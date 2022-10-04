Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes (October 2022): Free tickets, honey, and more 

Roblox metaverse features a few games that provide its players with a profusion of codes to enhance their experience. One such game is Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator.

Players start with a little bee farm in a Roblox atmosphere, with the primary goal of expanding their company and being successful on the server.

Players can acquire a substantial amount of Honey (in-game resource) without grinding by redeeming free gifts from the codes.

Newbies can catch up to older players on the map by getting wealthy using the working codes listed in this article.

Join the Bee Swarm Simulator's Roblox Club to find new codes, receive free resources, and rewards

Active codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

2Billion —Redeem for 2 Blueberries, Honeyday Event, 1 Ticket Planter, 1 Marshmallow Bee, Rose Field Code Buff, Pine Tree Forest Code Buff, Cactus Field Code Buff, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff, 15 Rose Field Winds, 15 Pine Tree Forest Winds, 15 Cactus Field Winds, 15 Pumpkin Patch Winds (Must be in the group) (New)

—Redeem for 2 Blueberries, Honeyday Event, 1 Ticket Planter, 1 Marshmallow Bee, Rose Field Code Buff, Pine Tree Forest Code Buff, Cactus Field Code Buff, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff, 15 Rose Field Winds, 15 Pine Tree Forest Winds, 15 Cactus Field Winds, 15 Pumpkin Patch Winds frozenbugreboot —Redeem for 5 Wealth Clock Boosts, 1 Loaded Dice, 4 Pepper Patch Boosts, 4 Stump Field Boosts, 4 Mountain Top Field Boosts, 4 Coconut Field Boosts, and 4 Clover Field Boosts.

—Redeem for 5 Wealth Clock Boosts, 1 Loaded Dice, 4 Pepper Patch Boosts, 4 Stump Field Boosts, 4 Mountain Top Field Boosts, 4 Coconut Field Boosts, and 4 Clover Field Boosts. 5MFavorites —Redeem for two days of Double Pollen. (Must be in the group)

—Redeem for two days of Double Pollen. DarzethDoodads —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, 1 Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, and 30 min Coconut Field Code Buff (New)

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, 1 Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, and 30 min Coconut Field Code Buff ThnxCyasToyBox —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice,1 Jelly Beans, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, 3 Pumpkin Patch Boost, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff (New)

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice,1 Jelly Beans, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, 3 Pumpkin Patch Boost, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff walmarttoys —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock FourYearFiesta —Redeem for an Atomic Treat, Marshmallow Bee, Loaded Dice, Pink Balloon, White Balloon, Hard Wax, Topical Drink, Neonberry, four Micro-converters, four Tickets, four Honsuckles, four Strawberries, four Blueberries, four Pineapples, four Sunflower Seeds, four Bitterberries, four Moon Charms, 5x Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, and 10x Precision.

—Redeem for an Atomic Treat, Marshmallow Bee, Loaded Dice, Pink Balloon, White Balloon, Hard Wax, Topical Drink, Neonberry, four Micro-converters, four Tickets, four Honsuckles, four Strawberries, four Blueberries, four Pineapples, four Sunflower Seeds, four Bitterberries, four Moon Charms, 5x Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, and 10x Precision. 500mil —Redeem for Science Bear Morph, 2 Stump Field Boost, 1 Hour Conversion Boost, 5 Wealth Clock, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Field Dice, 3 Bamboo Field Boost

—Redeem for Science Bear Morph, 2 Stump Field Boost, 1 Hour Conversion Boost, 5 Wealth Clock, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Field Dice, 3 Bamboo Field Boost PlushFriday —Redeem for many rewards

—Redeem for many rewards Roof —5 Tickets

—5 Tickets 38217 —5 Tickets

—5 Tickets Cubly —+1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code

—+1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code Marshmallow - 1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee

- 1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee SecretProfileCode - Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff

- Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff Sure - Dandelion Field Boost (x3), 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey

- Dandelion Field Boost (x3), 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey Teespring - Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3), Marshmallow Bee

- Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3), Marshmallow Bee Wax - 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey

- 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey Wink - Dandelion Field Boost (×7), 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph

- Dandelion Field Boost (×7), 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph Buzz - 5,000 Honey

- 5,000 Honey Nectar - 5,000 Honey

- 5,000 Honey Bopmaster - 5 Tickets

- 5 Tickets Cog - 5 Tickets

- 5 Tickets Connoisseur - 5 Tickets

- 5 Tickets Crawlers - 5 Tickets

- 5 Tickets CarmensAnDiego - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Luther - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Dysentery - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Jumpstart - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Troggles - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) 10mMembers - Redeem for many free items ( must be in the group)

- Redeem for many free items ( Banned - Redeem code for Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff!

