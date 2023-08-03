Roblox Project Ghoul codes: Free Yen, Spins, and more 

Roblox Project Ghoul is based on the well-known Tokyo Ghoul manga series. The gameplay allows players to become police officers like the anime's ghoul investigator, Koutarou Amon, or fearsome ghouls like Tokyo Ghoul's protagonist, Ken Kaneki. Individuals must also rank up their characters by completing in-game tasks and challenges.

Furthermore, players will be requiring additional help to become the strongest force on the server. This is when they must consider using the promo codes featured in this article. These codes are easy to redeem and offer players free Yen (in-game currency), boosters, spins, and other fighting tools.

Active codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

Players are highly recommended to redeem the active codes in Roblox Project Ghoul with haste, as they will expire very soon.

LaughingNishiki83004231 – Redeem this code for +30 spins, +20 mins of all x2 boosters (Latest)

– Redeem this code for +30 spins, +20 mins of all x2 boosters BitterKureo43004232 – Redeem this code for +15,000 yen, +500 all materials, +1500 RC (Latest)

– Redeem this code for +15,000 yen, +500 all materials, +1500 RC Fixes – Redeem this code for 30 spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters

– Redeem this code for 30 spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters SweetUta51604231 – Redeem this code for +30 spins, +20 mins of all x2 boosters

– Redeem this code for +30 spins, +20 mins of all x2 boosters AwesomeTouma71604232 – Redeem this code for +15,000 yen, +500 all materials, +1500 RC

– Redeem this code for +15,000 yen, +500 all materials, +1500 RC MeditatingKuramoto50804231 – Redeem this code for +30 spins, +20 mins of all x2 boosters

– Redeem this code for +30 spins, +20 mins of all x2 boosters DancingGinshi00804232 – Redeem this code for +15,000 yen, +500 all materials, +1500 RC

Inactive codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

Unfortunately, many old codes in Roblox Project Ghoul have expired over the past updates. Players are asked not to worry, new codes are issued by the devs on a regular basis.

EasterSoon – 30 spins + exp and yen booster

– 30 spins + exp and yen booster BunnyBun – spins + material and boss drop boosters

– spins + material and boss drop boosters EventOver1 – 25 spins, 25 mins of x2 exp, materials and yen, 15 mins of x2 drops

– 25 spins, 25 mins of x2 exp, materials and yen, 15 mins of x2 drops EventOver2 – 25 spins, 25 mins of x2 exp, materials and yen, 15 mins of x2 drops

– 25 spins, 25 mins of x2 exp, materials and yen, 15 mins of x2 drops MoreFixes – 25 Spins

– 25 Spins Sorry4TradingIssues – 25 Spins

– 25 Spins ThanksFor41MVisits – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards Almost200kFavorites – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards HAPPYXMAS – 25 spins

– 25 spins HAPPYXMAS2 – 25 spins

– 25 spins X2BOSSDROPONE – 15 mins x2 drops

– 15 mins x2 drops X2BOSSDROPTWO – 15 mins x2 drops

– 15 mins x2 drops X2BOSSDROPTHREE – 15 mins x2 drops

– 15 mins x2 drops JAYPRO – 40 mins x2 exp, 40 mins x2 materials

– 40 mins x2 exp, 40 mins x2 materials Halloween2022 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SorryForResettingTrouble – 25 spins, 15 mins x2 exp and materials, 10 mins x2 drops

– 25 spins, 15 mins x2 exp and materials, 10 mins x2 drops NewCode1 – 50 spins, 30 mins x2 drop rate

– 50 spins, 30 mins x2 drop rate NewCode2 – 50 spins, 50 mins x2 exp and materials

– 50 spins, 50 mins x2 exp and materials StrawOne – 25 spins, 25 mins x2 materials, 25 mins x2 exp

– 25 spins, 25 mins x2 materials, 25 mins x2 exp StrawTwo – 25 spins, 25 mins x2 materials, 25 mins x2 exp

– 25 spins, 25 mins x2 materials, 25 mins x2 exp StrawThree – 25 spins, 15 mins x2 drop rate

– 25 spins, 15 mins x2 drop rate StrawFour – 25 spins, 15 mins x2 drop rate

– 25 spins, 15 mins x2 drop rate BleachSoon4 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards BleachSoon3 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards BleachSoon2 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards BleachSoon1 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards HelloThere1 – 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop

– 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop HelloThere2 – 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop

– 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop HelloThere3 – 25 spins + 20 mins x2 exp & materials

– 25 spins + 20 mins x2 exp & materials HelloThere4 – 25 spins + 20 mins x2 exp & materials

– 25 spins + 20 mins x2 exp & materials Code1 – 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop

– 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop Code2 – 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop

– 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop Code3 – 25 spins + 20 mins x2 exp & materials

– 25 spins + 20 mins x2 exp & materials Code4 – 25 spins + 20 mins x2 exp & materials

– 25 spins + 20 mins x2 exp & materials Kuzen – Redeem code for 15 spins

– Redeem code for 15 spins Re13th – Redeem code for 15 spins, 20 mins x2 drop

– Redeem code for 15 spins, 20 mins x2 drop UpdateIsHere – Redeem code for 15 spins, 20 mins x2 materials and exp

– Redeem code for 15 spins, 20 mins x2 materials and exp UpdateSoon – Redeem code for 35 spins, 20 mins of mats and exp

– Redeem code for 35 spins, 20 mins of mats and exp 55KLikes – Redeem code for 20 spins + 10 mins x2 boss drop

– Redeem code for 20 spins + 10 mins x2 boss drop Easter – Redeem code for 15 Spins

– Redeem code for 15 Spins 50KLIKES – Redeem code for 15 Spins

– Redeem code for 15 Spins 35MVISITS – Redeem code for 15 Spins

– Redeem code for 15 Spins 175KFAVS – Redeem code for 15 Spins

– Redeem code for 15 Spins LoveJay – Redeem code for 30 Spins, 50k Yen, 20 mins of X2

– Redeem code for 30 Spins, 50k Yen, 20 mins of X2 KakujasAreHere – 5k RC Cells & 600 Materials

– 5k RC Cells & 600 Materials Sorry! – Redeem code for Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts

– Redeem code for Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts Nutcracker! – Redeem code for Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts

– Redeem code for Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts Noro! – Redeem code for Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts

– Redeem code for Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts 47kLikes! – Redeem code for 40 spins, 447 materials, 147k YEN, 60 mins of x2 exp and materials

– Redeem code for 40 spins, 447 materials, 147k YEN, 60 mins of x2 exp and materials Sorry4Lags – Redeem code for 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins and 75k YEN

– Redeem code for 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins and 75k YEN SubToKilik – Redeem code for 15 Spins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Ghoul?

Follow the steps instructed below to redeem the Roblox codes:

Start the Roblox game and connect to the server.

Click the "Menu" button to open the code dialog box.

Copy the desired code from the list and paste it into the "ENTER CODE HERE" box.

Press the "Enter" button on your keyboard to activate the Roblox code.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Hence, users must avoid making typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption process.