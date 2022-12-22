Roblox Impostor codes for December 2022: Free rewards

Impostor is a popular experience on Roblox's online gaming platform inspired by the popular game Among Us. Released by Arcade Rockstar in September 2020, it has quickly gained popularity and has attracted more than 352 million players to date. In the game, players are assigned the role of either the Impostor or Crewmate, and each comes with unique abilities.

Players are placed on a ship with an Impostor among them, and the objective of the game is to find out who the Impostor is before they eliminate all the Crewmates.

The game has a variety of different maps. Robloxians can explore space stations, submarines, and even spaceships. There are also different tasks for the crewmates to complete, such as fixing a broken engine or putting out a fire.

The cosmetics available through Roblox Impostor codes range from hats and shirts to accessories and skins. The codes are also released in batches, so players can expect to receive different types of items each time they redeem a code. In addition to cosmetics, some codes also offer exclusive in-game content like new characters and levels.

These codes are usually only available for a limited time, so players should take advantage of them while they can. Impostor codes are an excellent way to personalize your experience and stand out from the crowd.

Get free rewards using these Roblox Impostor codes in December 2022

Active codes in Impostor

The developers of the game have released only four working codes for the month of December that can be redeemed to get freebies. Players should redeem them all before they stop working:

ilikeyacutg - Redeem this code to acquire a free reward.

- Redeem this code to acquire a free reward. ROCKTOBER - Redeem this code to acquire a free reward.

- Redeem this code to acquire a free reward. GAMER - Redeem this code to acquire a free reward.

- Redeem this code to acquire a free reward. BETA - Redeem this code to acquire a free Animal Hoodie.

Inactive codes in Impostor

The codes listed below don't work for Roblox Impostor as of December 2022.

socialdistance - Redeem this code to acquire a free Mask.

Redeem this code to acquire a free Mask. sorryforthedelay - Redeem this code to acquire a free reward.

Redeem this code to acquire a free reward. halloween2020 - Redeem this code to acquire a Circus Attendee hat.

How to redeem Imposter codes in Roblox

You can follow these steps to redeem all the working codes in Imposter:

Start Imposter on your gaming device.

Enter the lobby.

Once you are in the lobby, click on the codes button on the left side of the screen.

button on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from the list above and paste it into the text box.

Hit the redeem button to claim your reward

Please check for typos when manually entering the codes in the redemption box, as they are strictly case-sensitive. It's best to copy and paste the codes during the redemption process because this technique eliminates typos and spelling errors.

More on Roblox Impostor

Roblox Impostor offers a unique twist on the popular game of deception. Players can choose to become a member of the crew and try to unmask the killer, or take on the role of a silent killer in disguise.

Players can also switch between the first and third-person view to get a better look at their environment and observe the other players.

Roblox Impostor also provides a lot of customization options for players to choose from. Users can choose their own avatars and customize their appearance, ships, and even their crewmates. This allows them to create an experience that is tailored to their own unique playstyle.

Poll : 0 votes