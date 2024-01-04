Roblox Phantom Forces New Year Update 10.1.0

Phantom Forces, Roblox's map-based first-person shooter game, released the much-awaited New Year Update. Every year, gamers are surprised by exciting changes and additions, but this year, the developers have outdone themselves with the New Year's 2024 Update, also known as Update 10.1.0.

The latest update brings a slew of changes to the game, which will undoubtedly spice up every Robloxian's gameplay. Let's take a look at what's new in the Phantom Forces universe.

All you need to know about the New Year Update in Roblox Phantom Forces

General and quality of life changes in Roblox Phantom Forces

General updates usually include bug fixes, QoL changes, and helpful additions that make the game more accessible to everyone. Here's a rundown of all general changes made in Phantom Forces' 10.1.0 update:

Daily Challenges Reset: If you need a fresh start, you can now reset your daily challenges, and the first three are on the house. You can also spend some credits for more resets if you're feeling extra ambiguous.

If you need a fresh start, you can now reset your daily challenges, and the first three are on the house. You can also spend some credits for more resets if you're feeling extra ambiguous. Shop Discounts Galore: This is the time to cash in all those credits in the player shop, as it currently boasts increased discounts in the featured section, making in-game fashion much more affordable.

This is the time to cash in all those credits in the player shop, as it currently boasts increased discounts in the featured section, making in-game fashion much more affordable. FOV and Sensitivity Tweaks: This feature can be used to get a wider view by increasing the Field of View from the default setting of 80 to 90. The sensitivity setting was also made more easy to use, so if you think your sensitivity is too high, then you can dial it down from 4,000 to a more manageable 1,000.

This feature can be used to get a wider view by increasing the Field of View from the default setting of 80 to 90. The sensitivity setting was also made more easy to use, so if you think your sensitivity is too high, then you can dial it down from 4,000 to a more manageable 1,000. Quality of Life Improvements: Multi-point damage graphs will now display more information than ever. Kill cams were tweaked to be extra accurate, grenade killing radius will now be visible, and the game is now smoother than ever.

Multi-point damage graphs will now display more information than ever. Kill cams were tweaked to be extra accurate, grenade killing radius will now be visible, and the game is now smoother than ever. Winterage Map: Embrace the chilly vibes as Winterage joins the production map pool. Expect frosty encounters and strategic battles in this new map.

Balance changes to weapons in Roblox Phantom Forces

Several changes were made to multiple guns, ammunition, and attachments to avoid repetitive gameplay and keep the game's meta always shifting and diverse. Here's a rundown:

Assault Rifles Overhaul: Multiple assault rifles have undergone a significant transformation. From the AK12 to the TAR-21, each weapon has seen adjustments in velocity, fire rate, reload speeds, and more. The AK12's increased velocity, AN-94's boost, and adjustments to the AUG A1 are just the tip of the iceberg. Brace yourselves for revamped animations and recoil patterns across the board.

Multiple assault rifles have undergone a significant transformation. From the AK12 to the TAR-21, each weapon has seen adjustments in velocity, fire rate, reload speeds, and more. The AK12's increased velocity, AN-94's boost, and adjustments to the AUG A1 are just the tip of the iceberg. Brace yourselves for revamped animations and recoil patterns across the board. Carbines, PDWs, and Machine Pistols: Whether you're a fan of the M4A1 or the SCAR PDW, this update has something for everyone. Velocity has been increased, fire rate adjustments and even new layered recoil systems await the carbine enthusiasts. The PDWs have also received some love, with tweaks to the TEC-9 and AKS74U, giving you more versatility on the battlefield.

Whether you're a fan of the M4A1 or the SCAR PDW, this update has something for everyone. Velocity has been increased, fire rate adjustments and even new layered recoil systems await the carbine enthusiasts. The PDWs have also received some love, with tweaks to the TEC-9 and AKS74U, giving you more versatility on the battlefield. DMRs and Sniper Rifles: The addition of the DRAGUNOV SVU to the DMRs is a game-changer, but that's not all. The MK11 and WA2000 also see changes in recoil and damage output and offer a fresh experience to the long-range marksmen.

The addition of the DRAGUNOV SVU to the DMRs is a game-changer, but that's not all. The MK11 and WA2000 also see changes in recoil and damage output and offer a fresh experience to the long-range marksmen. Shotguns, Pistols, and More: From the KSG 12 to the Desert Eagle XIX, every weapon class has received its fair share of adjustments, including improved iron sight zooms, damage, and RPM tweaks, which make for an exciting mix in the secondary arsenal.

From the KSG 12 to the Desert Eagle XIX, every weapon class has received its fair share of adjustments, including improved iron sight zooms, damage, and RPM tweaks, which make for an exciting mix in the secondary arsenal. Attachments and Ammo Types: Even the attachments haven't been spared, from changes to optics, grips, and even ammo types like the 6.5 Grendel for specific weapons, bringing a new layer of strategy to loadouts.

All in all, Phantom Forces Update 10.1.0 was a beast of an update, and it offered not just balance tweaks but a comprehensive revamp across the arsenal.

