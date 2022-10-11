Roblox Defender's Depot codes (October 2022): Free tokens, coins, and more

The Roblox platform provides its devoted community with a wide range of genres. Strategy is one such genre that has a cult appeal. Roblox Defender's Depot offers a genuine war-based strategy experience in which players must defend their base against the server's elite players.

To become the ultimate defensive superpower in Roblox Defender's Depot, players must place turrets, towers, missiles, and other defensive equipment in strategic spots within their strongholds. This gives them a significant edge when they are invaded. Players can inflict substantial crowd control damage if the base is besieged by using environmental perks.

Newcomers typically suffer significantly at the outset because they lack financial and defensive capabilities. This is when people should consider using the codes listed in this article to receive free money (coins and tokens) and crates. New players can easily catch up to older ones using wisely the rewards claimed from the codes.

Defend the base against the best players on the server to secure your place on the global Roblox Defender's Depot leaderboard

Working codes

soonTM —Redeem code for a Basic Crate (Latest code)

—Redeem code for a Basic Crate tags?! —Redeem code for a Chat Token

—Redeem code for a Chat Token redYELLOWred —Redeem code for a Basic Crate

—Redeem code for a Basic Crate spamspam —Redeem code for a Chat Token

—Redeem code for a Chat Token settingsnoway —Redeem code for a Chat Token

—Redeem code for a Chat Token ty4100k —Redeem code for a Chat Token

—Redeem code for a Chat Token Ascensions! —Redeem code for a Chat Token

—Redeem code for a Chat Token gaming —Redeem code for a Basic Crate

—Redeem code for a Basic Crate ascend? —Redeem code for a Chat Token

—Redeem code for a Chat Token killALLpls —Redeem code for a Godly Crate

—Redeem code for a Godly Crate zoooom —Redeem code for +2 Walk Speed

—Redeem code for +2 Walk Speed worldWIDE —Redeem code for a Chat Token

—Redeem code for a Chat Token SUPERCHAT —Redeem code for a Chat Token

—Redeem code for a Chat Token tahc labolg —Redeem code for a Chat Token

—Redeem code for a Chat Token thatswild —Redeem code for a Trade Token

—Redeem code for a Trade Token token? —Redeem code for a Trade Token

—Redeem code for a Trade Token wal —Redeem code for a Free Reward

—Redeem code for a Free Reward FONUFO —Redeem code for a Free Trade Token

—Redeem code for a Free Trade Token O_o —Redeem code for a Basic Crate

—Redeem code for a Basic Crate ZaP —Redeem code for 10,000 Coins

—Redeem code for 10,000 Coins speeeed —Redeem code for a Basic Crate

—Redeem code for a Basic Crate daily —Redeem code for a Basic Crate

—Redeem code for a Basic Crate spooky —Redeem code for a Basic Crate

—Redeem code for a Basic Crate bugcatcher —Redeem code for a Basic Crate

—Redeem code for a Basic Crate 69—Redeem code for 69 Coins

Players must redeem all the active codes with haste, as they may expire anytime. Use these codes to unlock Basic Crates, which contain exclusive weaponry and valuable resources. However, unboxing crates in Roblox Defender's Depot is a gamble, as players might sometimes obtain mundane things.

Players are recommended to use the free Coins to purchase deadly firearms from the in-game store. Evil Eye and Fluxium are meta weapons as of this patch, players can buy them to defend valiantly.

Expired codes

Unluckily, several codes in Roblox Defender's Depot have gone inactive. There is a silver lining to this, as new codes are published to the community regularly.

50M! —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate 50000000?! —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate Another1 —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards ty450 —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token EASTER2022 —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate newnewnew —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate cencel —Redeem for a Trade Token

—Redeem for a Trade Token snowww —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate fir3ball —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate hd —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate b0x —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate b00m —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate disco —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate soon—Redeem for a Basic Crate

How to redeem Roblox Defender's Depot codes?

Players can redeem all the active codes within a few minutes if they follow the easy steps outlined below:

Start the Roblox game

Log into the server

Select the settings logo located on the left-hand side of the screen

A new settings interface box will appear

Copy the required code from out list and paste it in the text box that says "Enter Code"

Make sure to hit the "Go" button to redeem the code and obtain the freebies

Key tips to remember during the redemption procedure

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence players must double check the codes for typos and spelling errors before hitting the go button.

Readers must consider copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption process. This method eliminates typographical errors and is very fast.

Sometimes an error message can appear when redeeming any code. This can occur due to a server malfunction. Players can fix this by restarting the game and try redeeming the same code once again.

Relaunching the game transfers the players to a new server where things may work smoothly. If the error notice still pops up, players can conclude that the code has expired.

Where to find new Roblox Defender's Depot codes?

Players can get their hands on the latest codes by following @I_eiif, the developer's official Twitter account. Exclusive news about updates and other game-related content are posted by the dev on a regular basis.

Players must also follow the developer's Twitch channel as special codes can be obtained during the stream.

