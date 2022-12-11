Roblox Legends of Speed codes for December: Free steps and gems

Legends of Speed is a popular adventure title on Roblox, developed and published by Scriptbloxian Studios. Since its release in April 2019, this game has become popular, accruing more than one billion visitors.

As the name implies, everything in Legends of Speed revolves around speed, where players try to become the fastest Robloxian. They can compete in various races, unlock rare trails, and collect epic pets and parkour.

In Legends of Speed, players run to gain speed. They can even collect orbs and go through hoops with enough speed and jump power. They can use ramps to help themselves gain a little speed boost. Gamers can also use their gems to buy crystals and get pets out of them.

Players can become faster than the speed of light with some cool Legend of Speed freebies. Certain active codes allow one to gain those freebies. The main goal is to travel through a wide range of maps and unlock rare trials.

Legends of Speed codes are free gifts given out by the developer. These include steps that help players level up faster and increase their speed and gems, which can be used to buy tracks and cool pets.

Get free steps and gems using these Roblox Legends of Speed codes in December 2022

Active codes in Legends of Speed

Here's a list of all the working codes for Roblox Legends of Speed as of December 2022. They are advised to redeem them as soon as possible as they might expire without prior notice.

speedchampion000 - Redeem this code to receive 5,000 gems

- Redeem this code to receive 5,000 gems racer300 - Redeem this code to receive 300 steps

- Redeem this code to receive 300 steps SPRINT250 - Redeem this code to receive 250 steps

- Redeem this code to receive 250 steps hyper250 - Redeem this code to receive 250 steps

- Redeem this code to receive 250 steps legends500 - Redeem this code to receive 500 gems

- Redeem this code to receive 500 gems sparkles300 - Redeem this code to receive 300 gems

- Redeem this code to receive 300 gems launch200 - Redeem this code to receive 200 gems

Inactive codes in Legends of Speed

Much to the player's relief, there are currently no inactive codes in Roblox Legends of Speed as of December 2022.

How to redeem Legends of Speed codes in Roblox

To redeem Legends of Speed codes, players have to follow these simple steps:

Launch Legends of Speed game on your device.

Then look for the blue button icon that says ‘codes.’

Hit on the area that says ‘type code here.’

Input any desirable active codes.

Press enter to complete the process.

Enjoy the free reward.

It's advised to copy and paste the desired codes to save time.