- Redeem code for Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff! 1MLikes - Redeem code for free stuff! ( must be in the group)

- Redeem code for free stuff! ( WordFactory - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Millie - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Troggles - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) BeesBuzz123 - 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, 3x Jelly Beans

- 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, 3x Jelly Beans ClubBean - Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost (x2) ( must be in the group)

- Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost (x2) ( ClubConverters - 10x Micro-Converters [must be in the group]

- 10x Micro-Converters GumdropsForScience - 15x Gumdrops

Some of the codes won't be redeemed if the players are not in the Roblox club/group of Bee Swarm Simulator.

Readers are advised to act with haste and redeem all the working codes as they may expire at anytime.

Players can upgrade their bee farm to Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator with the boosts and resources claimed from the codes.

Before activating the boosters, players must equip themselves with the best farming tools. This way, they can instantly start farming for Honey and make the most out of the boosts.

Inactive codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

Sadly, the expired code list in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is rich in numbers.

Mocito100T —Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity

—Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity RedMarket —Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost

—Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost MondoOutage - Redeem for many rewards

- Redeem for many rewards Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3): +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets

- Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3): +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets RebootFriday - Redeem for many rewards

- Redeem for many rewards 3YearParty - Redeem code for lots of free stuff!

- Redeem code for lots of free stuff! WintersEnd - Redeem code for free stuff! [must join group]

- Redeem code for free stuff! [must join group] BigBag - Increases Bag Capacity temporarily.

- Increases Bag Capacity temporarily. RebootXmas

Buoyant - +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost

- +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost BlackFriday - Redeem code for free stuff!

- Redeem code for free stuff! 5mMembers - +5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost

- +5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost RebootPC - Redeem code for free stuff!

- Redeem code for free stuff! BillionVisits - 1 Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeday Event

- 1 Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeday Event Gumaden10T - Pepper Patch Boost (x1), Pepper Patch Winds (x3), Coconut Field Boost (x1), Coconut Field Winds (x3), Blue Flower Field Boost (x2), Blue Flower Field Winds (x3), 1x Cloud Vial, 15x Pineapple

- Pepper Patch Boost (x1), Pepper Patch Winds (x3), Coconut Field Boost (x1), Coconut Field Winds (x3), Blue Flower Field Boost (x2), Blue Flower Field Winds (x3), 1x Cloud Vial, 15x Pineapple SpaceReboot - 10 Moon Charms, 5 Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity

- 10 Moon Charms, 5 Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity FuzzyFarewell - +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code

- +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code BlackBearMythic - Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, & Black Bear Morph

- Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, & Black Bear Morph Strawbeary - +1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph

- +1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph PineappleParty - +15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee

- +15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee FuzzyReboot - Spider Field Boost, Spider Field Winds, Spider Field Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock

- Spider Field Boost, Spider Field Winds, Spider Field Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock Tornado - 1x Cloud Vial, 3x Jelly Beans, 1x Royal Jelly

- 1x Cloud Vial, 3x Jelly Beans, 1x Royal Jelly Valentine - +25 Strawberries, Activates Baby Love and Red Extract Buffs, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity

- +25 Strawberries, Activates Baby Love and Red Extract Buffs, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity ClubCloud - 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Field Dice, 1x Micro-Converter

- 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Field Dice, 1x Micro-Converter FestiveFrogs - 1x Box-o-Frogs, Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3)

- 1x Box-o-Frogs, Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3) JollyJelly - 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Micro-Converter, Strawberry Field Boost (x3), Strawberry Field Winds (x3)

- 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Micro-Converter, Strawberry Field Boost (x3), Strawberry Field Winds (x3) Leftovers - Pumpkin Patch Boost (x3), Pumpkin Patch Winds (x3), 10x Strawberries, 10x Blueberries, 10x Pineapples, 10x Gumdrops, 1 Jelly Bean

- Pumpkin Patch Boost (x3), Pumpkin Patch Winds (x3), 10x Strawberries, 10x Blueberries, 10x Pineapples, 10x Gumdrops, 1 Jelly Bean Market - +10 Bitterberries, Pollen Boost, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Sunflower Field Market Boost

- +10 Bitterberries, Pollen Boost, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Sunflower Field Market Boost WikiHonor - Strawberry Field Boost (x3), 10x Gumdrops, 10x Pineapple, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Stinger, 5x Inspire

- Strawberry Field Boost (x3), 10x Gumdrops, 10x Pineapple, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Stinger, 5x Inspire WikiAwardClock - 5x Wealth Clock

- 5x Wealth Clock 4MilMembers - Clover Field Boost (x1), Clover Field Winds (x4), 4x Field Dice, 1x Royal Jelly, 4x Micro-Converter, Mother Bear Morph

How to redeem Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes?

Follow the simple steps listed below to claim the free rewards in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator:

Launch Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator and enter the server

Click the "Gear" button in the top-left corner of the main menu.

A new Code Box will open.

Copy any code from our list above and paste it in the text box that says "Enter Code"

Select the "Redeem" button to claim the freebies!

Players will get all the rewards instantly after redeeming the Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes. Resources will be added to their coffers, while boosts and other claimed tools can be found in their inventories.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far