Roblox Tapping Legends X codes for December 2022: Free vials, taps, and more 

Tapping Legends X is a classic Roblox clicker simulator game. Released in February 2022 by Shiny Star Games, it already has more than 54 million visitors.
Click, then click some more, that's pretty much all about the game. It's loaded with new worlds and pets. Players will have to rebirth as they go, so their clicks are worth more. They can open up eggs to get even more powerful pets and progress through the newly released worlds and events.
Sequel to the renowned Roblox Tapping Legends, Roblox Tapping Legends X is all about that eternal tap. Players must keep tapping the mouse button to earn clicks that they can spend on eggs to acquire pets.
They will explore new areas by trading their taps to get rebirths and spending rubies on upgrades to become the ultimate Tapping Legend.
Certain codes change the overall experience as they provide many freebies. Roblox Tapping Legends X codes mostly provide vials that players can use in the Shopping Cart menu. There are three different vials to choose from, including Tap, Luck, and Damage. Each will be given a multiplier for a specific thing.
Active code in Roblox Tapping Legends X
Here's a look at all the active Roblox Tapping Legends X codes:
- halloween - Redeem this code and get 14x Tap Vials, 13x Damage Vials, 12x Luck Vials, and 11x Rebirth Vials
- wildwest - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 6x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- 50mevent - Redeem this code and get 7x Tap Vials, 7x Damage Vials, 7x Luck Vials, and 7x Rebirth Vials
- kitchen - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 6x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- carnival - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 6x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- farm - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 6x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- temple - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 6x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- hundredthousandbigthanks - Redeem this code and get 9x Tap Vials, 9x Damage Vials, 10x Luck Vials, and 9x Rebirth Vials
- 100kbigmilestone - Redeem this code and get 6x Tap Vials, 6x Damage Vials, 6x Luck Vials, andb6x Rebirth Vials
- lab - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- retro - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- toy - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 6x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- fantasy - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 6x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- 2mgroupmembers - Redeem this code and get several vials
- magic - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- 90kvialsty - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- summer - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- fixes4 - Redeem this code and get Tap, Damage, Luck, and Rebirth Vials
- candy - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- swamp - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- 80knicevials - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- fixes5 - Redeem this code and get 25x Tap Vials, 25x Damage Vials, 25x Luck Vials, and 25x Rebirth Vials
- steampunk - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- 70kepic - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- sorryfix - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- tech - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- 25m - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials
- 15m - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials
- fixes3 - Redeem this code and get x2 Tap, 2x Damage, and 2x Luck Vials
- 40kreallyhotcode - Redeem this code and get 4x Tap Vials, 4x Damage Vials, and 4x Luck Vials
- heaven - Redeem this code and get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials
- 1mgroupmembers - Redeem this code and get 5x Damage Vials
- bigpoostpack - Redeem this code and get 10x Luck Vials, 10x Tap Vials, and 10x Damage Vials
- 10klikesthankyou - Redeem this code and get several Boosts
- russo - Redeem this code and get 250 Taps
- gravycatman - Redeem this code and get 250 Taps
- roksek - Redeem this code and get 250 Taps
Inactive codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X
These Roblox Tapping Legends X codes won't work anymore as they have already expired:
- 4thjulysteampunk
- 65kthanks
- 50ksuscode
- hell
- 30kcoolcode
- toadboi
- rainbow
- firsthunt
- 2ndhunt
- carrot3rd
- eggluck5th
- 6thpetindex
- rewardchest7th
- sneakysign8th
- bridgey10th
- easterluck
- update1
- 2.5klikes
- 5klikes
- fixes1
- fixes2
- release
- 1klikes
- 10m
- galaxy
- 20klikesforvials
- mines
How to redeem Tapping Legends X codes in Roblox
Redeeming codes in Roblox Tapping Legends x is quite simple:
- Open the game on your device.
- Press the Shopping Cart icon button on the right side of the screen.
- Enter your desirable code.
- Hit the redeem button.
- Enjoy your free rewards.
Note: If the code you've entered isn't working, it may have expired or entered incorrectly. For a safer approach, players are suggested to copy them from the list and return later to check if there are any other fresh active entries.
More on Roblox Tapping Legends
Roblox Tapping Legends X is not as simple as it sounds. Players will need to trade their clicks for rebirth, which will allow them to get more clicks per click. However, they must also acquire Rubies.
Players should use these Rubies to upgrade their tapping skin and other tapping multipliers. Once they have enough rebirths, users can head into portals to discover new worlds and get more pets.