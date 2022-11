How to get 8 Roblox Avatar Bundles for free?

Roblox is well-known for its traditional block-sized avatars. The gaming platform's signature avatar persona has seen various changes throughout the years.

The metaverse transitioned from the iconic yellow-colored avatar to more refined designs. Players have the complete liberty to modify their avatars from any version and add their own fashion styles to them. These variants are also available in the platform's modeling studio.

Roblox has caught up to the realm of futuristic model creation by offering more polished avatar versions to its users. Rthro, formerly known as Anthro, are avatar representations with human-like characteristics. These models have a sophisticated anatomical rig and are quite linked to the contemporary digital world. Users can pick up eight free Rthro avatar bundles in the metaverse.

Simply click the "Get" button on the Roblox avatar store to obtain the avatar bundles

The following eight avatar bundles are offered:

Kayden

Glenn

Devin

Charlie

Parker

Peyton

Cameron

Riley

All of these bundles have the same official description which is:

"The newest member in the Roblox family!"

What are the components of these bundles?

Kayden Bundle

Featured image of Kayden

The Kayden Roblox avatar has a dark tone and is similar to Cameron, Devin, and Parker models.

The Roblox bundle consists of:

Costume - Kayden Head

Kayden Head Costume - Kayden

Kayden Left Arm - Anime Female - Left Arm

Anime Female - Left Arm Left Leg - Anime Female - Left Leg

Anime Female - Left Leg Right Arm - Anime Female - Right Arm

Anime Female - Right Arm Right Leg - Anime Female - Right Leg

Anime Female - Right Leg Torso - Anime Female - Torso

Anime Female - Torso Head - Anime Female - Head

Anime Female - Head Accessory | Hair - Anime Female - Hair

- Anime Female - Hair Eyebrow Accessory - Anime Female - Eyebrows

- Anime Female - Eyebrows Eyelash Accessory - Anime Female - Eyelashes

Anime Female - Eyelashes T-Shirts - Kayden - Tank Top

Kayden - Tank Top Shorts - Kayden - Shorts

- Kayden - Shorts Animation | Climb - Realistic - Climb

Realistic - Climb Animation | Fall - Realistic - Fall

Realistic - Fall Animation | Idle - Realistic - Idle

Realistic - Idle Animation | Jump - Realistic - Jump

Realistic - Jump Animation | Run - Realistic - Run

Realistic - Run Animation | Swim - Realistic - Swim

Realistic - Swim Animation | Walk - Realistic - Swim

Realistic - Swim Mood Animation - Anime - Mood

Glenn Bundle

Featured image of Glenn (Image via Sportskeeda)

Glenn's Roblox avatar has the same features as Charlie, Peyton, and Riley models. The skin tone of this Roblox avatar is dark.

The Roblox bundle consists of:

Devin Bundle

Featured image of Devin (Image via Sportskeeda)

Devin Roblox's avatar has brown skin and wears white-themed attire.

The Roblox bundle consists of:

Charlie Bundle

Featured image of Charlie (Image via Sportskeeda)

Charlie's avatar is the counterpart of Devin's model.

The Roblox Bundle consists of:

Parker Bundle

Featured image of Parker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Parker's model has a white skin tone and sports a red-themed outfit.

The Roblox Bundle consists of:

Peyton Bundle

Featured image of Peyton (Image via Sportskeeda)

Peyton's avatar is the direct counterpart to Parker's model.

The Roblox Bundle consists of:

Cameron Bundle

Featured image of Cameron (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cameron's avatar has a medium skin tone and wears a blue-themed outfit.

The Roblox Bundle consists of:

Riley Bundle

Featured image of Riley (Image via Sportskeeda)

Riley's avatar is the polar opposite of Cameron's model.

The Roblox Bundle consists of:

Note: Readers are urged to grab the above-mentioned bundles as soon as possible because they may become inaccessible after a few days.

