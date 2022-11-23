5 best Roblox games like Pokémon

The Roblox metaverse is home to a series of titles inspired by popular manga franchises, and many will be familiar with the iconic Pokémon series created by Japanese artist Satoshi Tajiri.

The metaverse community has access to a diverse range of Pokémon-themed games, each having its own unique set of special features and concept art based on a fictional environment. Furthermore, the gameplay of these titles allows players to embark on their own adventures with their favorite Pokémon-like critters.

Gamers can also engage in different types of battles against other players and some really strong NPCs in these titles. This article attempts to provide information about some of them in this article.

Players can have a thrilling and memorable experience in the Roblox titles featured below

1) Doodle World

Roblox Doodle World is one of the best Pokémon-themed games on the metaverse. The gameplay is seamless and gives players a serene experience.

In the game, players are deployed on a mysterious island and are entrusted with acquiring Doodles (Pokémon-like creatures) with Capsules (Pokéballs). Players must employ these Doodles to combat other elite players and NPCs wandering the map in brutal PvP encounters.

The ultimate objective of Roblox Doodle World players is to become the foremost Doodle master on the server. Check out these codes for Doodle World to obtain free Doodles, in-game resources, and other items.

Notable features:

Polished texture and the ability to evolve Doodles

Battle interface of the players

Detailed statistics of Doodles along with a collection of in-game artifacts and tools

2) Loomian Legacy

In the metaverse, Loomian Legacy is a fierce competitor to Doodle World. Loomian Legacy's gameplay revolves around capturing Loomians (Pokémon-like species).

Players must explore the vast Roblox Loomian Legacy map and rise up the ranks by winning PvP and NPC conflicts. Furthermore, users also have the liberty to trade their Loomians with other players on the server.

Due to its story-based progressive gameplay and interactive aspects, Loomian Legacy has earned widespread acclaim from the community.

Notable features:

Interesting quests and challenges

Polished gameplay and texture art

Various types of Capture Disks with different power

3) Project Bronze Forever

Roblox Project Bronze Forever, formerly known as Brick Bronze, is a must-play game for Pokémon enthusiasts. The gameplay of Project Bronze Forever takes the adage "must catch 'em all" to new heights, as players need to acquire a variety of mystical creatures in order to proceed in-game.

The plot of the game revolves around players beginning as underdogs before working their way up the ladder to become expert fighters. The gameplay may remind gamers of the classic Nintendo Pokémon game franchise. Players can check out these codes to receive free rewards in Project Bronze Forever.

Notable features:

Various locations on the maps to explore

Soundtrack and the featured battle music

Can engage in fights against strong NPCs and expand the players' roster

4) Monsters of Etheria

In Monsters of Etheria, players must gather and train monster-like creatures known as Etherians. Additionally, gamers can enhance their experience by engaging in roleplaying dramas with other players on the server. They can also create their own storylines along with other players or engage in high-tempo combat gameplay, depending on their preference.

Players can free-roam the map to capture special and dangerous Etherians and can easily use them to defeat their strongest adversaries. The Roblox Monsters of Etheria community is regularly provided with new in-game events and patch updates.

Notable features:

Gameplay is best enjoyed when played with friends

Numerous Etherians with unique ablities

Customizing Etherians according to the players' liking

5) Collect All Pets!

Roblox Collect All Pets! requires players to accumulate in-game resources in order to gain influence on the server. To obtain new pets, players must find or purchase eggs and hatch them.

Players can also fuse and upgrade these creatures to strengthen them. Collect All Pets! has it all for the metaverse community, from cute little dogs to gigantic dragons.

There are no action-based moments in the game. However, by unlocking and exploring numerous locales with their pets as sidekicks, gamers can have an exciting experience.

Notable features:

Users can earn numerous in-game badges

Pets and eggs are divided into different types of categories

The fusing feature allows players to earn Legendary and Prodigious types of pets

