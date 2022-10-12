Roblox Corridor of Hell October 2022 codes: Free money 

In the Roblox universe, the Obby genre has a cult following. Roblox Corridor of Hell provides its users with a round-based obby experience. It is inspired by the popular Roblox Tower of Hell and shares some gameplay similarities.

To triumph in Roblox Passage of Hell, players must parkour out of the illuminating corridor.

A corridor is divided into 10 Phases (maps/levels). Each phase includes its own set of traps and defensive fortifications, with the ultimate goal for the players being survival. Gamers can swiftly forge their names on the game's worldwide leaderboard by getting past different corridors.

Earning a considerable amount of money in Roblox Corridor of Hell might be challenging. Most users rely on grinding, while the savvy ones redeem codes and earn money for free. Redeem the active codes provided in this article to rule the server.

Avoid instant death by not touching neon blocks in the Roblox Corridor of Hell

Active codes

THEGUARDIANS —Redeem code for 1k money

—Redeem code for 1k money DRAGON —Redeem code for 500 Money

—Redeem code for 500 Money FRONTLINE —Redeem code for 500 Money

—Redeem code for 500 Money LIVEEVENT — Redeem code for 500 Money

— Redeem code for 500 Money ADMIRAL — Redeem code for 500 Money

— Redeem code for 500 Money MAGMA — Redeem code for 1000 Money

— Redeem code for 1000 Money T-DOLL — Redeem code for 500 Money

— Redeem code for 500 Money EAGLE — Redeem code for 500 Money

— Redeem code for 500 Money IRON — Redeem code for 500 Money

— Redeem code for 500 Money Sakura — Redeem code for 500 Money

— Redeem code for 500 Money Royal — Redeem code for 500 Money

— Redeem code for 500 Money Parkour — Redeem code for 75 money

— Redeem code for 75 money KINGZAUM —Redeem code for 50 money

—Redeem code for 50 money SANRBLX —Redeem code for 50 money

—Redeem code for 50 money Phoenix_RDN—Redeem code for 50 money

Note: Redeem all the codes with haste, as they will expire anytime!

Players can use the free money to purchase special effects, power-ups, tags, and cosmetics from the in-game store.

Power-ups are permanent and are a wise investment as they can boost players' stats massively. Players can easily dominate the leaderboard if they use the claimed freebies well.

Several types of in-game gear and accessories have unique ambient and custom effects.

Inactive codes

Luckily, only a few Roblox Corridor of Hell codes have expired. New codes are published regularly. Players can expect a fresh set of codes in the forthcoming update.

100KTHUMBSUP – Redeem this code for 3,000 Money

– Redeem this code for 3,000 Money Parkour – Redeem this code for 75 Money

– Redeem this code for 75 Money KINGZAUM – Redeem this code for 50 Money

– Redeem this code for 50 Money SANRBLX – Redeem this code for 50 Money

– Redeem this code for 50 Money Guga_RDN – Redeem this code for 50 Money

– Redeem this code for 50 Money RELEASE – Redeem this code for 75 Money

– Redeem this code for 75 Money Phoenix_RDN – Redeem this code for 50 Money

Music codes in Corridor of Hell

A New Beginning— 5980138576

Get Started! —5980150988

Corridor Traversing —5980157324

Obby Adventure— 5980163999

Blippy Road— 5980171711

Traveler's Story— 5980178057

Oásis Inexplorado— 5980186548

Wish of the Phoenix— 5980188645

Crystalline Valley— 5980191563

Roadblox— 5980195390

Evanbear1 wrote the music featured in Roblox Corridor of Hell. He is well renowned for producing the soundtrack for Tower of Hell.

How to redeem Roblox Corridor of Hell codes?

Players can redeem the Corridor of Hell codes with ease by following the simple steps listed below:

Launch the game and enter the server

Once in the lobby, press the Twitter logo icon located in the bottom right corner of the screen

A new code box interface will be displayed

Players can copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "Code"

Make sure to hit the blue colored "Redeem" button immediately to claim the free rewards!

After redeeming the codes, the claimed money will be deposited into the players' coffers immediately.

Key points to remember when redeeming the codes

During the redemption procedure, players must avoid spelling mistakes, as Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Instead of manually entering the codes, players can copy and paste them throughout the redemption process.

This way, they can eliminate typos and other typographical errors and have a smooth experience. Players are advised to bookmark our page to access the active codes quickly.

Sometimes an error notice can appear when redeeming the codes. This can happen due to a server bug. Players are asked not to panic as they can fix the issue within seconds. All they have to do is restart the game and try redeeming the same code once again. This moves them to a new server where everything may work smoothly.

Where to find new Roblox Corridor of Hell codes?

Players must keep an eye on @redneon_studios, the game's official Twitter handle, to get wind of the latest codes. New codes are usually published during special in-game events, milestones, and updates.

