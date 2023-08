Roblox Project Bronze Forever (August 2023): Free Pokemon and BP 

Roblox Project Bronze Forever is one of the most played Pokemon-based titles on the metaverse. Players must become elite Pokemon masters by capturing the finest pocket monsters, defeating other masters, and exploring the map. Additionally, they will receive a significant amount of in-game rewards after winning PvP duels.

New players, on the other hand, initially struggle as they lack the best Pokemon and financial resources. That's when they can consider redeeming the codes highlighted in this article. These codes are quite simple to redeem and can help newbies become the ultimate Pokemon master.

Active codes in Roblox Project Bronze Forever

You are highly advised to redeem the codes with haste, as they could become invalid anytime.

RoadTo400K —Redeem for a Reward (Latest)

—Redeem for a Reward RoriaLeague —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward IAMCHAMPION —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward PrideMonth —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward GameIsBackThisTime —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward GameBack —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward 1KBoosts —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward BrickBronzeForever —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward BuyingFixed —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward SorryForDownTime —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward Easter2023 —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward TanoIsTheBest —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward ThankYouTano —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward SafariZoneUpdate —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward HugeUpdateSoon —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward PVPUPDATE—Redeem for a Reward

Inactive codes in Roblox Project Bronze Forever

The following are the inactive codes in Roblox Project Bronze Forever. Players will receive error messages if they try redeeming these codes.

300KMembers – Free rewards

– Free rewards Gen9IsCool – Free Pokemon

– Free Pokemon KickBugFixed – Free rewards

– Free rewards SorryForDelays – Free rewards

– Free rewards Update1 – Free rewards

– Free rewards UPLOAD-3 – Free rewards

– Free rewards Tanoshii – Free Pokemon

– Free Pokemon bruh – 200 BP and cheaper shop items

– 200 BP and cheaper shop items Darkie – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards CoolCode – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards FirebaseSucks – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards UPLOAD-2 – 200 BP and cheaper shop items

– 200 BP and cheaper shop items HappyChristmas – 200 BP and cheaper shop items

– 200 BP and cheaper shop items UPLOAD-1 – 200 BP and lower cost shop items

– 200 BP and lower cost shop items DATAWIPE – 200 BP and lower cost shop items

– 200 BP and lower cost shop items SpeedRunner – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards ROLLBACKOCTOBER – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards HappyHunting – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards TheChild – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards THANKSFAITHFUL – Free Pokemon

– Free Pokemon ZEKROM – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards RIPQUEEN – shiny nidoqueen, nidoking, slowking or seaking

– shiny nidoqueen, nidoking, slowking or seaking AUGUSTROLLBACK2022 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards ROLLBACKJULY – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards HappyNewYear2023 – 200 BP and cheaper shop items

– 200 BP and cheaper shop items Darkie —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward CoolCode —Redeem for Rewards

—Redeem for Rewards UPLOAD-2 —Redeem for a Yamper

—Redeem for a Yamper HappyChristmas —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards UPLOAD-1 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards DATAWIPE —Redeem for 200 BP and cheaper shop items

—Redeem for 200 BP and cheaper shop items SpeedRunner —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards FirebaseSucks —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Thanksgiving

ROLLBACKOCTOBER —Redeem for a free random Ghost Shiny

—Redeem for a free random Ghost Shiny TheChild —Redeem for a free Baby Generation 8 Pokemon

—Redeem for a free Baby Generation 8 Pokemon SubscribeToBobby —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards LATEHALLOWEEN2021 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards JoeCovenant —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards CORRUPTED —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards BlackScreen —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 40K —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards SOJ —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Volcanion —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Route17 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Lotto —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Gym7 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Hoopa —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Appetizers —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards MerryChristmas2021 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards SORRYFORDELAY —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards MURRE —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards TESSFIX —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards SORRYFORMAJORDELAY —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards ROWLETERS —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards CARELESSWHISPER —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 50KSPECIAL —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards GALARIANEVENT —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards AUDIOFIXES —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards COMPENSATION —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards ROAMINGROPOWER —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards SHINYROPOWER —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards EVBOOST —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards VERYLATEEASTER —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 80KNEW —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 70KNEW —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 2kNEW —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards StarterPack —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards RESTARTCOMPENSATION —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards MEMORIALDAY2022 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 125K —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards ROLLBACKJUNE2022 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards DIHNEE —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 150K —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards ROLLBACKJULY —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards HappyHunting —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards THANKSFAITHFUL—Redeem for rewards

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Bronze Forever?

Follow these simple steps to activate the Roblox codes:

Start the Roblox title and connect to the server.

Select the blue Menu option found on the left-hand side of the screen.

A new box will pop up.

Hit the pink Options button.

A new code dialog box will appear.

Copy any active code and paste it into the Enter Code Here! box.

Press the Enter key on your keyboard to obtain the free Pokemon.

Avoid making spelling mistakes during the redemption process, as Roblox codes are case-sensitive.