Roblox Gun Simulator codes for December 2022: Free coins and boosts

Roblox Gun Simulator is a thrilling shooter experience developed by Devv Games and released in March 2019. It has over 25 million visitors; more than two million people have listed the game as their favorite. The game puts the shooters in the shoes of a gun-wielding hero, allowing them to explore a virtual world full of adventure.

The main goal of the Roblox Gun Simulator is to hone players' gun-handling skills and help them become the best shooter in the game. Players must make their way through huge maps and unlock hundreds of guns to do this. Players can learn new techniques and strategies to become even better shooters with each new weapon.

Robloxians can also take on other players in exciting PvP battles to fight for control of the hard points and earn medals for their victories. Players can show off their skills as the game progresses and sell them for coins. New challenges are added daily, allowing them to test their skills and learn new strategies.

Players can unlock coins, pets, gems, and items by redeeming certain codes in the game. Coins are used to upgrade weapons, purchase ammunition, and purchase special items from the in-game shop. Pets provide a unique bonus to the user and can be leveled up to increase their stats, whereas gems can be used to purchase special items from the in-game shop.

Get free coins and boosts using these Roblox Gun Simulator codes in December 2022

Active codes in Roblox Gun Simulator

Users can redeem the below-mentioned codes to receive free coins and boosts. It's best to claim the freebies before they expire:

SPOOKY - Redeem this code to get 4x Coins Boost and a 4x Stars Boost

Redeem this code to get 4x Coins Boost and a 4x Stars Boost THXFOR20M - Redeem this code to get Coins, Stars, a 4x Star Boost, and a 4x Coin Boost

- Redeem this code to get Coins, Stars, a 4x Star Boost, and a 4x Coin Boost PHOENIX - Redeem this code to get 4x Star Boost and 4x Coin Boost

- Redeem this code to get 4x Star Boost and 4x Coin Boost DARKMATTER - Redeem this code to get 200,000 Coins

- Redeem this code to get 200,000 Coins ILOVEGUNS - Redeem this code to get 200,000 Coins

- Redeem this code to get 200,000 Coins LookMomATwitter - Redeem this code to get 100,000 Coins

- Redeem this code to get 100,000 Coins JoinedDevvGames - Redeem this code to get 100,000 Coins

- Redeem this code to get 100,000 Coins THXFOR30000 - Redeem this code to get 300,000 Coins

Inactive codes in Roblox Gun Simulator

The below-mentioned codes for Roblox Gun Simulator have expired and no longer work. Users can still try to redeem them if they have not done so in the past and check if they are still working for that particular account:

DEMONGUNS - Redeem this code to get 200,000 Coins

- Redeem this code to get 200,000 Coins HAPPY4th

tofuu

iamacoinlover

WOAHNEWPETS

How to redeem Gun Simulator codes in Roblox

If players need a little help redeeming their Gun Simulator codes, these simple steps below can be helpful:

Run Gun Simulator from the platform

Click on the Twitter button located at the right side of the screen

Select the "Enter Code Here" box

Input the code and hit Redeem

Hit the Redeem button and enjoy the reward

Note: Players will immediately receive the rewards after clicking the redeem button. However, they are advised to double-check the codes since they are usually case-sensitive. Simply copying and pasting the active codes will provide accuracy and help avoid typos.

