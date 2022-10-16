Magic Champions codes in Roblox: Free tokens, spells, and more (October 2022)

Otherworldly Studios created Roblox Magic Champions on November 25, 2021. So far, the game has received 13 thousand likes and 4.1 million visits from players. In this title, to become the ultimate wizard, players must train their bodies, minds, and fists. They will also get to create epic combos by unlocking new magic spells. To support gamers in achieving their goals, the developers have provided some codes.

Players can use the free codes to gain tokens, skulls, gems, spells, and more. These will be very helpful for those who have just started playing. However, even experienced gamers can benefit from the rewards.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Magic Champions

Active codes in Roblox Magic Champions

Here are all the active codes in the Roblox game Magic Champions:

10KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 tokens

ANGEL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,110 skulls and 1,110 gems

FIREGOLEM - This code can be redeemed in the game to get skulls and gems

ICEGOLEM - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 6,000 gems, 10 tokens, 2x endurance

IMPOSTER - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free rewards

PIGEON - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Pigeon healer spell

REAPER - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 skulls

Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned later in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Magic Champions

These Roblox codes do not work in the Magic Champions anymore:

500kVISITZ - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 gems

7500LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free rewards

DailyQuests - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 skulls, 500 gems

DEMONMAGIC - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 skulls

FREEtokens - This code can be redeemed in the game to get tokens

HugeBalancingUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 skulls, 200 gems

HUGEUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gems

luckyClover - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a luck boost

Magical - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 4,000 skulls, 150 gems

UPD8 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 skulls, 500 gems

Update13 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 13,000 skulls and gems

Update15 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,500 gems and skulls

Update16 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get skulls and gems

VALENTINES_DAY2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get skulls and gems

VENOM - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 skulls, 200 gems

WIND - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,550 skulls, 222 gems

x5CandyCane - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Candy Canes

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Magic Champions

Gamers can follow these easy instructions to redeem any active code in the Magic Champions:

Start the game and wait for it to load. You can shift to the desktop app if you don't want to wait.

Now, look for the Twitter logo on the right side of the screen and click it. Wait for a pop-up window to appear.

Copy and paste any code from the active provided earlier.

Hit Redeem and the promised rewards will be added immediately.

Though gamers have the option to manually enter active codes, they should avoid doing so. This is because the codes are case-sensitive, which is why it is recommended to just copy-paste them into the relevant text box.

