems! GemBoost - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! Apology - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 1 hour! FreeCoinBoost - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! FreeBoost - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! 5KLIKES - Redeem code for a 5kLikes Pet!

- Redeem code for a 5kLikes Pet! razorfishgaming - Redeem code for a RazorFishGaming YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a RazorFishGaming YouTuber Pet! Snuggie - Redeem code for a Snuggie YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a Snuggie YouTuber Pet! Russo - Redeem code for a Russo YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a Russo YouTuber Pet! MayRushArt - Redeem code for a MayRushArt YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a MayRushArt YouTuber Pet! ToadBoiGaming - Redeem code for a ToadBoi YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a ToadBoi YouTuber Pet! JoJo - Redeem code for a JoJo YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a JoJo YouTuber Pet! CDTV - Redeem code for a CDTV YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a CDTV YouTuber Pet! Defildplays - Redeem code for a Defildplays YouTuber Pet!

Note: Redeem all active Roblox Bomb Simulator codes with haste as they can expire at any time!

It is recommended that players redeem the Pet codes before activating the Boost codes. This is because the value of the pets on the community market soars after their respective codes expire. When equipped, Pets provide bonus stats, which can help players eliminate the most hazardous bombs faster.

Gems are extremely valuable since they allow gamers to purchase the greatest tools, thereby enhancing their performance. Gem boosters must be deployed before grinding in-game, allowing players to acquire a larger number of Gems in a short span of time.

Inactive codes

Fortunately, only three Roblox Bomb Simulator codes have gone inactive so far. Players can expect newer codes to arrive alongside the upcoming special event and patchwork release.

EndingSoon - Redeem code for 200,000 Fireworks!

EventBoost - Redeem code for 2x Firework Boost for 15 mins!

QuestUpdate - Redeem code for 1,000 Fireworks!

How to redeem the active Roblox Bomb Simulator codes?

Players can easily redeem all the active codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator in a few minutes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps shown below:

Start the game and log into the server

Click the settings icon on the right-hand side of the screen to open the settings dialog box

Click on the "Codes" button

A new code box UI will be displayed

Players must copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "Type Code Here"

Select the "Enter" button to redeem the codes

Key tips to remember during the redemption procedure

Redeeming codes in Roblox games is a process that is well-known for being case-sensitive. Therefore, players must carefully enter codes to avoid making any typos and spelling mistakes.

Instead of typing out codes manually, players should consider copying and pasting them during the redemption process. This way, they can eliminate any chances of error.

Sometimes, a red colored error notice may appear while redeeming codes. This generally occurs as a result of misconfiguration. Players can easily resolve this by restarting the game and trying to redeem the same code again. By doing this, they will be taken to a new server when the game restarts, where everything may run smoothly without any issues.

If this error appears again after redeeming that specific code, that means this code is no longer valid. If this is the case, please let us know in the comments section.

Where to find new codes for Roblox Bomb Simulator

Interested readers can follow @AzireDev and @ItsKolapoRblx, the game's developers' Twitter handles, to stay up-to-date with all the new Roblox Bomb Simulator codes. They will also receive updates about exclusive game-related content and other important news.

Players can expect new codes during special in-game events, milestones, and updates. They must make sure to monitor the devs' social media accounts during these times.

Poll : 0 votes