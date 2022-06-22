Toy Clicking Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pets, toys, and more (June 2022)

To get in-game freebies, players can use the Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator coupons. Game makers are known for frequently releasing new codes. All players will benefit from the prizes as they develop their avatars and acquire better pets. They can earn more money and climb the leaderboard with more pets.
Players in the Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator game will be tapping away at the toy button on the screen to collect as many toys as they can. They can use rebirth to boost their toy collection skills and gain jewels if they've accumulated many toys. Also, to teleport to new realms, gamers can collect a bunch of rebirths.
Another clicker game to collect more toys and pets in Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator
Use these codes as soon as possible as they do not have an expiry date:
- 7MCrate – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Hatch Speed Potion
- 7MEvent – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Hatch Speed Potion
- Bubbles – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Hatch Speed Potion
- InstantDarkMatter – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Hatch Speed Potion
- StPatricksDayEvent – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Hatch Speed Potion
- Update41 – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Luck Potion
- Update42 – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Luck Potion
- Update43 – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Luck Potion
- Update44 – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Luck Potion
- Update45 – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Luck Potion
The best way to redeem is by copy-pasting the code. Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 1.5MGemBoost – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Gems
- 1.5MLuckBoost – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Luck
- 1.5MRebirthsBoost – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Rebirths
- 1.5MSpeedBoost – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- 1.5MToyBoost – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Toys
- 150kVisits – Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x Rebirths
- 1MVisits – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- 200KEvent – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Atlantis – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- ClownEgg – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Speed
- DarkMatter – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- EggHunt – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Emojis – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- FoodWorld – Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x Super Rebirths
- FREESRBOOST – Redeem code for 1 hour of 2x Super Rebirths
- GEMBOOST – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Gems
- ImmortalPity – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- July4thEvent – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- LUCKBOOST – Redeem this code for 24 hours of 2x Luck
- MajorRevamp – Redeem code for 12 hours of 2x Toys
- MoreLeaderboards – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- MorePetXP – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Rebirths
- Pirate – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Polar – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Potions – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- REBIRTHSBOOST – Redeem this code for 24 hours of 2x Rebirths
- RobotEgg – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- SecretEgg – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- SoManyToys – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- SPEEDBOOST – Redeem this code for 24 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- SuperRebirths – Redeem code for 6x 2x Luck Boost
- ThanksSoMuchFor1M – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Thanos – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Super Rebirths
- TOYBOOST – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Toys
- Update16 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update17 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update18 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update19 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update20 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update21 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Toys
- Update22 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update23 – Redeem code for 12 hours of 2x Rebirths
- Update24 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update25 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Rebirths
- Update26 – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update27 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update28 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Update29 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Update30 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Void – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:
- Launch Toy Clicking Simulator in Roblox.
- The Menu button with the three lines on the icon can be found on the right side.
- Click the Twitter bird icon in the pop-up window that displays.
- Players will be presented with a code redemption window.
- Fill in the blanks with the active code from the list.
- Finally, click on Redeem.
- Voila! The promised rewards will be added to the account.
This is the most common method to redeem codes in Roblox. However, it is not the same for all games. Gamers should ensure to check the steps before redeeming the code. Also, some games require players to follow the creator on Twitter or join the Discord group, so make sure to check this in the game's description.