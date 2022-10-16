Magic Champions codes in Roblox: Free tokens, spells, and more (October 2022)

Otherworldly Studios created Roblox Magic Champions on November 25, 2021. So far, the game has received 13 thousand likes and 4.1 million visits from players. In this title, to become the ultimate wizard, players must train their bodies, minds, and fists. They will also get to create epic combos by unlocking new magic spells. To support gamers in achieving their goals, the developers have provided some codes.
Players can use the free codes to gain tokens, skulls, gems, spells, and more. These will be very helpful for those who have just started playing. However, even experienced gamers can benefit from the rewards.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Magic Champions
Active codes in Roblox Magic Champions
Here are all the active codes in the Roblox game Magic Champions:
- 10KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 tokens
- ANGEL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,110 skulls and 1,110 gems
- FIREGOLEM - This code can be redeemed in the game to get skulls and gems
- ICEGOLEM - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 6,000 gems, 10 tokens, 2x endurance
- IMPOSTER - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free rewards
- PIGEON - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Pigeon healer spell
- REAPER - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 skulls
Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned later in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Magic Champions
These Roblox codes do not work in the Magic Champions anymore:
- 500kVISITZ - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 gems
- 7500LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free rewards
- DailyQuests - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 skulls, 500 gems
- DEMONMAGIC - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 skulls
- FREEtokens - This code can be redeemed in the game to get tokens
- HugeBalancingUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 skulls, 200 gems
- HUGEUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gems
- luckyClover - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a luck boost
- Magical - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 4,000 skulls, 150 gems
- UPD8 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 skulls, 500 gems
- Update13 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 13,000 skulls and gems
- Update15 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,500 gems and skulls
- Update16 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get skulls and gems
- VALENTINES_DAY2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get skulls and gems
- VENOM - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 skulls, 200 gems
- WIND - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,550 skulls, 222 gems
- x5CandyCane - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Candy Canes
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Magic Champions
Gamers can follow these easy instructions to redeem any active code in the Magic Champions:
- Start the game and wait for it to load. You can shift to the desktop app if you don't want to wait.
- Now, look for the Twitter logo on the right side of the screen and click it. Wait for a pop-up window to appear.
- Copy and paste any code from the active provided earlier.
- Hit Redeem and the promised rewards will be added immediately.
Though gamers have the option to manually enter active codes, they should avoid doing so. This is because the codes are case-sensitive, which is why it is recommended to just copy-paste them into the relevant text box.