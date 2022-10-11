Roblox Defender's Depot codes (October 2022): Free tokens, coins, and more

The Roblox platform provides its devoted community with a wide range of genres. Strategy is one such genre that has a cult appeal. Roblox Defender's Depot offers a genuine war-based strategy experience in which players must defend their base against the server's elite players.
To become the ultimate defensive superpower in Roblox Defender's Depot, players must place turrets, towers, missiles, and other defensive equipment in strategic spots within their strongholds. This gives them a significant edge when they are invaded. Players can inflict substantial crowd control damage if the base is besieged by using environmental perks.
Newcomers typically suffer significantly at the outset because they lack financial and defensive capabilities. This is when people should consider using the codes listed in this article to receive free money (coins and tokens) and crates. New players can easily catch up to older ones using wisely the rewards claimed from the codes.
Defend the base against the best players on the server to secure your place on the global Roblox Defender's Depot leaderboard
Working codes
- soonTM—Redeem code for a Basic Crate (Latest code)
- tags?!—Redeem code for a Chat Token
- redYELLOWred—Redeem code for a Basic Crate
- spamspam—Redeem code for a Chat Token
- settingsnoway—Redeem code for a Chat Token
- ty4100k—Redeem code for a Chat Token
- Ascensions!—Redeem code for a Chat Token
- gaming—Redeem code for a Basic Crate
- ascend?—Redeem code for a Chat Token
- killALLpls—Redeem code for a Godly Crate
- zoooom—Redeem code for +2 Walk Speed
- worldWIDE—Redeem code for a Chat Token
- SUPERCHAT—Redeem code for a Chat Token
- tahc labolg—Redeem code for a Chat Token
- thatswild—Redeem code for a Trade Token
- token?—Redeem code for a Trade Token
- wal—Redeem code for a Free Reward
- FONUFO—Redeem code for a Free Trade Token
- O_o—Redeem code for a Basic Crate
- ZaP—Redeem code for 10,000 Coins
- speeeed—Redeem code for a Basic Crate
- daily—Redeem code for a Basic Crate
- spooky—Redeem code for a Basic Crate
- bugcatcher—Redeem code for a Basic Crate
- 69—Redeem code for 69 Coins
Players must redeem all the active codes with haste, as they may expire anytime. Use these codes to unlock Basic Crates, which contain exclusive weaponry and valuable resources. However, unboxing crates in Roblox Defender's Depot is a gamble, as players might sometimes obtain mundane things.
Players are recommended to use the free Coins to purchase deadly firearms from the in-game store. Evil Eye and Fluxium are meta weapons as of this patch, players can buy them to defend valiantly.
Expired codes
Unluckily, several codes in Roblox Defender's Depot have gone inactive. There is a silver lining to this, as new codes are published to the community regularly.
- 50M!—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- 50000000?!—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- Another1—Redeem for free rewards
- ty450—Redeem for a Chat Token
- EASTER2022—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- newnewnew—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- cencel—Redeem for a Trade Token
- snowww—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- fir3ball—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- hd—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- b0x—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- b00m—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- disco—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- soon—Redeem for a Basic Crate
How to redeem Roblox Defender's Depot codes?
Players can redeem all the active codes within a few minutes if they follow the easy steps outlined below:
- Start the Roblox game
- Log into the server
- Select the settings logo located on the left-hand side of the screen
- A new settings interface box will appear
- Copy the required code from out list and paste it in the text box that says "Enter Code"
- Make sure to hit the "Go" button to redeem the code and obtain the freebies
Key tips to remember during the redemption procedure
Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence players must double check the codes for typos and spelling errors before hitting the go button.
Readers must consider copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption process. This method eliminates typographical errors and is very fast.
Sometimes an error message can appear when redeeming any code. This can occur due to a server malfunction. Players can fix this by restarting the game and try redeeming the same code once again.
Relaunching the game transfers the players to a new server where things may work smoothly. If the error notice still pops up, players can conclude that the code has expired.
Where to find new Roblox Defender's Depot codes?
Players can get their hands on the latest codes by following @I_eiif, the developer's official Twitter account. Exclusive news about updates and other game-related content are posted by the dev on a regular basis.
Players must also follow the developer's Twitch channel as special codes can be obtained during the stream.