Roblox Cat Simulator Codes for December: Free coins and boosts

Cat Simulator is an exclusive fun game on Roblox. It was developed by Sharkbyte Studios in October 2019 and has an enormous popularity of more than 14.7 million visitors. More than 100,000 people have enlisted this game to their favorite list. Above all, this game is suitable for anyone.

Cat Simulator is a game that will have users equipping a claw and then running around the world scratching anything that can be scratched. Players have to click to scratch things in the world so they can receive scratches.

The more scratches players have, the better Claws and Yarn they can buy in the store. Gamers have to defend themselves from fights with other cats, so that they can get gems to become the King of all cats.

The main goal of Cat Simulator is to roleplay as a cat and take their persona to the next dimension. Players will be clawing their way around the map and will have to collect scratches to sell for Fish Coins and use them properly to upgrade their cat. They can also unleash worlds and gain new pets for their cat as they progress in the game.

The in-game currencies will allow players to become stronger and get better gear for their scratching adventures. Coins will allow gamers to purchase these upgrades and are vital for any upgrades going into the game journey. These codes will give players access to extra coins.

Players can use Roblox Cat Simulator codes to get free in-game items like coins, boosts, and more.

Get free coins and boosts using these Roblox Cat Simulator codes in December 2022

Active codes in Roblox Cat Simulator

Here’s the list of all the active and newly published Roblox Cat Simulator codes:

1million - Redeem and get 5,000 Coins

- Redeem and get 5,000 Coins CoinStarter - Redeem and get 1,000 Coins

- Redeem and get 1,000 Coins 2xfishy - Redeem and get 10 Minutes of 2,000 Coins

- Redeem and get 10 Minutes of 2,000 Coins GemHelper - Redeem and get a Boost

Inactive codes in Roblox Cat Simulator

Players will be delighted to know that there are no codes that have expired so far. More codes are expected to be released soon. However, it is suggested to redeem all those active codes as they may expire anytime.

How to redeem Cat Simulator codes in Roblox

In the Cat Simulator, redeeming codes for free rewards is indeed very easy. Just follow the steps described below:

Launch the game on your device.

Press the ‘Codes’ button area on the right side of your screen.

A new window will appear, where you can put each working code into the enter box.

Hit the confirm button to receive your free reward.

Note: You must double-check the codes to avoid typos and spelling mistakes while manually entering them. For a smoother experience, you can simply copy-paste the code during the redemption procedure. This method not only eliminates typos but also saves time.

More on Roblox Cat Simulator

The ultimate way to play this game is to scratch and climb the player's own way through Roblox Cat Simulator. Players will be fighting over territory when they have a scratcher attached to them.

Each zone in this game can be explored and traversed, which is another great part. Players should not get distracted by the yarn as there are so many fun things to do as a cat.

Fish Coins and Boosts can assist players in earning coins and also gems. Users can also use Fish Coins to upgrade their claws, yarn and cat class. With freebies like this, players can gain a lot of XP.

So, whether they’re just getting started or have been playing for a while, redeeming these codes can be a kick start for them. Furthermore, it will speed up the player's improvement rate.

