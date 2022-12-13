Roblox Idle Heroes Simulator codes in December 2022: Free boosts and coins

Idle Heroes Simulator is a clicker experience on Roblox. It was released by Enclamatic Idlers in April 2022. Even though the game is quite new, it already has more than 36 million visitors. A total of 141,888 players have added it to their Favorites list.

In Idle Heroes Simulator, the objective is to slay powerful monsters to earn coins. Players can also hire fighters that will help them defeat these enemies faster. They can then use their hard-earned cash to expand their idle army, purchase weapons, and collect pets in the game.

Idle Heroes Simulator recently received an update that added the following features to the game:

New Ruins Island

New Divine Chest

50% Sale on Gamepasses

New Shiny Machine (find on the Main island)

New Passives System (find on the Main island)

New Secret Pets

Bug Fixes

The developers of Idle Heroes Simulator often release codes that grant players boosts and coins for free to help them on their idle hero adventure.

Get free boosts and coins using Roblox Idle Heroes Simulator codes in December 2022

Active codes in Idle Heroes Simulator

Listed below are all the active codes in Roblox Idle Heroes Simulator (December 2022) that will grant free boosts and coins:

BOOST200 - Players can redeem this code to get earn All Boosts in Idle Heroes Simulator

- Players can redeem this code to get earn All Boosts in Idle Heroes Simulator SHINYUPDATE - Players can redeem this code to get All Boosts in Idle Heroes Simulator

- Players can redeem this code to get All Boosts in Idle Heroes Simulator FAVORITES100 - Players can redeem this code to get 500 Coins in Idle Heroes Simulator

- Players can redeem this code to get 500 Coins in Idle Heroes Simulator SLIME100 - Players can redeem this code to get a Double Rewards boost in Idle Heroes Simulator

Players are advised to redeem these Idle Heroes Simulator codes as soon as possible since they may stop working at any time without prior notice.

Inactive codes in Idle Heroes Simulator

The codes listed below can no longer be redeemed in Roblox Idle Heroes Simulator as of December 2022:

PORTAL50 - Players redeemed this code to get a Double Rewards boost in Idle Heroes Simulator

- Players redeemed this code to get a Double Rewards boost in Idle Heroes Simulator HERO25 - Players redeemed this code to get Gems, Coins, and a DoubleRewards Boost in Idle Heroes Simulator

- Players redeemed this code to get Gems, Coins, and a DoubleRewards Boost in Idle Heroes Simulator RELEASE - Players redeemed this code to get a Double Rewards boost in Idle Heroes Simulator

How to redeem Idle Heroes Simulator codes in Roblox

The process of redeeming Roblox Idle Heroes Simulator codes is incredibly easy. To do so, you can follow the simple steps given below:

Launch Roblox Idle Heroes Simulator on your device.

Click on the Twitter icon button on the left side of the screen.

Type any active code into the text box. To avoid any spelling errors or typos, you can simply copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the text box.

Hit the Redeem button.

Enjoy your free rewards.

When redeeming a code in Idle Heroes Simulator, you can sometimes face an error. If this happens, you can restart the game and redeem the same active code again. Rebooting the title transfers players to a different server, where things may run more efficiently.

Poll : 0 votes