Roblox Holy War III codes in October 2022: Free Spins, Treasure, and more 

Roblox gaming platform is no stranger to anime-based titles, and one such game, Roblox Holy War III, is based on the famous Seven Deadly Sins manga franchise.
Players must start their adventures in the vast open world of Holy War III, where they complete various tasks and overcome difficult challenges to reign supreme on the server. Players must level up their characters and upgrade their weaponry and spells to become the best.
Instead of spending Robux to empower the stats and purchase the finest equipment, players can redeem the codes listed in this article to claim spins, armor, and more for free.
Become the ultimate fighter with the help of Roblox Holy War III codes
Working codes
- 1BIGLOAD—Redeem this code for Race Spins
- 2BIGLOAD—Redeem this code for Magic Spins
- 3EXPGANG—Redeem this code for 10M XP
- FREEDEMARCUS—Redeem this code for Sacred Treasure
- FREECOUSINS—Redeem this code for Armor
The active codes in Roblox Holy War III will expire soon. Players must act with haste and redeem all the working codes before it’s too late!
Expired codes
Unfortunately, a significant amount of old Roblox Holy War III codes have gone inactive. New codes can be expected during the forthcoming update.
- BIGGUNS1—Redeem code for Spins
- SpinsBIGGUNS2—Redeem code for Spins
- SpinsAPPLE4—Redeem code for Spins
- QUICKEERACE—Redeem for 20 Race Spins
- QUICKEEMAGIC—Redeem for 20 Magic Spins
- HBDBANDWIN1—Redeem for 150 Race Spins
- HBDBANDWIN2—Redeem for 150 Magic Spins
- HAVESOMEMORE—Redeem for 40 Magic Spins
- HAVESOME—Redeem for 40 Race Spins
- DIMPLE1—Redeem for Spins
- DIMPLE2—Redeem for Spins
- GOLDMEUP—Redeem for Spins
- HOLDITWELL—Redeem for Spins
- RESETME6—Redeem for Spins
- SPIRITCHASTIEFOLD—Redeem for Spins
- SACREDTREASURE—Redeem for Spins
- CLWONSANDBOZOS—Redeem for Spins
- HYBRIDDEMON—Redeem for 20 Race Spins
- STOPASKING—Redeem for 20 Magic Spins
- YOUWANTEXP—Redeem for 5mil EXP
- YOUWANTRACE—Redeem for 100 Race Spins
- YOUWANTMAGIC—Redeem for 100 Magic Spins
- YOUWANTGOLD—Redeem for Gold
- TUKTUK—Redeem for 5mil EXP
- SUNBREATHING—Redeem for Spins
- GUNGANG—Redeem for Spins
- PEEKAPEEKABOO—Redeem for Spins
- 4XMAGIC—Redeem for 40 Magic Spins
- STATRESET10—Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- STATRESET9—Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- STATRESET8—Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- STATRESET7—Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- STATRESET6—Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- STATRESET5—Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- STATRESET4—Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- STATRESET3—Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- STATRESET1—Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- STATRESET—Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- STORYSTREAM—Redeem code for a reward
- ESTEBAN—Redeem code for a reward
- APHIREXSTUDIO—Redeem code for a reward
- OMAEWA—Redeem code for a reward
- CLOUDBANG—Redeem code for a reward
- CRISMAGIC—Redeem code for a reward
- CRISRACE—Redeem code for a reward
- TAKEIT—Redeem code for free Race Spins
- FENIWORLD—Redeem code for a Feni Katana
- RACECODEBUGGY—Redeem code for a reward
- MAGICCODEBUGGY—Redeem code for a reward
- EXPCODEBUGGY—Redeem code for a reward
- LATEGOLD—Redeem code for 50,000 Gold
- BUGBUGEXP—Redeem code for a reward
- SAITAMAROX—Redeem code for free Magic Spins
- WERSORRYROBLOXSUX—Redeem code for 100,000 XP
- 2MILBOISRACE—Redeem code for some free spins
- 2MILBOISEXP—Redeem code for some free spins
- WESORRY4BUG—Redeem code for some free spins
- SKILLMAGIC—Redeem code for Magic Spins
- SKILLRACE—Redeem code for Race Spins
- LATENIGHTRACE—Redeem code for Race Spins
- LATENIGHTMAGIC—Redeem code for Magic Spins
- MAGICAWAY—Redeem code for Magic Spins
- RACEAWAY—Redeem code for Race Spins
- HERENOWSHOO—Redeem code for some free spins
- EXPFIXED—Redeem code for some free spins
- FORYOURTROUBLES—Redeem code for some free spins
- HELBRAMBBY—Redeem code for some free spins
- CATASTROPHE—Redeem code for some free spins
- SPLASHITBOI—Redeem code for Magic Spins
- CODESWIPED—Redeem code for Magic Spins
- DEMONMAGIC—Redeem code for Magic Spins
- DEMONRACE—Redeem code for Race Spins
- ESCANOR—Redeem code for Magic Spins
- SINOFMAINE—Redeem code for 5,000 Experience
- K4RM4—Redeem code for 15,000 Gold
- HAVESOMELVLS—Redeem code for 8,000 Experience
- SOMEMAGIC—Redeem code for Magic Spins
- SOMERACE—Redeem code for Race Spins
- FAIRYKINGYUH—Redeem code for Magic Spins
- MIRACLEMAFIA—Redeem code for 5 Magic Spins
- SUB2SWEENALPHI—Redeem code for 10 Race Spins
- GODMAGIC—Redeem code for Magic Spins
- GODRACE—Redeem code for Race Spins
- SPINFIX—Redeem code for 3 Race Spins
- BETARELEASE—Redeem code for 5 Race Spins
- TELLMEAGAIN—Redeem code for a Beta Sword
- MAGICSPIN—Redeem code for 1 Magic Spin
How to redeem Roblox Holy War III codes?
Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem Roblox Holy War III codes:
- Launch the Roblox title and enter the server
- Go inside the customize menu right under the spin section
- A new UI featuring your character will appear
- Click on the button titled "Codes" right under the character
- Copy the required code and paste it into the text box that says "CODES"
- Hit the enter key on your keyboard to redeem the code
Roblox codes are case-sensitive; hence, users must double-check the codes before redeeming them.
Instead of entering the codes manually, players can copy and paste them to avoid making spelling errors to have a smooth redemption procedure.