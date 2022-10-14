Roblox Project Avatar codes in October 2022: Free Reroll, Yen, and more

The famous Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise served as the foundation for Roblox's Project Avatar. The title offers its players the ultimate fighting experience set in an environment inspired by the iconic world of Avatar.

In this game, players begin their journeys as low-skilled warriors tasked with eliminating the strongest gamers and NPCs in lethal fights. One must enhance their Elemental strength (bending power) and constantly level up to improve their abilities.

In achieving this, new Roblox Project Avatar players struggle the most since they lack basic necessities like money, weapons, and other vital materials. This is why they must redeem the codes provided in this article.

Obtain exclusive rewards in Roblox Project Avatar by redeeming these codes

Active codes

!BIG1MIL : Redeem code for Family Roll/Reroll (New)

!DJKHALED : Redeem code for Element Roll (New)

: Redeem code for Element Roll (New) !THEYDIDNTBELIVEINUS : Redeem code for TALENT Roll (New)

: Redeem code for TALENT Roll (New) !WETHEBEST : Redeem code for TRAIT Roll (New)

: Redeem code for TRAIT Roll (New) !JUICEWRLDDID : Redeem code for 750 YEN (New)

: Redeem code for 750 YEN (New) !ROADTO10MIL : Redeem code for 1,500 YEN (New)

: Redeem code for 1,500 YEN (New) !1500FOLLOWERS : Redeem code for new Family Roll

: Redeem code for new Family Roll !12000MEMBERS : Redeem code for new Element Roll

: Redeem code for new Element Roll !COMEBACKSOON : Redeem code for new Skin Roll

: Redeem code for new Skin Roll !BIGLIONISBACK : Redeem code for 750 Yen

: Redeem code for 750 Yen !UPD153 : Redeem code for new Family Roll

: Redeem code for new Family Roll !MOBILESUPPORT : Redeem code for new Family Roll

: Redeem code for new Family Roll !SYNTEURO : Redeem code for 15K Yen

: Redeem code for 15K Yen !ONEKAYFOLLOWERS : Redeem code for Element Roll

: Redeem code for Element Roll !CASHHKARTI : Redeem code for Element Roll

: Redeem code for Element Roll !UPDATE1SOON : Redeem code for Element Roll

: Redeem code for Element Roll !CODESONTWITTER : Redeem code for Family Roll

: Redeem code for Family Roll !LIKENFAVGAME2 : Redeem code for Family Roll

: Redeem code for Family Roll !GOODDAYLION : Redeem code for Family Roll

: Redeem code for Family Roll !FAMILYNFRIENDS : Redeem code for Family Roll

: Redeem code for Family Roll !Sub2BigBeefy : Redeem code for Family Roll

: Redeem code for Family Roll !SORRYSHUTDOWN : Redeem code for 5,000 YEN + 5 ranks

: Redeem code for 5,000 YEN + 5 ranks !SORRYSHUTDOWN2: Redeem code for 15,000 YEN + 10 ranks

Free Yen can be used to purchase the finest gear required to defeat the strongest enemies roaming the map. If players have reached maximum efficiency in their respective Elemental power (Air, Earth, Fire, and Water), then they should consider using Element Reroll.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, a significant amount of old codes have gone inactive in Roblox Project Avatar:

!JULYFOURTH : Redeem code for Free Reward

!HAIRWORKING : Redeem code for Hair Roll

: Redeem code for Hair Roll !HAIRWORKING2 : Redeem code for Hair Roll

: Redeem code for Hair Roll !NEWHAIRSTYLE : Redeem code for Hair Roll

: Redeem code for Hair Roll !ONEKFAVS : Redeem code for Skin Roll

: Redeem code for Skin Roll !GGLION : Redeem code for Skin Roll

: Redeem code for Skin Roll !SEVENKMEMBERS : Redeem code for Element Roll

: Redeem code for Element Roll !TWOKFAVS : Redeem code for Element Roll

: Redeem code for Element Roll !THXLION : Redeem code for Talent Roll

: Redeem code for Talent Roll !BDAYWEEK : Redeem code for Talent Roll

: Redeem code for Talent Roll !LIKENFAV : Redeem code for Trait Roll

: Redeem code for Trait Roll !THUMBSUPPLS : Redeem code for Trait Roll

: Redeem code for Trait Roll !MULLAHHH : Redeem code for 750 Yen

: Redeem code for 750 Yen !HAPPYBDAYLION : Redeem code for 3.5K Yen

: Redeem code for 3.5K Yen !WELUVLION : Redeem code for Family Roll

: Redeem code for Family Roll !DAWEEKEND : Redeem code for Family Roll

: Redeem code for Family Roll !MADHOUSE : Redeem code for Trait Reroll

: Redeem code for Trait Reroll !GOATSTATUS : Redeem code for Skin Reroll

: Redeem code for Skin Reroll !AVATARPROJECT : Redeem code for Element Reroll

: Redeem code for Element Reroll !CONTENTUPDATES : Redeem code for Talent Reroll

: Redeem code for Talent Reroll !BOBRUFUS : Redeem code for Family Reroll

: Redeem code for Family Reroll !CHEFTACKO : Redeem code for Element Reroll

: Redeem code for Element Reroll !RETSUNOTETSU2 : Redeem code for Element Reroll

: Redeem code for Element Reroll !LAZGOCRAZY : Redeem code for Element Reroll

: Redeem code for Element Reroll !JULIANHAK06 : Redeem code for Element Reroll

: Redeem code for Element Reroll !RETSUNOTETSU2 : Redeem code for Element Reroll

: Redeem code for Element Reroll !AVATARPROJECT : Redeem code for Element Reroll

: Redeem code for Element Reroll !CHEFTACKO : Redeem code for Element Reroll

: Redeem code for Element Reroll !LAZGOCRAZY : Redeem code for Element Reroll

: Redeem code for Element Reroll !FOLLOWONTWITTER : Redeem code for Element Reroll

: Redeem code for Element Reroll !9994LIFE : Redeem code for Skin Color Reroll

: Redeem code for Skin Color Reroll !BALANCED : Redeem code for Random Talent Reroll

: Redeem code for Random Talent Reroll !BOBRUFUS : Redeem code for Family Reroll

: Redeem code for Family Reroll !FREETRAIT : Redeem code for Trait Reroll

: Redeem code for Trait Reroll !RELEASED: Redeem code for 750 Yen

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Project Avatar

It is quite simple to redeem active Roblox Project Avatar codes. Players must follow the easy steps provided below to claim all the free rewards within a few minutes:

Launch Project Avatar and enter the server.

Once in the server, open the chat box by pressing "/" on your keyboard.

Copy the desired active code from the active list provided earlier and paste it into the empty text box.

Press the "Enter" button on the keyboard to redeem the code

Players will immediately receive the freebies after redeeming the code. They can find the claimed Elemental, Family, and Trait Rolls in their inventories. However, the redeemed Yen will be added to the players' coffers automatically.

Key points to remember when redeeming active codes

Players must act with haste and redeem all the active codes as soon as possible since they may expire at any time. Gamers are advised to use the skin code first as the item's worth will increase drastically in the community market once the means of getting it expires.

Roblox is infamous for its case-sensitive codes. Hence, players must double-check the codes before hitting Enter. Instead of manually inserting the codes, readers must consider copying and pasting them during the redemption process. This way, they can avoid making typos or other errors.

