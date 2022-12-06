Roblox Murder Mystery 2 Codes for December 2022: Inactive codes, utilization, and more

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is a horror game created by Nikilis in January 2014. The title has accrued more than 9 billion visits. People from all age groups can easily enjoy this classic.

The game is based on a "Garry's Mod" game mode called Murder. A server holds up to twelve players, containing one “murderer,” one "sheriff," and ten "innocents," mostly. The game has three modes: Casual, Hardcore, and Assassin. Players can switch these modes at any time.

The sheriff is the only player who can spawn with a gun to protect the innocents. However, the gun will be dropped if the sheriff is killed, allowing any innocent to pick it up. The murderer is the only character with a knife and must kill the innocents and the sheriff before time runs out.

Certain codes help players become the best on the server, however, the developer is yet to release new working ones. Fans can reassess the article for active codes after the patch update.

When to expect active codes in Roblox Murder Mystery 2?

Unfortunately, all the active codes in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 have expired. However, there is a silver lining to this, as fresh ones might become available next winter season.

The latest codes will be provided whenever a new set is released.

Inactive codes in Roblox Murder Mystery 2

The following codes have already expired, however, players can still try to redeem them if they are available for that particular account.

2015 - Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards G003Y - Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards G1FT3D - Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards HW2017 - Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards INF3CT3D - Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards N30N - Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards PATR1CK - Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards R3PT1L3 - Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards SK00L - Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards TH3N3XTL3V3L - Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code to receive x1 free rewards COMB4T2 - Redeem this code to receive a free Combat II Knife.

- Redeem this code to receive a free Combat II Knife. NatureUpdate - Redeem this code and receive 500 gold.

- Redeem this code and receive 500 gold. AL3X - Redeem this code to receive a free purple knife.

- Redeem this code to receive a free purple knife. SUB0 - Redeem this code to receive a free green knife.

- Redeem this code to receive a free green knife. D3NIS - Redeem this code to receive a free dark blue knife.

- Redeem this code to receive a free dark blue knife. CORL - Redeem this code to receive a free blue knife.

- Redeem this code to receive a free blue knife. SK3TCH - Redeem this code to receive a free orange knife.

- Redeem this code to receive a free orange knife. PRISM - Redeem this code to receive a free silver knife.

How to redeem Roblox Murder Mystery 2 Codes?

Redeeming codes in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is nothing exceptional. To redeem them, follow the steps below:

Launch Roblox Murder Mystery 2

Search for the Inventory button and click on it.

In the window, you will see the Enter Code area.

Click on it and input your desirable code.

After entering the code, hit the Redeem button to receive the stipulated rewards.

That’s all for this particular game. It's best to copy and paste codes to avoid typographical errors.

More on Roblox Murder Mystery 2

Innocents are unarmed, and they can’t harm anyone else. Their goal is to aid the sheriff by witnessing murders and deducing the murderer's identity. Innocents can gain XP depending on the player's activity, such as time survival and filling their coin bag.

