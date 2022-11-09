Roblox Doodle World codes in November 2022: Free Gems, Cash, and more

Roblox Doodle World is based on the world-famous Pokémon franchise. Devoted fans of the popular series will fall into a nostalgic reverie when playing Doodle World in the Roblox metaverse.
Players must catch a variety of Doodles (creatures like Pokémon) and then use them to fight other Doodles to rise in the rankings within the game. By winning these Doodle battles, fans can accumulate a significant amount of in-game money.
Unfortunately, some players may struggle to capture the best Doodle and battle it out against experienced Doodle masters. This is when they must consider redeeming the codes provided in this article to become the ultimate fighter in Roblox Doodle World. Instead of spending Robux, users can redeem these codes and obtain free rewards.
Become elite Doodle fighters by redeeming valid Roblox Doodle World codes
Active codes
- Motivation—Redeem for 500 Gems (New)
- Halloween2002—Redeem for 800 Gems
- HWGemz—Redeem for 600 Gems
- Letstrythisgain—Redeem for 525 Gems
- Buggybug—Redeem for a tinted Rosebug
- SweetAwesome—Redeem for tinted Bunsweet
- SocialParkRelease—Redeem for 4 VP
- 100KLikes—Redeem for a Partybug
- Wiggylet—Redeem for a Wiglet
- AntenaBuff—Redeem for a Larvennae
- CoolCoalt—Redeem for a Coalt
- AnothaOne—Redeem for Free Roulette Ticket
- 75KLikes—Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket
- wowcomeon—Redeem for 15k Cash
- TERRABL0X—Redeem for the Terra's Requiem color (The '0' in this code is a zero, copy and paste the code to avoid confusion)
- VREQUIEM—Redeem for the Vizard's Requiem title
- StimulusCheck—Redeem for 7.5k Cash
- FreeGems—Redeem for 25 Gems
- Welcome—Redeem for 3k Cash
- BasicTitle—Redeem for the Basic Title
- GrayColor—Redeem for the Gray Color
- FreeCapsules—Redeem for 5 Basic Capsules
- FreeRosebug—Redeem for a free Rosebug Doodle
Roblox Doodle World YouTuber Codes
- SubToJerii—Redeem for YouTuber color
- BerserkFan—Redeem for YouTuber Title
- Existensy—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Wizard—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Lucky—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- SpeedahSonic—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- PowerToTheChipmunks—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Fly—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Point—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- PokeNova—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- NovaNation—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Dino—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- DCONTOP—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Joeblox—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- JoebloxNation—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Armenti—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- WeLit—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- ItzSoara—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- GoggleGang—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- ClassicNative—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- TheTribe—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- OldTimes—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- PraveenYT—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
It should be noted that these codes may go inactive at any time. Therefore, players are advised to redeem these Roblox Doodle World codes as soon as possible.
Invalid codes
Unfortunately, a fair number of codes have already gone inactive in Roblox Doodle World. Players can expect to receive new codes in upcoming special events and official updates. Nevertheless, the inactive codes are as follows:
- Oopsie2—Redeem for a Roulette Ticket
- SpoolCode—Redeem for a Twigon
- Rollette1—Redeem for a free Roulette ticket
- ExtraReward—Redeem for a Lesser Chain Ticket
- Awesome10K—Redeem for a Blue Skatikeet
- pain1—Redeem for 300 Gems
- Pain2—Redeem for free rewards
- Pain3—Redeem for free rewards
- Letsparty—Redeem for Party Springling
- Pain4—Redeem for free rewards
- LessPainMaybe—Redeem for 400 Gems
- Lewis—Redeem for a cyan Louis
- GreaterChain—Redeem for a free Chain Ticket
- ImLateLol2—Redeem for a Dramask
- ImLateLol—Redeem for a Roulette Ticket
- 50KLikes—Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket
- MillionParty—Redeem for a free Partybug Doodle
- 30KBunny—Redeem for a Bunsweet
- GreenBug—Redeem for a Nibblen
- WowzerRouletteTicket—Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket
- FreeNeedling—Redeem for a Needling
- DaGOAT—Redeem for a 5-star Yagoat
- ThanksSoMuch
- Friendship_z—Redeem for a Friendship Ribbon
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Doodle World
Follow the easy steps listed below to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Doodle World:
- Launch the title and enter the server
- Select the "Menu" option that can be found on the bottom-left corner of the screen or just press "Tab" on your keybooard
- A blue-themed circular-shaped menu box will open up
- Select the money logo icon titled "Special Shop"
- A special Shop interface will now open up, where you must select "Codes"
- A new code redemption box will pop up
- Copy a code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "Code"
- Press the green-colored "Submit" button to redeem that code
Players will be able to find the redeemed rewards in their in-game inventories.