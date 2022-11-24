Roblox Godly Clicking Simulator Codes for November 2022: Free pets and clicks

Godly Clicking Simulator is a clicking Roblox game that was released by Aesthetic Games in 2021. Since then, it has been immensely popular amongst players of all age groups. One needs to take on multiple clicking challenges to unlock new pets, worlds, and more. After gathering sufficient clicks, they can be used for rebirths that will grant gems.

Gems can be used to level up, and upgrading the character will allow a player to become the top clicker in the metaverse. Users need to continuously tap their screens to collect clicks. They can also purchase click multipliers that will significantly increase the numbers.

Certain codes will change the player's gaming experience as they can unlock many freebies such as pets and clicks. Gamers can use the below-mentioned codes in an orderly fashion to get a head-start and boost their way to the top of the leaderboards.

Get free pets and clicks using these Roblox Godly Clicking Simulator codes in November 2022

Active codes in Roblox Godly Clicking Simulator

Here's a list of all the active codes in Godly Clicking Simulator that will grant free pets and clicks. It is best to redeem them as soon as possible since they will not stay active for long and may stop working without any prior notice.

UPDATE11 - Redeem this code to receive 100,000,000 clicks.

Inactive codes in Roblox Godly Clicking Simulator

Much to players' excitement, the game has no inactive codes as of November 2022. However, individuals must redeem all the working codes before they expire.

How to redeem Godly Clicking Simulator Codes in Roblox

Players can follow these simple steps to redeem all the codes in Roblox Godly Clicking Simulator:

Launch the game and get into a lobby or server

Locate the Twitter icon located on the left side of the screen

Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the text box that says Type Code Here

Press the Redeem button to use the Codes and claim the rewards

Players will immediately receive the points after redeeming the codes. However, certain Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive, which is why you are advised to copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure to avoid any typographical errors.

