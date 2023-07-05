Roblox Project Ghoul codes (July 2023): Free Yen, Spins, and more 

The Roblox platform offers many titles based on various anime franchises. Roblox Project Ghoul comes under this category as its gameplay revolves around the iconic Tokyo Ghoul anime/manga series. Players are given the ultimate freedom of playing as ghouls or detectives (police officers) on an action-packed map. Additionally, they must collect in-game resources and money to become efficient fighters.

Instead of grinding for countless hours to earn the aforementioned in-game items, one can simply redeem the promo codes the developers offer. The rewards obtained from the codes can help new players massively in Roblox Project Ghoul.

Active codes for Roblox Project Ghoul

Several new codes have been added to the list, and Robloxians can easily activate them to earn a significant amount of freebies.

SmilingTouka20207232 - Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 All Materials, and 1500 RC (Latest)

Inactive codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

Sadly, many of the codes have gone inactive in Roblox Project Ghoul. There is a silver lining to this as you can expect a fresh set of codes to be released on a regular basis. Following are the outdated codes:

EasterSoon - Redeem for 30 Spins, Experience, and a Yen Booster

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Ghoul?

Robloxians are advised to follow the easy steps featured below to claim the free rewards within no time:

Launch the Roblox game and enter the server

Press the "Menu" option to open the code redemption box

Copy any code from our list and paste it into the "ENTER CODE HERE" text box.

Hit the "Enter" button on your keyboard to redeem the Roblox code instantly!

Roblox codes are infamous for being case-sensitive. If you are manually inputting the code, avoid making case errors. Just copy and paste the Roblox codes throughout the redemption process to avoid mistakes.

