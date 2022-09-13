Roblox Da Hood codes (September 2022): Free rolls, crates, and more

Roblox Da Hood has lasted for a long time in the metaverse, thanks to its innovative features and unique gameplay. Players can take on the roles of law enforcement officers or notorious criminals who pose a threat in the city's neighborhoods. The title has become a cult classic in the open-world and crime genre among both fans and players.

Roblox Da Hood includes various fascinating in-game elements, ranging from appearing buffed up by lifting weights and picking fights to arresting troublemakers and those who disturb the peace.

Surviving the confrontation between feared criminals and cops is a difficult undertaking. To survive in the world of Roblox Da Hood, players must be extremely powerful. This is when players will be spending Robux to become wealthy and upgrade their arsenal.

Instead of spending large amounts on Robux, players can redeem codes and receive free weapons and resources.

Become wealthy within no time by redeeming Roblox Da Hood active codes

Working codes

BACK2SCHOOL —Redeem for Exclusive Back to School Marker, x2 Crates, and Da Hood Cash (New)

—Redeem for Exclusive Back to School Marker, x2 Crates, and Da Hood Cash ACCOMPLISHMENT —Redeem for 200k Da Hood Cash, 5 Premium Crates, and 5 Knife Crates (New)

—Redeem for 200k Da Hood Cash, 5 Premium Crates, and 5 Knife Crates AUGUST2022! —Redeem for Knife Skin Crates and Da Hood Cash

—Redeem for Knife Skin Crates and Da Hood Cash DHSUPRISE!—Redeem for 50k Cash, 10 Crates, and 8 Premium Crates

Note: Redeem the active codes as soon as possible, as they will expire very soon!

The stronger an item is, the more it costs. Instead of grinding, readers can simply redeem the codes listed above to gain several in-game benefits.

Crates, when unboxed, can reward players with high-quality or common firearms. They can even receive the rarest knives after opening the knife crates.

Premium crates are some of the best crates in Roblox Da Hood. When unboxed, they can reward players with exclusive and powerful weapons or gear.

Expired codes

Most of the old codes in Roblox Da Hood have gone inactive. Players will receive new codes in the forthcoming days.

#FREED —Redeem for 50k Da Hood Cash

—Redeem for 50k Da Hood Cash 2022JUNE —Redeem for several Crate Rolls

—Redeem for several Crate Rolls June2022 —Redeem for 250k DHC, 3 Premium Crates, and 5 Regular Crates

—Redeem for 250k DHC, 3 Premium Crates, and 5 Regular Crates FIREWORKS —Redeem for 100k Da Hood Cash, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks

—Redeem for 100k Da Hood Cash, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks freepremiumcrate —Redeem for a premium crate roll

—Redeem for a premium crate roll easterdahood —Redeem for a free crate roll

—Redeem for a free crate roll Stars — Redeem for 1 million DHC

— Redeem for 1 million DHC DHUpdate— Redeem for 3 million DHC

How to redeem codes in Roblox Da Hood?

Players can easily redeem codes within minutes by following the simple steps listed below:

Launch Roblox Da Hood

Join the server and look for the four icons at the bottom left-hand side of the screen

Click on the treasure chest icon at the end of the row

Copy the required code from the above list and paste it into the code box

Hit the ‘redeem’ button

Things to keep in mind while redeeming codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Players must avoid making spelling mistakes during the redemption procedure.

Instead of manually inputting the codes, they can copy and paste them throughout the redeeming process. This method eliminates typos and other typographical errors.

Sometimes an error message can pop up while redeeming a code. Players must instantly restart the game and try redeeming the same code once again to fix the issue. This transfers them to a new server where things may work smoothly.

If the error message still appears, they can conclude that the specific code has expired.

Where to find new Roblox Da Hood codes?

Players can find the new Da Hood codes and other gaming content on the official Twitter handle of the developer.

They can also join the official Roblox group of Da Hood, where several game-related discussions are held. One can stay updated with the title's media presence and interact with the community. New codes are also posted on their official Discord server.

It is pretty active and one can make new friends and play together. New players can take advantage of this opportunity, as they can interact with veterans and gather a lot of knowledge about the game.

New codes are released during special in-game events, updates, and milestones. Readers are advised to stay active during these times and monitor the game's social media handles to get their hands on the new codes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta