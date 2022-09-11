5 best Roblox games for SpongeBob SquarePants fans 

As a global gaming platform, Roblox has several titles based on the famous SpongeBob SquarePants animated series. Only a handful of these games have captured the fans' and players' hearts with their distinctive features and artwork, making a name in the metaverse.

Spongebobians will have the perfect Roblox experience as the games listed below take place in the iconic Bikini Bottom and other prominent landmarks. Fans will have a hearty and memorable time as they can even play their favorite character from the cartoon series.

Over time, several SpongeBob-related games have been taken down by the Roblox store due to copyright issues. Readers are advised to play the games featured in this article as soon as possible before they get removed.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Roblox players can unwind by playing these SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired games

5) Spongy Chapters

Roblox Spongy is one of the craziest SpongeBob-themed games in the metaverse. All players must do is run away from the dangerous Spongy (Evil SpongeBob). The Roblox title might not be everyone's cup of tea, as it offers players a high-tempo survival genre game.

The game's objective is to avoid getting killed and outlive the ticking timer. The game offers different maps, skins, and other in-game tools to enhance the gameplay.

Features:

Huge maps and many places to explore

Several in-game items

HQ game environment

Players can earn a lot of money if they survive for a long time. They can purchase various items and pets to buff up the gameplay.

4) Escape the Krusty Krab Obby

Roblox, as a gaming platform, is no stranger to obby games. Escape the Krusty Krab Obby revolves around the infamous Krusty Krab. Players can even free-roam around Bikini Bottom and explore the mysterious map.

Players begin the game as miniatures that have to steal the secret formula from Krusty Krab's kitchen. Players must avoid falling into obstacles and travel with caution to find the formula. They can even see a giant version of SpongeBob cooking some famous Krabby Patties in Krusty Krab's kitchen.

Features

Obby-based gameplay with SpongeBob's universe as the major theme

Various locations with different obby structure

Quest-based interactions

Escape the Krusty Krab Obby is best enjoyed when played with friends or other random players on the server.

3) Escape Spongeboy and Krispy Crab Obby!

Yes, Escape Spongeboy and Krispy Crab Obby (ESKCO) is an obby title taking place in SpongeBob's world. Unlike other obby-based games, ESKCO tends to be brutal and does not offer easy missions.

Players are accompanied by the manipulative Plankton, who fills them up with new objectives and takes them to new places on the map. Players must overcome dangerous obstacles in each trap room to earn money and badges.

Features

Refined texture art

Gameplay can be fun and difficult

A wide variety of pets available to the players

Players must avoid getting squashed by SpongeBob's spatula, otherwise known as Fifi, when escaping from the kitchen.

2) Nickverse

Roblox Nickverse offers a wide variety of options and interactions to its community. Players can play not only as characters from the SpongeBob franchise but also as iconic heroes and villains from several Nickelodeon series.

Players can work at the famous Krusty Krab, go jelly fishing, and take part in several types of racing events. Players can also have a Roblox role-playing experience inside Nickverse.

Features

A variety of things to do, from cooking patties to flying as an Airbender

Teleportation gate to various Nickelodeon worlds

Events and updates are released on a regular basis

Roblox Nickverse is a fantastic game for fans of other Nickelodeon shows, including SpongeBob.

1) The SpongeBob Elevator

Roblox SpongeBob Elevator is the best SpongeBob-themed game in the metaverse, hands down. The objective of The SpongeBob Elevator is to outlive the timer or get murdered by some of Bikini Bottom's most famous characters.

After each successful round, players must get into the elevator to reach new locations and meet new enemies.

Features

Jovial gameplay, especially when played with friends

Smooth graphics and texture art

Many in-game interactions and items

When the clock starts ticking, players must reach the mentioned safe spot or lose their lives. Players can sometimes find themselves being chased by multiple enemies, which is when most players resort to stalling until the timer runs down.

