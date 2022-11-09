Roblox Anime Clash codes in November 2022: Free crystals 

The objective of Roblox Anime Clash Simulator is to become the best fighter on the server. Players have to become stronger by fighting enemies and bosses.

Anime Clash Simulator has a variety of anime universes in its gameplay. Players can use their favorite manga characters to become formidable fighters. Beginners must work hard to acquire the finest anime characters, earn money, and battle their toughest foes.

This is when they must think about redeeming the codes given in this article. These additions grant users free Crystals (power resources) that can be used to enhance their stats and qualities.

Deploy legendary anime characters with the help of Roblox Anime Clash Simulator codes

Active codes

20KWOW - Redeem for 5k Crystals (New)

Redeem for 5k Crystals OUAH15KLIKES - Redeem for 10k Crystals (New)

- Redeem for 10k Crystals UPDATE1 - Redeem for 15k Crystals (New)

- Redeem for 15k Crystals LETSGO25K - Redeem for 10k Crystals (New)

- Redeem for 10k Crystals UPDATE2 - Redeem for 20k Crystals (New)

Redeem for 20k Crystals OMG1MVISITS! - Redeem for 15k Crystals

Redeem for 15k Crystals CRAZY10KLIKES - Redeem for 5k Crystals

Redeem for 5k Crystals LETSGO7500LIKES - Redeem 3k Crystals

Redeem 3k Crystals OMG5KLIKES! - Redeem for 5.75k Crystals

Redeem for 5.75k Crystals 2500LIKES! - Redeem for 2.5k Crystals

Redeem for 2.5k Crystals 1KLIKES - Redeem for 1k Crystals

Redeem for 1k Crystals RELEASE - Redeem for 575 Crystals

Players can take their time in redeeming valid codes in Roblox Anime Clash Simulator since they won't expire anytime soon.

They will earn Yen (in-game currency) depending upon the outcome of their fights. It can be quite hard to earn an adequate amount of Yen in a short span of time, that's when gamers must consider using Crystals.

Crystals can be used to hatch eggs and buff up one's income. Eggs offer a variety of anime characters, each with different perks that provide a helping hand when equipped.

With the claimed Crystals, players are advised to start training and increase their chakra pool. From thereon, they can sell the newly earned chakra and purchase boosts, pets, and other tools to defeat their strongest adversaries.

Invalid codes

Luckily, there are no inactive codes in Roblox Anime Clash Simulator. Players can expect new ones in the forthcoming update.

How to redeem the valid codes in Roblox Anime Clash Simulator?

Players can easily redeem Roblox Anime Clash Simulator codes within a few minutes. All they have to do is follow the steps outlined below:

Launch the title and get into the server

Click on the Twitter logo icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

A new code redemption box will pop up on the screen

Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code Here."

Make sure to hit the green-colored "Redeem" button to redeem the code

The redeemed Crystals will be added directly to the players' in-game inventories.

Key points to remember when redeeming the codes

Players must double-check their entries before hitting the redeem button as Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive. They must avoid making spelling errors during the process.

Instead of manually inputting the code, players must copy and paste it. Aside from being quick, this method also eliminates typos and typographical errors.

Sometimes an error message can appear when redeeming the code. This might be a result of a server malfunction. Users can fix this by restarting the game and executing the process again. This transfers them to a new server where proceedings might go smoothly.

If the code still doesn't work, then it has definitely expired.

Where to find new Roblox Anime Clash Simulator codes?

Players must monitor @AnimeClashRBX, the studio's Twitter handle, to get wind of the latest codes. They can also expect a fresh set, especially during milestones, in-game events, and special collaborations.

New codes will also be posted on the game's official Roblox page. Hence, readers are advised to bookmark the game's page.

