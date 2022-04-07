How to enable voice chat in Roblox: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Interacting with friends or random strangers is enjoyable in most games, and Roblox is no exception. While meeting new people around, players are provided with an option to communicate with them through the usage of regular text chat.

Furthermore, many users will be unaware that the game includes a voice chat function that allows them to engage with one another using their voices. However, it is not open to everyone, and individuals must be older than 13 years to be allowed to use it.

Here are further details on how the same can be enabled and used in Roblox.

Details on how voice chat can be enabled in Roblox

All the eligible players (13+ years) can follow the procedures outlined below to enable the voice chat feature, otherwise known as spatial voice.

1) Verification of age for voice chat

To begin with, players will have to verify their age to become eligible for voice chat within Roblox. These are the simple steps that they can follow to accomplish it:

Step 1: Users can start by visiting the game’s official website. They can then tap on the ‘Settings’ icon in the top-right corner.

Step 2: Once ‘My Settings’ loads up, they will be able to find the ‘Verify My Age’ option under the ‘Personal’ section.

The users will have to complete the process of verifying their ID (Image via Roblox)

Step 3: Users can click on that button and complete the requirements specified. This includes the submission of a valid ID.

2) Enabling the voice chat

Once the players have verified their age, they can check out the instructions outlined below to enable the voice chat:

Step 1: Under the same ‘My Settings’, players have to visit the ‘Privacy’ section.

Step 2: They must then enable the ‘Voice Chat’ settings under the ‘Beta Features’ option.

After the steps mentioned above are complete, individuals will be able to utilize the voice chat feature. They can check out the video attached below to have further insight into the procedure:

Note: Submission of a valid ID and verification of age is necessary for players to enable the feature, and it isn’t possible to do so otherwise.

How to spot other players with voice chat

Not everyone in Roblox has voice chat or the spatial voice feature activated. To identify those who have it enabled, look for a microphone symbol next to their username and above their avatar. Subsequently, upon being in close proximity to them, gamers will be able to communicate using their voice.

Edited by R. Elahi