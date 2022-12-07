Roblox Tower Defenders Codes for December 2022: Free shards and skins

Roblox Tower Defenders, also known as Realm Rush, is a game developed by Iysandr. It was first released on 17th September, 2018. It is a tower-defense based game on the Roblox platform and has already taken a grand place in a fantasy world with different maps, each with its own culture.

Tower Defenders has fundamentally eight game modes. Among them, the difficulty game modes are Easy, Normal, Hard, and Legendary; then comes the exclusive game modes which are PVP, Ranked PVP, URF (Ultra Rapid Fire), and lastly Endless.

In all difficulties, except the PVP modes, each map holds one lane where the enemy unit will come out of a set amount of waves, remaining till Wave 37. All of the maps also have a Rush building where fixed mobs will spawn during Rushes.

It also has five categories of towers or abilities. These include Physical Damager, Magical Damager, Support, Utility, and Barracks respectively. Each mob also has five stats which are health, damage, physical armor, magical armor and walkspeed.

Certain codes can change the player's gaming experience in Tower Defenders, as these codes can unlock many freebies such as shards and skins.

Get influential on the server by redeeming the active Roblox Tower Defenders codes for December 2022

Active Codes in Tower Defenders

The following Tower Defenders codes will proffer free rewards such as shards and skins to players in December 2022:

Johnroblox - Redeem this code to receive John Roblox Tower

LICH KING - Redeem this code to receive 50 Shards and Wizard Skin

HALLOW - Redeem this code to receive 50 Shards + Graveyard skin

FRONTPAGE2021 - Redeem this code to receive 69 Shards

Bruh - Redeem this code to receive 50 Shards

PATREON - Redeem this code to receive 50 Shards + Wizard skin

Inactive Codes in Tower Defenders

This particular Roblox Tower Defenders code has already expired for December 2022:

Poggers

How to redeem Tower Defenders codes in Roblox

Just like any other game, Tower Defenders also has a specific way to redeem the stipulated codes on Roblox. Follow these simple steps to redeem your desired Tower Defenders code and earn free shards and skins:

Firstly, launch Realm Rush: Tower Defense.

Then tap on the Twitter logo located on the right side of the screen. A redemption box will appear.

Accurately type or copy the suitable code and hit the Redeem button.

If the code is correct and active, you will get the corresponding rewards immediately.

Gamers must double-check the active codes to avoid typos and typographical errors after manually entering them. To be safe, players can copy and paste the code throughout the redemption process. Players are advised to bookmark our page to access the active codes quickly in Tower Defenders.

More on Tower Defenders

Each individual can have five tower slots. The first slot given to the player will be up until the beginning of their first game. The next slot will be earned by getting their first kill, the next slot will be received through level progression and the other two slots will be accomplished through achievements.

Choosing accurate towers is essential for this whole procedure. In addition to this, there are also three ability slots. The first one will also be given upon the first game being played and lastly, the other two will be earned through achievements.

Poll : 0 votes