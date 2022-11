Roblox Power Simulator codes (November 2022): Free Tokens

Roblox Power Simulator sends players into an action-packed superhero/villain adventure. The gameplay of Roblox Power Simulator is focused on conflicts between chaos and justice, which garnered positive reviews from the Roblox community.

Tokens, the in-game currency, must be earned by completing quests on the map. It can be difficult to earn a significant amount of Tokens as quests can be quite challenging. This is when players must consider redeeming the game's free codes, such as the ones provided in this article.

When these codes are redeemed, they provide a substantial amount of Tokens to players. These free Tokens can then be used to improve a player's in-game power and influence.

Active and inactive codes of Roblox Power Simulator

The following codes are currently active in the game and can be redeemed:

Valid codes

100KLikes – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens 100M – Redeem code to get 250 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 250 Tokens 15M – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens 35M – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens baro – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens BOTS – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Dvyz – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens FREETOKENS – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens GoldenOwl – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens JERSITO4 – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens RIPLighthouse – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens scotty – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sly – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2azend – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Bandites – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Cookie – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Flamingo – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2gravycatman – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2IntelPlayz – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2jojocrafthp – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2magikarpfilms – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2NikTac – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Poke – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Rainway – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2razorfishgaming – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Rektway – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Rexex – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2robzi – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Russo – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Seniac – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2TanqR – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Telanthric – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2Tofuu – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Surge – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Tidemaster – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 150 Tokens TokenLife – Redeem code to get 175 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 175 Tokens TokenMaster – Redeem code to get 125 Tokens

– Redeem code to get 125 Tokens Villain – Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

Note: Players are advised to redeem the codes with haste as they will expire soon.

Fans should make sure to claim the "Login Reward", which can be found at Spawn's Black and White-themed Rainway to earn free Tokens. Furthermore, players will receive five Tokens for every minute they spend on the game's map.

As is the case with all Roblox games, players can use Robux to purchase Tokens in Roblox Power Simulator, with the price list listed below:

100 Tokens - 20 Robux

500 Tokens - 99 Robux

1000 Tokens - 195 Robux

2,500 Tokens - 375 Robux

7,500 Tokens - 1,100 Robux

20,000 Tokens - 2,750 Robux

50,000 Tokens - 4,999 Robux

Invalid codes

Unfortunately, three Token codes have gone inactive in Roblox Power Simulator. Players can expect new codes to be released in some time, especially during in-game events, collaborations, and patch updates.

ROBOTS - Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

- Redeem code to get 150 Tokens SkyValid - Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

- Redeem code to get 150 Tokens Sub2DeildPlays - Redeem code to get 150 Tokens

How to redeem valid codes in Roblox Power Simulator

Players can easily redeem active Roblox Power Simulator codes as they simply have to follow the steps given below:

Launch the game and enter the game's server

Select the Twitter logo icon named "Codes" located on the left hand side of the screen

A new code redemption box interface will pop up

Users can copy the required code from the list and paste it into the text box that says "Code"

They must then hit the green "Redeem" button to redeem that code's rewards

The redeemed Tokens will immediately be added to the players' in-game coffers.

Poll : 0 votes