Roblox Project Ghoul codes: Free Yen, Spins, and more 

Roblox Project Ghoul is based on the well-known Tokyo Ghoul manga series. The gameplay allows players to become police officers like the anime's ghoul investigator, Koutarou Amon, or fearsome ghouls like Tokyo Ghoul's protagonist, Ken Kaneki. Individuals must also rank up their characters by completing in-game tasks and challenges.
Furthermore, players will be requiring additional help to become the strongest force on the server. This is when they must consider using the promo codes featured in this article. These codes are easy to redeem and offer players free Yen (in-game currency), boosters, spins, and other fighting tools.
Active codes in Roblox Project Ghoul
Players are highly recommended to redeem the active codes in Roblox Project Ghoul with haste, as they will expire very soon.
- LaughingNishiki83004231 – Redeem this code for +30 spins, +20 mins of all x2 boosters (Latest)
- BitterKureo43004232 – Redeem this code for +15,000 yen, +500 all materials, +1500 RC (Latest)
- Fixes – Redeem this code for 30 spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters
- SweetUta51604231 – Redeem this code for +30 spins, +20 mins of all x2 boosters
- AwesomeTouma71604232 – Redeem this code for +15,000 yen, +500 all materials, +1500 RC
- MeditatingKuramoto50804231 – Redeem this code for +30 spins, +20 mins of all x2 boosters
- DancingGinshi00804232 – Redeem this code for +15,000 yen, +500 all materials, +1500 RC
Inactive codes in Roblox Project Ghoul
Unfortunately, many old codes in Roblox Project Ghoul have expired over the past updates. Players are asked not to worry, new codes are issued by the devs on a regular basis.
- EasterSoon – 30 spins + exp and yen booster
- BunnyBun – spins + material and boss drop boosters
- EventOver1 – 25 spins, 25 mins of x2 exp, materials and yen, 15 mins of x2 drops
- EventOver2 – 25 spins, 25 mins of x2 exp, materials and yen, 15 mins of x2 drops
- MoreFixes – 25 Spins
- Sorry4TradingIssues – 25 Spins
- ThanksFor41MVisits – Free Rewards
- Almost200kFavorites – Free Rewards
- HAPPYXMAS – 25 spins
- HAPPYXMAS2 – 25 spins
- X2BOSSDROPONE – 15 mins x2 drops
- X2BOSSDROPTWO – 15 mins x2 drops
- X2BOSSDROPTHREE – 15 mins x2 drops
- JAYPRO – 40 mins x2 exp, 40 mins x2 materials
- Halloween2022 – Free Rewards
- SorryForResettingTrouble – 25 spins, 15 mins x2 exp and materials, 10 mins x2 drops
- NewCode1 – 50 spins, 30 mins x2 drop rate
- NewCode2 – 50 spins, 50 mins x2 exp and materials
- StrawOne – 25 spins, 25 mins x2 materials, 25 mins x2 exp
- StrawTwo – 25 spins, 25 mins x2 materials, 25 mins x2 exp
- StrawThree – 25 spins, 15 mins x2 drop rate
- StrawFour – 25 spins, 15 mins x2 drop rate
- BleachSoon4 – Redeem code for free rewards
- BleachSoon3 – Redeem code for free rewards
- BleachSoon2 – Redeem code for free rewards
- BleachSoon1 – Redeem code for free rewards
- HelloThere1 – 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop
- HelloThere2 – 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop
- HelloThere3 – 25 spins + 20 mins x2 exp & materials
- HelloThere4 – 25 spins + 20 mins x2 exp & materials
- Code1 – 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop
- Code2 – 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop
- Code3 – 25 spins + 20 mins x2 exp & materials
- Code4 – 25 spins + 20 mins x2 exp & materials
- Kuzen – Redeem code for 15 spins
- Re13th – Redeem code for 15 spins, 20 mins x2 drop
- UpdateIsHere – Redeem code for 15 spins, 20 mins x2 materials and exp
- UpdateSoon – Redeem code for 35 spins, 20 mins of mats and exp
- 55KLikes – Redeem code for 20 spins + 10 mins x2 boss drop
- Easter – Redeem code for 15 Spins
- 50KLIKES – Redeem code for 15 Spins
- 35MVISITS – Redeem code for 15 Spins
- 175KFAVS – Redeem code for 15 Spins
- LoveJay – Redeem code for 30 Spins, 50k Yen, 20 mins of X2
- KakujasAreHere – 5k RC Cells & 600 Materials
- Sorry! – Redeem code for Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts
- Nutcracker! – Redeem code for Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts
- Noro! – Redeem code for Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts
- 47kLikes! – Redeem code for 40 spins, 447 materials, 147k YEN, 60 mins of x2 exp and materials
- Sorry4Lags – Redeem code for 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins and 75k YEN
- SubToKilik – Redeem code for 15 Spins
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Ghoul?
Follow the steps instructed below to redeem the Roblox codes:
- Start the Roblox game and connect to the server.
- Click the "Menu" button to open the code dialog box.
- Copy the desired code from the list and paste it into the "ENTER CODE HERE" box.
- Press the "Enter" button on your keyboard to activate the Roblox code.
Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Hence, users must avoid making typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption process.