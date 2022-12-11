Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes for December 2022: Free Boosts

In Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator, the main objective is to collect Spirit Stones. Using these, as well as the game's gacha system, players need to unlock weapons. Fighters can equip up to four of them at a time, which will help in dealing extremely high damage and grant gamers the ability to collect Spirit Stones faster.
Some items in this title are very rare, and the more uncommon a weapon is, the higher its damage will be. Other weapons in the metaverse can be fused with the player's best weapon so they can level up and become more powerful. Users can also gain experience and learn new spells to deal more damage in this title.
This winter, the developers of the game, Lightning Dragon Studio, are offering a lot of Roblox codes that provide Boosts for gamers to enjoy.
Get free boosts using these Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes in December 2022
Active codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator
Listed below are the active working codes that will reward players with free Boosts:
- clever - Redeem and get all Boosts
- serverboss2 - Redeem and get all Boosts
- map27 - Redeem and get all Boosts
- serverboss - Redeem and get all Boosts
- map26 - Redeem and get all Boosts
- candy3 - Redeem and get all Boosts
- candy2 - Redeem and get all Boosts
- halloween - Redeem and get all Boosts
- jack - Redeem and get all Boosts
- candy - Redeem and get all Boosts
- map25 - Redeem and get all Boosts
- newpet - Redeem and get a new Pet Egg
- like350 - Redeem and get all Boosts
- map24 - Redeem and get 30 minutes of all Boosts
- town - Redeem and get one hour of all Boosts
- map23 - Redeem and get all Boosts
- hardtrail - Redeem and get all Boosts
- map22 - Redeem and get all Boosts
- visits250m - Redeem and get all Boosts
- newbuff - Redeem and get Boss Key and Boosts
- map21 - Redeem and get a Qi Boost and several other Boosts
- l325k—Redeem code for Luck Boost
- popsicle—Redeem code for Damage Boost
- map20 - Redeem and get Boots
- timetrial - Redeem and get Boosts
- map19 - Redeem and get Boosts
- skin - Redeem and get Boosts
- lk300k - Redeem and get Boosts
- map18 - Redeem and get Boosts
- batoidea - Redeem and get Boosts
- map17 - Redeem and get Boosts
- likes275k - Redeem and get Boosts
- fighting - Redeem and get Boosts
- RAMPHobbies - Redeem and get Boosts
- Worrybear - Redeem and get Boosts
- Sub2RoboSlothGaming - Redeem and get Boosts
- Carbon - Redeem and get Boosts
- sisterguard - Redeem and get Boosts
- Skull - Redeem and get Boosts
- funrix - Redeem and get Boosts
- Kingkade - Redeem and get Boosts
- CodeNex - Redeem and get Boosts
- JazonGaming - Redeem and get Boosts
- WFS - Redeem and get Boosts
- hardmode - Redeem and get Boosts
- defense - Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost
- welcome - Redeem and get 1x Spirit Stone Boost
- weaponfighting - Redeem and get 1x Damage Boost
- happyday - Redeem and get 1x Qi Boost
- goodluck - Redeem and get 1x Lucky Boost
Inactive codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator
Many codes in the Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator are no longer active. However, the silver lining is that more will be offered soon. Here's a list of the expired codes:
- banshies - Redeem and get Boosts
- map16 - Redeem and get Boosts
- map15 - Redeem and get Boosts
- sword - Redeem and get Boosts
- tradespar - Redeem and get Boosts
- spellroll - Redeem and get Boosts
- map14 - Redeem and get Boosts
- Likes200K - Redeem and get Boosts
- likes_225K - Redeem and get Boosts
- map13 - Redeem and get Boosts
- easter - Redeem and get free Boosts
- map12 - Redeem and get Boosts
- likes180k - Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boosts
- map11 - Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Luck Boosts
- silver - Redeem and get Silver Coins
- likes120k - Redeem and get 2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost
- likes_140K - Redeem and get free Boosts
- wheel - Redeem and get 2x Luck and 2x Qi Boosts
- map10 - Redeem and get 2x Damage Boost and 2x Spell Drop Boost
- jade - Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost
- lk160k - Redeem and get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost
- compensation - Redeem and get free Boosts
- map9 - Redeem and get a 2x Spirit Stone Boost and 2x Spell Drop Chance
- tower - Redeem and get free Boosts
- map8 - Redeem and get a free Boost
- Likes100K - Redeem and get 20 minute 2x Qi Boost, 20 minute 2x Spirit Stone Boost
- likes75k - Redeem and get Spirit Stone Boost
- trade - Redeem and get a Boost
- enchant - Redeem and get Qi Boost
- likes50000 - Redeem and get 20m Qi Boost
- WFS - Redeem and get 20m Qi Boost and 20m Spirit Stone Boost
- likes30K - Redeem and get Spell Drop Boost
- likes20K— Redeem for 20m Spirit Stone Boost
- likes10000 - Redeem and get 10m Luck Boost
- likes5k - Redeem and get Noost
- lunarnewyear - Redeem and get All Boosts
- world6 - Redeem and get Qi Boost and Attack Boost
- achievement - Redeem and get 10m Spell Drop Boost
- bounty - Redeem and get 20m Qi Boost
- mount - Redeem and get 10m Spell Drop Boost
How to redeem Weapon Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox
Please follow the below-mentioned steps to redeem all the active Roblox codes in December 2022:
- Start Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator on the gaming device and join a server.
- Click the gear button on the left side of the window.
- Copy a code from the active list and paste it into the text bar.
- Hit the Enter button on the keypad.
It's best to make a habit of copying and pasting Roblox codes, as it saves time and reduces the scope for error.