Roblox Prime Gaming rewards in December 2022: Knife Crown - Murder Mystery 2 and more

Roblox is a popular online gaming platform that has a seemingly endless library of custom games and cosmetic items for the playerbase to enjoy.

Games on the platform are officially called "experiences" and fall into a variety of genres. Users can dabble in games tagged as roleplay, adventure, fighting, obby (obstacle courses), tycoon, simulator, and more.

Prime Gaming subscribers can redeem exclusive in-game loot for Roblox Monthly by claiming special reward codes that will allow them to customize their avatars with a plethora of unique items.

This article will explore all the details about Prime Gaming rewards that are available this month and how to claim them.

Note: The rewards must be claimed before February 23, 2023.

A look at Roblox Prime Gaming rewards for December 2022

Gamers can claim the Knife Crown - Murder Mystery 2 accessory as part of the Prime Gaming program. There is also a bonus Void Knife item for Murder Mystery 2, as well as three keys that unlock randomized weapon skins.

Murder Mystery 2 - Knife Crown is a Roblox-exclusive item that is covered with knives and looks amazing when equipped on the avatar. It also has a special effect that looks cool while wearing it and roaming around the Metaverse.

A subscription to Amazon Prime is required to redeem this masterpiece. Those who do not have one can go ahead and use the 30-day free trial. However, users should remember that if they don't wish to get charged once the trial ends, they will need to cancel the service before the time is up.

How to get Amazon Prime membership?

To subscribe to the Amazon Prime membership, you need to visit the official website and follow the steps mentioned below:

Click on Try Prime located on the top-right corner of the screen on the Amazon Website. A new page will open that contains the Amazon Prime plans, which come in monthly, quarterly and yearly fashion. Select the plan of your choice and click on the Next button. The new window will require your banking credentials. You need to enter your debit or credit card information in the form. Once the credentials are locked in, the page will give you two options to choose from. Select Start Trial to receive a 30-day trial period or select Pay Now to subscribe.

How to claim rewards for Roblox with Prime Gaming

Those who link their Roblox accounts with an Amazon Prime subscription will be able to redeem exclusive in-game rewards each month. Additionally, subscribers will have access to free titles and content.

With a Prime Gaming subscription, players will be able to claim rewards for free for seven days if they haven't done so before. Step-by-step instructions on how to redeem the prizes are given below:

The first step is to visit Prime Gaming's website. You can sign in if you're a registered user. If not, click Try Prime and follow the instructions that appear. Find Roblox once you're logged in (or go directly to the Loot Page). Click on Claim Now and copy the redemption code. Log into your Roblox account. Navigate to roblox.com/redeem and paste the code. The redeemed item can be equipped from within the Avatar Editor.

It is important to note that Prime Gaming codes do not have an expiration date and can be gifted to friends. However, once a code is redeemed, it will be permanently linked to that account and cannot be transferred anymore.

Once the rewards are claimed, they will remain in your account even if your Prime membership expires.

