Roblox One Fruit Simulator codes (July 2023): Free boosts, rerolls, and more 

Roblox One Fruit Simulator is an open-world title where players must become elite fighters either as pirates or marines. Additionally, the game is themed around the iconic One Piece anime/manga franchise. Players who wish to become more powerful can consume Devil Fruits to use different spells. Furthermore, they can complete quests to earn in-game resources and rewards. Players must also level up by eliminating anyone standing in their path to dominate the map.
Instead of grinding for several hours, one can simply redeem promo codes. Players can refer to this article and learn about the latest codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator.
Active codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator
New codes will be issued by the devs once the game hits 95k likes on Roblox. Players are advised to redeem the following active codes quickly, as they may expire soon:
- FIXSHUTDOWN2 – Free Rewards (Latest)
- 100KFAVS – 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts
- 15KACTIVE – 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts
- 90KLIKES – 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts
- 85KLIKES – Free Rewards
- FIXSHUTDOWN – Free Rewards
- 10KACTIVES – Free Rewards
- 80KLIKES – Free Rewards
- 30MAND300K – Free Rewards
- 8KACTIVE – Free Rewards
- SHADOW – Free Rewards
- VAMPIRE – Free Rewards
- SUMMER – 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins
- 75KLIKES – 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins
- 70KLIKES – 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins
- 65KLIKES – Free Boosts
- 60KLIKES – Free Boosts
- 20MVISITS – Free Boosts
- 4KPLAYERS – Free Boosts
- KOKUTOV2 – 1 Hour of all boosts + 1 Random Race
- MOCHI – 1 Hour of Every Buff
- STRING – 25 Minutes of boost
- 55KLIKES – 1 Hour of Every Buff and 3 Spins
- PERFOMANCEBOOST – 1 Hour of Every Buff
- DRAGON2 – 1 Hour of Every Buff
- DRAGONFIX – Free Boosts
- DRAGON – 1 Hour of Every Buff
- 50KLIKES – 1 Hour of Every Buff and 1 Race Spin
- FIXSEA2 – 3x Race Rerolls
- TREMOR – Free Boosts
- GURA – Free Boosts
- SEA2 – Free Boosts
- 45KLIKES – Free Boosts
- ONEFRUIT – Free Boosts
- FIXCONSOLE – Free Boosts
- BUGFIXCON – Free Boosts
- Rubber – 3 Random Race Spins
- Conqueror – Free Boosts
- SorryForDelay – Free Boosts
- NewUpdate – Free Boosts
- SmokeFruit – Free Boosts
- RaceSpins – Free Boosts
- NEWCODE – Free Boosts
- NEWRACECODE – Free Boosts
- 40KLIKES – Free Boosts
- SKYFIX – Free Boosts
- SKYISLAND – Free Boosts
- UPDATEBOOST – Free Boosts
- FIXRACE – Free Boosts
- FIXBOOST – Free Boosts
- FISHMANSTYLE – Free Boosts
- PAWRELEASE – Free Boosts
- RELEASE – Free Boosts
- SHUTDOWNRELEASE – Free Boosts
- 35KLIKES – Free Boosts
- RELEASERACE – Race Reroll
- RELEASERACE2 – Race Reroll
- RELEASERACE3 – Race Reroll
Inactive codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator
Many old codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator have expired over the past game updates, including:
- XMASBOOST – Free Boosts
- XMASRACE – Race Reroll
- MerryChristmas – Free Boosts
- MerryRaces – Race Reroll
- THX25KLIKES – Free Boosts
- RandomRace1 – Race Reroll
- RandomRace2 – Race Reroll
- RandomRace3 – Race Reroll
- UPDATE2 – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- UPDATE – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- THX20KMEMBERS – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- Ine – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- submedtw – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- SubAlonezinho – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- JeffBlox – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- Thx5kLikes – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- THXROBLOX – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- OPENBETA – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- BETA – 15 minutes of 2x mastery, exp, stats, and Beris
- 500LIKES – 30 minutes of 2x mastery, exp, stats, and Beris
- SubCLstudio – Free Boosts & Rewards
- SubCLstudio2 – Free Boosts & Rewards
How to redeem the codes in Roblox One Fruit Simulator
Follow the steps below to activate the Roblox codes within minutes:
- Launch the Roblox game and enter the server
- Click the menu button on the game screen
- A new dialog box will pop up
- Select the settings icon from the box
- A new code redemption UI will be displayed
- You can copy any active code from our list and paste it into the text box
- Press the redeem button to claim your free rewards
Players are advised to use boosters before starting a quest or fighting to level up rapidly.