Toy Clicking Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pets, toys, and more (June 2022)

To get in-game freebies, players can use the Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator coupons. Game makers are known for frequently releasing new codes. All players will benefit from the prizes as they develop their avatars and acquire better pets. They can earn more money and climb the leaderboard with more pets.

Players in the Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator game will be tapping away at the toy button on the screen to collect as many toys as they can. They can use rebirth to boost their toy collection skills and gain jewels if they've accumulated many toys. Also, to teleport to new realms, gamers can collect a bunch of rebirths.

Another clicker game to collect more toys and pets in Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator

Use these codes as soon as possible as they do not have an expiry date:

7MCrate – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Hatch Speed Potion

7MEvent – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Hatch Speed Potion

Bubbles – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Hatch Speed Potion

InstantDarkMatter – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Hatch Speed Potion

StPatricksDayEvent – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Hatch Speed Potion

Update41 – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Luck Potion

Update42 – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Luck Potion

Update43 – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Luck Potion

Update44 – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Luck Potion

Update45 – Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Luck Potion

The best way to redeem is by copy-pasting the code. Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

1.5MGemBoost – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Gems

1.5MLuckBoost – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Luck

1.5MRebirthsBoost – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Rebirths

1.5MSpeedBoost – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

1.5MToyBoost – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Toys

150kVisits – Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x Rebirths

1MVisits – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost

200KEvent – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost

Atlantis – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

ClownEgg – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Speed

DarkMatter – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

EggHunt – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost

Emojis – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

FoodWorld – Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x Super Rebirths

FREESRBOOST – Redeem code for 1 hour of 2x Super Rebirths

GEMBOOST – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Gems

ImmortalPity – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost

July4thEvent – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost

LUCKBOOST – Redeem this code for 24 hours of 2x Luck

MajorRevamp – Redeem code for 12 hours of 2x Toys

MoreLeaderboards – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost

MorePetXP – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Rebirths

Pirate – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

Polar – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost

Potions – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost

REBIRTHSBOOST – Redeem this code for 24 hours of 2x Rebirths

RobotEgg – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

SecretEgg – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost

SoManyToys – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

SPEEDBOOST – Redeem this code for 24 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

SuperRebirths – Redeem code for 6x 2x Luck Boost

ThanksSoMuchFor1M – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost

Thanos – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Super Rebirths

TOYBOOST – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Toys

Update16 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

Update17 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

Update18 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

Update19 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

Update20 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

Update21 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Toys

Update22 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

Update23 – Redeem code for 12 hours of 2x Rebirths

Update24 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

Update25 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Rebirths

Update26 – Redeem code for 24 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

Update27 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed

Update28 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost

Update29 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost

Update30 – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost

Void – Redeem code for 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost

Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Launch Toy Clicking Simulator in Roblox.

The Menu button with the three lines on the icon can be found on the right side.

Click the Twitter bird icon in the pop-up window that displays.

Players will be presented with a code redemption window.

Fill in the blanks with the active code from the list.

Finally, click on Redeem.

Voila! The promised rewards will be added to the account.

This is the most common method to redeem codes in Roblox. However, it is not the same for all games. Gamers should ensure to check the steps before redeeming the code. Also, some games require players to follow the creator on Twitter or join the Discord group, so make sure to check this in the game's description.

