Roblox Bomb Simulator codes (September 2022): Free boosts, pets, and more

Roblox Bomb Simulator is another riveting title on the platform, boasting crafty mechanics and ingenious gameplay. To become the supreme bomber, players must destroy a significant amount of bombs across the map.

However, wreaking havoc with subpar weaponry is not a possibility in the Roblox Bomb Simulator world. Beginners will suffer greatly due to a lack of weapons and money. Instead of paying Robux for the best arsenal, pets, and Gems (money), players can use the working codes to receive them for free.

Purchase the strongest weapons by redeeming active codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator

Active codes

Grumpy - Redeem for a YouTube Pet (NEW)

- Redeem for a YouTube Pet (NEW) GoldPotion - Redeem for a Gold Potion!

- Redeem for a Gold Potion! DarkPotion - Redeem for a Dark Potion!

- Redeem for a Dark Potion! Bomby - Redeem for x2 gem boost!

- Redeem for x2 gem boost! boostcoin1 - Redeem for x2 coin boost!

- Redeem for x2 coin boost! 60KLIKES - Redeem for a 60KLikes Pets!

- Redeem for a 60KLikes Pets! GemBoost3 - Redeem for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! LuckyBoost - Redeem for x2 luck boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem for x2 luck boost for 15 mins! Gemboost2 - Redeem for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! 45KLIKES - Redeem for x2 gem boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem for x2 gem boost for 1 hour! COINZ - Redeem for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! SecretHat - Redeem for x2 luck boost!

- Redeem for x2 luck boost! 30KLIKES - Redeem for Dominus Icy Pet!

- Redeem for Dominus Icy Pet! Gems - Redeem for x2 gem boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem for x2 gem boost for 1 hour! 15KLIKES - Redeem for 15KLikes Pet!

- Redeem for 15KLikes Pet! ItsKolapo - Redeem for 1,000 gems!

- Redeem for 1,000 gems! GemBoost - Redeem for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! Apology - Redeem for x2 coin boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem for x2 coin boost for 1 hour! FreeCoinBoost - Redeem for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! FreeBoost - Redeem for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! 5KLIKES - Redeem for a 5kLikes Pet!

- Redeem for a 5kLikes Pet! razorfishgaming - Redeem for a RazorFishGaming YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem for a RazorFishGaming YouTuber Pet! Snuggie - Redeem for a Snuggie YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem for a Snuggie YouTuber Pet! Russo - Redeem for a Russo YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem for a Russo YouTuber Pet! MayRushArt - Redeem for a MayRushArt YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem for a MayRushArt YouTuber Pet! ToadBoiGaming - Redeem for a ToadBoi YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem for a ToadBoi YouTuber Pet! JoJo - Redeem for a JoJo YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem for a JoJo YouTuber Pet! CDTV - Redeem for a CDTV YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem for a CDTV YouTuber Pet! Defildplays - Redeem for a Defildplays YouTuber Pet!

Pets obtained from these codes won't be available in the game's store. Furthermore, their value will skyrocket once the codes expire. Players must activate the pet codes before redeeming the other ones. Each pet has different bonus stats and can help players in several ways.

When activated, boost codes help enhance the in-game revenue. That said, before using the boosts, players should arm themselves with the best weapons.

Note: Players are advised to redeem all the codes with haste as they will expire soon.

Inactive codes

Some codes have gone inactive in Roblox Bomb Simulator. However, players shouldn't worry as new codes are released on a regular basis.

EndingSoon - Redeem code for 200,000 Fireworks!

EventBoost - Redeem code for 2x Firework Boost for 15 mins!

QuestUpdate - Redeem code for 1,000 Fireworks!

How to redeem working codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator?

Players can easily redeem all Roblox Bomb Simulator codes if they follow the simple steps listed below:

Launch the game and enter the server

Click the settings icon on the right-hand side of the screen

A user interface will appear

Select the "Codes" button to open the code box

Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "Type Code Here"

Make sure to hit the "Enter" button to claim the free rewards right away.

Players can find the redeemed pets in their inventories. Similarly, gems will be added to their coffers after activation.

Key tips to remember when redeeming the working codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Hence, one must avoid making spelling mistakes and typos during the redemption procedure. Instead of manually inputting the codes, players should copy and paste them.

One might encounter an error message while redeeming codes. This could be a server bug. Players are implored to restart the game and repeat the process.

How to find new Roblox Bomb Simulator codes?

To receive the latest codes, players must follow the developers' Twitter accounts @AzireDev and @ItsKolapoRblx. To find fresh codes, they must keep an eye on their accounts during special in-game events, updates, and milestones.

Players can also join the dedicated Discord channel to interact with the community and learn about new codes and insights.

