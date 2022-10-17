Roblox Holy War III codes in October 2022: Free Spins, Treasure, and more 

Roblox gaming platform is no stranger to anime-based titles, and one such game, Roblox Holy War III, is based on the famous Seven Deadly Sins manga franchise.

Players must start their adventures in the vast open world of Holy War III, where they complete various tasks and overcome difficult challenges to reign supreme on the server. Players must level up their characters and upgrade their weaponry and spells to become the best.

Instead of spending Robux to empower the stats and purchase the finest equipment, players can redeem the codes listed in this article to claim spins, armor, and more for free.

Become the ultimate fighter with the help of Roblox Holy War III codes

Working codes

1BIGLOAD —Redeem this code for Race Spins

—Redeem this code for Race Spins 2BIGLOAD —Redeem this code for Magic Spins

—Redeem this code for Magic Spins 3EXPGANG —Redeem this code for 10M XP

—Redeem this code for 10M XP FREEDEMARCUS —Redeem this code for Sacred Treasure

—Redeem this code for Sacred Treasure FREECOUSINS—Redeem this code for Armor

The active codes in Roblox Holy War III will expire soon. Players must act with haste and redeem all the working codes before it’s too late!

Expired codes

Unfortunately, a significant amount of old Roblox Holy War III codes have gone inactive. New codes can be expected during the forthcoming update.

BIGGUNS1 —Redeem code for Spins

—Redeem code for Spins SpinsBIGGUNS2 —Redeem code for Spins

—Redeem code for Spins SpinsAPPLE4 —Redeem code for Spins

—Redeem code for Spins QUICKEERACE —Redeem for 20 Race Spins

—Redeem for 20 Race Spins QUICKEEMAGIC —Redeem for 20 Magic Spins

—Redeem for 20 Magic Spins HBDBANDWIN1 —Redeem for 150 Race Spins

—Redeem for 150 Race Spins HBDBANDWIN2 —Redeem for 150 Magic Spins

—Redeem for 150 Magic Spins HAVESOMEMORE —Redeem for 40 Magic Spins

—Redeem for 40 Magic Spins HAVESOME —Redeem for 40 Race Spins

—Redeem for 40 Race Spins DIMPLE1 —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins DIMPLE2 —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins GOLDMEUP —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins HOLDITWELL —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins RESETME6 —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins SPIRITCHASTIEFOLD —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins SACREDTREASURE —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins CLWONSANDBOZOS —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins HYBRIDDEMON —Redeem for 20 Race Spins

—Redeem for 20 Race Spins STOPASKING —Redeem for 20 Magic Spins

—Redeem for 20 Magic Spins YOUWANTEXP —Redeem for 5mil EXP

—Redeem for 5mil EXP YOUWANTRACE —Redeem for 100 Race Spins

—Redeem for 100 Race Spins YOUWANTMAGIC —Redeem for 100 Magic Spins

—Redeem for 100 Magic Spins YOUWANTGOLD —Redeem for Gold

—Redeem for Gold TUKTUK —Redeem for 5mil EXP

—Redeem for 5mil EXP SUNBREATHING —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins GUNGANG —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins PEEKAPEEKABOO —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins 4XMAGIC —Redeem for 40 Magic Spins

—Redeem for 40 Magic Spins STATRESET10 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET9 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET8 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET7 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET6 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET5 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET4 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET3 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET1 —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset STORYSTREAM —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward ESTEBAN —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward APHIREXSTUDIO —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward OMAEWA —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward CLOUDBANG —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward CRISMAGIC —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward CRISRACE —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward TAKEIT —Redeem code for free Race Spins

—Redeem code for free Race Spins FENIWORLD —Redeem code for a Feni Katana

—Redeem code for a Feni Katana RACECODEBUGGY —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward MAGICCODEBUGGY —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward EXPCODEBUGGY —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward LATEGOLD —Redeem code for 50,000 Gold

—Redeem code for 50,000 Gold BUGBUGEXP —Redeem code for a reward

—Redeem code for a reward SAITAMAROX —Redeem code for free Magic Spins

—Redeem code for free Magic Spins WERSORRYROBLOXSUX —Redeem code for 100,000 XP

—Redeem code for 100,000 XP 2MILBOISRACE —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins 2MILBOISEXP —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins WESORRY4BUG —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins SKILLMAGIC —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins SKILLRACE —Redeem code for Race Spins

—Redeem code for Race Spins LATENIGHTRACE —Redeem code for Race Spins

—Redeem code for Race Spins LATENIGHTMAGIC —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins MAGICAWAY —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins RACEAWAY —Redeem code for Race Spins

—Redeem code for Race Spins HERENOWSHOO —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins EXPFIXED —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins FORYOURTROUBLES —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins HELBRAMBBY —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins CATASTROPHE —Redeem code for some free spins

—Redeem code for some free spins SPLASHITBOI —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins CODESWIPED —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins DEMONMAGIC —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins DEMONRACE —Redeem code for Race Spins

—Redeem code for Race Spins ESCANOR —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins SINOFMAINE —Redeem code for 5,000 Experience

—Redeem code for 5,000 Experience K4RM4 —Redeem code for 15,000 Gold

—Redeem code for 15,000 Gold HAVESOMELVLS —Redeem code for 8,000 Experience

—Redeem code for 8,000 Experience SOMEMAGIC —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins SOMERACE —Redeem code for Race Spins

—Redeem code for Race Spins FAIRYKINGYUH —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins MIRACLEMAFIA —Redeem code for 5 Magic Spins

—Redeem code for 5 Magic Spins SUB2SWEENALPHI —Redeem code for 10 Race Spins

—Redeem code for 10 Race Spins GODMAGIC —Redeem code for Magic Spins

—Redeem code for Magic Spins GODRACE —Redeem code for Race Spins

—Redeem code for Race Spins SPINFIX —Redeem code for 3 Race Spins

—Redeem code for 3 Race Spins BETARELEASE —Redeem code for 5 Race Spins

—Redeem code for 5 Race Spins TELLMEAGAIN —Redeem code for a Beta Sword

—Redeem code for a Beta Sword MAGICSPIN—Redeem code for 1 Magic Spin

How to redeem Roblox Holy War III codes?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem Roblox Holy War III codes:

Launch the Roblox title and enter the server

Go inside the customize menu right under the spin section

A new UI featuring your character will appear

Click on the button titled "Codes" right under the character

Copy the required code and paste it into the text box that says "CODES"

Hit the enter key on your keyboard to redeem the code

Roblox codes are case-sensitive; hence, users must double-check the codes before redeeming them.

Instead of entering the codes manually, players can copy and paste them to avoid making spelling errors to have a smooth redemption procedure.

