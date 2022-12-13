Roblox Tapping Legends X codes for December 2022: Free vials, taps, and more 

Tapping Legends X is a classic Roblox clicker simulator game. Released in February 2022 by Shiny Star Games, it already has more than 54 million visitors.

Click, then click some more, that's pretty much all about the game. It's loaded with new worlds and pets. Players will have to rebirth as they go, so their clicks are worth more. They can open up eggs to get even more powerful pets and progress through the newly released worlds and events.

Sequel to the renowned Roblox Tapping Legends, Roblox Tapping Legends X is all about that eternal tap. Players must keep tapping the mouse button to earn clicks that they can spend on eggs to acquire pets.

They will explore new areas by trading their taps to get rebirths and spending rubies on upgrades to become the ultimate Tapping Legend.

Certain codes change the overall experience as they provide many freebies. Roblox Tapping Legends X codes mostly provide vials that players can use in the Shopping Cart menu. There are three different vials to choose from, including Tap, Luck, and Damage. Each will be given a multiplier for a specific thing.

Get free vials, taps, and more by using Roblox Tapping Legends X codes in December 2022

Active code in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Here's a look at all the active Roblox Tapping Legends X codes:

halloween - Redeem this code and get 14x Tap Vials, 13x Damage Vials, 12x Luck Vials, and 11x Rebirth Vials

- Redeem this code and get 250 Taps roksek - Redeem this code and get 250 Taps

Inactive codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

These Roblox Tapping Legends X codes won't work anymore as they have already expired:

4thjulysteampunk

65kthanks

50ksuscode

hell

30kcoolcode

toadboi

rainbow

firsthunt

2ndhunt

carrot3rd

eggluck5th

6thpetindex

rewardchest7th

sneakysign8th

bridgey10th

easterluck

update1

2.5klikes

5klikes

fixes1

fixes2

release

1klikes

10m

galaxy

20klikesforvials

mines

How to redeem Tapping Legends X codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Roblox Tapping Legends x is quite simple:

Open the game on your device.

Press the Shopping Cart icon button on the right side of the screen.

Enter your desirable code.

Hit the redeem button.

Enjoy your free rewards.

Note: If the code you've entered isn't working, it may have expired or entered incorrectly. For a safer approach, players are suggested to copy them from the list and return later to check if there are any other fresh active entries.

More on Roblox Tapping Legends

Roblox Tapping Legends X is not as simple as it sounds. Players will need to trade their clicks for rebirth, which will allow them to get more clicks per click. However, they must also acquire Rubies.

Players should use these Rubies to upgrade their tapping skin and other tapping multipliers. Once they have enough rebirths, users can head into portals to discover new worlds and get more pets.

