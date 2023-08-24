Roblox One Fruit Simulator codes (August 2023): Free buffs, race rerolls, and more 

Roblox One Fruit Simulator is among the most played One Piece-based titles on the metaverse. Players can engage in pirate or marine sagas to earn rewards and money in the world of One Fruit. Additionally, they are required to become capable of surviving deadly NPC quests and PvPs. Purchasing the finest weapons and acquiring the best Devil Fruits can help with that.
Furthermore, Robloxians can redeem the promo codes featured in this article. These are very easy to use and offer players free boosts, buffs, rerolls, and more. New players who are struggling to level up may use the newly obtained boosters to rapidly gain levels.
Active codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator
You can take your time redeeming these codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator, as they won't expire any time soon.
- DAILYQUEST – Redeem code for free rewards (NEW)
- LIGHTAWAKEN – Redeem code for free rewards
- RAIDS – Redeem code for free rewards
- SORY – Redeem code for free rewards
- 50MVISITS – Redeem code for free rewards
- 120KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards
- QOLUPDATE – Redeem code for free rewards
- OPERATIONFIX – Redeem code for free rewards
- OPERATION – Redeem code for free rewards
- SOUND – Redeem code for free rewards
- BUBBLEISLAND – Redeem code for free rewards
- 110KLIKES – Redeem code for 4 Random Race and 1.25 Hours of every boost
- 100KLIKES – Redeem code for 6 Random Race and 2 Hours of every boost
- 95KLIKES – Free Rewards
- FIXSHUTDOWN2 – Free Rewards
- 100KFAVS – 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts
- 15KACTIVE – 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts
- 90KLIKES – 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts
- 85KLIKES – Free Rewards
- FIXSHUTDOWN – Free Rewards
- 10KACTIVES – Free Rewards
- 80KLIKES – Free Rewards
- 30MAND300K – Free Rewards
- 8KACTIVE – Free Rewards
- SHADOW – Free Rewards
- VAMPIRE – Free Rewards
- SUMMER – 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins
- 75KLIKES – 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins
- 70KLIKES – 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins
- 65KLIKES – Free Boosts
- 60KLIKES – Free Boosts
- 20MVISITS – Free Boosts
- 4KPLAYERS – Free Boosts
- KOKUTOV2 – 1 Hour of all boosts + 1 Random Race
- MOCHI – 1 Hour of Every Buff
- STRING – 25 Minutes of boost
- 55KLIKES – 1 Hour of Every Buff and 3 Spins
- PERFOMANCEBOOST – 1 Hour of Every Buff
- DRAGON2 – 1 Hour of Every Buff
- DRAGONFIX – Free Boosts
- DRAGON – 1 Hour of Every Buff
- 50KLIKES – 1 Hour of Every Buff and 1 Race Spin
- FIXSEA2 – 3x Race Rerolls
- TREMOR – Free Boosts
- GURA – Free Boosts
- SEA2 – Free Boosts
- 45KLIKES – Free Boosts
- ONEFRUIT – Free Boosts
- FIXCONSOLE – Free Boosts
- BUGFIXCON – Free Boosts
- Rubber – 3 Random Race Spins
- Conqueror – Free Boosts
- SorryForDelay – Free Boosts
- NewUpdate – Free Boosts
- SmokeFruit – Free Boosts
- RaceSpins – Free Boosts
- NEWCODE – Free Boosts
- NEWRACECODE – Free Boosts
- 40KLIKES – Free Boosts
- SKYFIX – Free Boosts
- SKYISLAND – Free Boosts
- UPDATEBOOST – Free Boosts
- FIXRACE – Free Boosts
- FIXBOOST – Free Boosts
- FISHMANSTYLE – Free Boosts
- PAWRELEASE – Free Boosts
- RELEASE – Free Boosts
- SHUTDOWNRELEASE – Free Boosts
- 35KLIKES – Free Boosts
- RELEASERACE – Race Reroll
- RELEASERACE2 – Race Reroll
- RELEASERACE3 – Race Reroll
Inactive codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator
Sadly, many old codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator have become invalid over time. New codes will be issued by devs in the next patch; hence, follow us to remain up to speed.
- XMASBOOST – Free Boosts
- XMASRACE – Race Reroll
- MerryChristmas – Free Boosts
- MerryRaces – Race Reroll
- THX25KLIKES – Free Boosts
- RandomRace1 – Race Reroll
- RandomRace2 – Race Reroll
- RandomRace3 – Race Reroll
- UPDATE2 – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- UPDATE – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- THX20KMEMBERS – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- Ine – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- submedtw – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- SubAlonezinho – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- JeffBlox – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- Thx5kLikes – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- THXROBLOX – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- OPENBETA – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- BETA – 15 minutes of 2x mastery, exp, stats, and Beris
- 500LIKES – 30 minutes of 2x mastery, exp, stats, and Beris
- SubCLstudio – Free Boosts & Rewards
- SubCLstudio2 – Free Boosts & Rewards
How to redeem the codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator?
Simply follow the steps instructed below to redeem the code:
- Start the Roblox game and get into the server
- Select the menu option
- A new UI will be displayed
- Press the settings button from the UI
- A new code redemption box will pop up
- Copy any code from our list above and paste it into the text box
- Hit redeem to obtain the freebies
Since Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive, avoid making spelling mistakes during the redemption process.