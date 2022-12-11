Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes for December 2022: Free Boosts

In Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator, the main objective is to collect Spirit Stones. Using these, as well as the game's gacha system, players need to unlock weapons. Fighters can equip up to four of them at a time, which will help in dealing extremely high damage and grant gamers the ability to collect Spirit Stones faster.

Some items in this title are very rare, and the more uncommon a weapon is, the higher its damage will be. Other weapons in the metaverse can be fused with the player's best weapon so they can level up and become more powerful. Users can also gain experience and learn new spells to deal more damage in this title.

This winter, the developers of the game, Lightning Dragon Studio, are offering a lot of Roblox codes that provide Boosts for gamers to enjoy.

Get free boosts using these Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes in December 2022

Active codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

Listed below are the active working codes that will reward players with free Boosts:

clever - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts serverboss2 - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts map27 - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts serverboss - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts map26 - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts candy3 - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts candy2 - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts halloween - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts jack - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts candy - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts map25 - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts newpet - Redeem and get a new Pet Egg

- Redeem and get a new Pet Egg like350 - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts map24 - Redeem and get 30 minutes of all Boosts

- Redeem and get 30 minutes of all Boosts town - Redeem and get one hour of all Boosts

- Redeem and get one hour of all Boosts map23 - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts hardtrail - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts map22 - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts visits250m - Redeem and get all Boosts

- Redeem and get all Boosts newbuff - Redeem and get Boss Key and Boosts

- Redeem and get Boss Key and Boosts map21 - Redeem and get a Qi Boost and several other Boosts

- Redeem and get a Qi Boost and several other Boosts l325k —Redeem code for Luck Boost

—Redeem code for Luck Boost popsicle —Redeem code for Damage Boost

—Redeem code for Damage Boost map20 - Redeem and get Boots

- Redeem and get Boots timetrial - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts map19 - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts skin - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts lk300k - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts map18 - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts batoidea - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts map17 - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts likes275k - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts fighting - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts RAMPHobbies - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts Worrybear - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts Sub2RoboSlothGaming - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts Carbon - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts sisterguard - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts Skull - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts funrix - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts Kingkade - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts CodeNex - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts JazonGaming - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts WFS - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts hardmode - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts defense - Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost

- Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost welcome - Redeem and get 1x Spirit Stone Boost

- Redeem and get 1x Spirit Stone Boost weaponfighting - Redeem and get 1x Damage Boost

- Redeem and get 1x Damage Boost happyday - Redeem and get 1x Qi Boost

- Redeem and get 1x Qi Boost goodluck - Redeem and get 1x Lucky Boost

Inactive codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

Many codes in the Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator are no longer active. However, the silver lining is that more will be offered soon. Here's a list of the expired codes:

banshies - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts map16 - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts map15 - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts sword - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts tradespar - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts spellroll - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts map14 - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts Likes200K - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts likes_225K - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts map13 - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts easter - Redeem and get free Boosts

- Redeem and get free Boosts map12 - Redeem and get Boosts

- Redeem and get Boosts likes180k - Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boosts

- Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boosts map11 - Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Luck Boosts

- Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Luck Boosts silver - Redeem and get Silver Coins

- Redeem and get Silver Coins likes120k - Redeem and get 2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost

- Redeem and get 2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost likes_140K - Redeem and get free Boosts

- Redeem and get free Boosts wheel - Redeem and get 2x Luck and 2x Qi Boosts

- Redeem and get 2x Luck and 2x Qi Boosts map10 - Redeem and get 2x Damage Boost and 2x Spell Drop Boost

Redeem and get 2x Damage Boost and 2x Spell Drop Boost jade - Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost

- Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost lk160k - Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost

- Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost compensation - Redeem and get free Boosts

- Redeem and get free Boosts map9 - Redeem and get a 2x Spirit Stone Boost and 2x Spell Drop Chance

- Redeem and get a 2x Spirit Stone Boost and 2x Spell Drop Chance tower - Redeem and get free Boosts

- Redeem and get free Boosts map8 - Redeem and get a free Boost

- Redeem and get a free Boost Likes100K - Redeem and get 20 minute 2x Qi Boost, 20 minute 2x Spirit Stone Boost

- Redeem and get 20 minute 2x Qi Boost, 20 minute 2x Spirit Stone Boost likes75k - Redeem and get Spirit Stone Boost

- Redeem and get Spirit Stone Boost trade - Redeem and get a Boost

- Redeem and get a Boost enchant - Redeem and get Qi Boost

- Redeem and get Qi Boost likes50000 - Redeem and get 20m Qi Boost

- Redeem and get 20m Qi Boost WFS - Redeem and get 20m Qi Boost and 20m Spirit Stone Boost

- Redeem and get 20m Qi Boost and 20m Spirit Stone Boost likes30K - Redeem and get Spell Drop Boost

- Redeem and get Spell Drop Boost likes20K — Redeem for 20m Spirit Stone Boost

— Redeem for 20m Spirit Stone Boost likes10000 - Redeem and get 10m Luck Boost

- Redeem and get 10m Luck Boost likes5k - Redeem and get Noost

- Redeem and get Noost lunarnewyear - Redeem and get All Boosts

- Redeem and get All Boosts world6 - Redeem and get Qi Boost and Attack Boost

- Redeem and get Qi Boost and Attack Boost achievement - Redeem and get 10m Spell Drop Boost

- Redeem and get 10m Spell Drop Boost bounty - Redeem and get 20m Qi Boost

- Redeem and get 20m Qi Boost mount - Redeem and get 10m Spell Drop Boost

How to redeem Weapon Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox

Please follow the below-mentioned steps to redeem all the active Roblox codes in December 2022:

Start Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator on the gaming device and join a server.

Click the gear button on the left side of the window.

Copy a code from the active list and paste it into the text bar.

Hit the Enter button on the keypad.

It's best to make a habit of copying and pasting Roblox codes, as it saves time and reduces the scope for error.

