Roblox One Fruit Simulator codes (July 2023): Free boosts, rerolls, and more 

Roblox One Fruit Simulator is an open-world title where players must become elite fighters either as pirates or marines. Additionally, the game is themed around the iconic One Piece anime/manga franchise. Players who wish to become more powerful can consume Devil Fruits to use different spells. Furthermore, they can complete quests to earn in-game resources and rewards. Players must also level up by eliminating anyone standing in their path to dominate the map.

Instead of grinding for several hours, one can simply redeem promo codes. Players can refer to this article and learn about the latest codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator.

Active codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator

New codes will be issued by the devs once the game hits 95k likes on Roblox. Players are advised to redeem the following active codes quickly, as they may expire soon:

FIXSHUTDOWN2 – Free Rewards (Latest)

– Free Rewards (Latest) 100KFAVS – 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts

– 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts 15KACTIVE – 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts

– 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts 90KLIKES – 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts

– 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts 85KLIKES – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards FIXSHUTDOWN – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 10KACTIVES – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 80KLIKES – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 30MAND300K – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 8KACTIVE – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SHADOW – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards VAMPIRE – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SUMMER – 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins

– 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins 75KLIKES – 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins

– 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins 70KLIKES – 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins

– 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins 65KLIKES – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts 60KLIKES – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts 20MVISITS – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts 4KPLAYERS – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts KOKUTOV2 – 1 Hour of all boosts + 1 Random Race

– 1 Hour of all boosts + 1 Random Race MOCHI – 1 Hour of Every Buff

– 1 Hour of Every Buff STRING – 25 Minutes of boost

– 25 Minutes of boost 55KLIKES – 1 Hour of Every Buff and 3 Spins

– 1 Hour of Every Buff and 3 Spins PERFOMANCEBOOST – 1 Hour of Every Buff

– 1 Hour of Every Buff DRAGON2 – 1 Hour of Every Buff

– 1 Hour of Every Buff DRAGONFIX – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts DRAGON – 1 Hour of Every Buff

– 1 Hour of Every Buff 50KLIKES – 1 Hour of Every Buff and 1 Race Spin

– 1 Hour of Every Buff and 1 Race Spin FIXSEA2 – 3x Race Rerolls

– 3x Race Rerolls TREMOR – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts GURA – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts SEA2 – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts 45KLIKES – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts ONEFRUIT – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts FIXCONSOLE – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts BUGFIXCON – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts Rubber – 3 Random Race Spins

– 3 Random Race Spins Conqueror – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts SorryForDelay – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts NewUpdate – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts SmokeFruit – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts RaceSpins – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts NEWCODE – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts NEWRACECODE – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts 40KLIKES – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts SKYFIX – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts SKYISLAND – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts UPDATEBOOST – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts FIXRACE – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts FIXBOOST – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts FISHMANSTYLE – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts PAWRELEASE – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts RELEASE – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts SHUTDOWNRELEASE – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts 35KLIKES – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts RELEASERACE – Race Reroll

– Race Reroll RELEASERACE2 – Race Reroll

– Race Reroll RELEASERACE3 – Race Reroll

Inactive codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator

Many old codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator have expired over the past game updates, including:

XMASBOOST – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts XMASRACE – Race Reroll

– Race Reroll MerryChristmas – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts MerryRaces – Race Reroll

– Race Reroll THX25KLIKES – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts RandomRace1 – Race Reroll

– Race Reroll RandomRace2 – Race Reroll

– Race Reroll RandomRace3 – Race Reroll

– Race Reroll UPDATE2 – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts

– Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts UPDATE – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts

– Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts THX20KMEMBERS – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts

– Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts Ine – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts

– Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts submedtw – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts

– Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts SubAlonezinho – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts

– Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts JeffBlox – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts

– Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts Thx5kLikes – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts

– Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts THXROBLOX – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts

– Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts OPENBETA – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts

– Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts BETA – 15 minutes of 2x mastery, exp, stats, and Beris

– 15 minutes of 2x mastery, exp, stats, and Beris 500LIKES – 30 minutes of 2x mastery, exp, stats, and Beris

– 30 minutes of 2x mastery, exp, stats, and Beris SubCLstudio – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards SubCLstudio2 – Free Boosts & Rewards

How to redeem the codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator

Follow the steps below to activate the Roblox codes within minutes:

Launch the Roblox game and enter the server

Click the menu button on the game screen

A new dialog box will pop up

Select the settings icon from the box

A new code redemption UI will be displayed

You can copy any active code from our list and paste it into the text box

Press the redeem button to claim your free rewards

Players are advised to use boosters before starting a quest or fighting to level up rapidly.