Roblox Project Ghoul codes (July 2023): Free Yen, Spins, and more 

The Roblox platform offers many titles based on various anime franchises. Roblox Project Ghoul comes under this category as its gameplay revolves around the iconic Tokyo Ghoul anime/manga series. Players are given the ultimate freedom of playing as ghouls or detectives (police officers) on an action-packed map. Additionally, they must collect in-game resources and money to become efficient fighters.
Instead of grinding for countless hours to earn the aforementioned in-game items, one can simply redeem the promo codes the developers offer. The rewards obtained from the codes can help new players massively in Roblox Project Ghoul.
Active codes for Roblox Project Ghoul
Several new codes have been added to the list, and Robloxians can easily activate them to earn a significant amount of freebies.
- SmilingTouka20207232 - Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 All Materials, and 1500 RC (Latest)
- BitterRoma40207231 - Redeem for 30 Spins, 20 mins of all x2 Boosters (Latest)
- WheezingUi42506232 - Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 All Materials, and 1500 RC
- LayingMatsumoto22506231 - Redeem for 30 Spins, 20 mins of all x2 Boosters
- NoddingHaru11806232 - Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 All Materials, and 1500 RC
- ChucklingJuuzou61806231 - Redeem for 30 Spins, 20 mins of all x2 Boosters
- LaughingFuruta81106232 - Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 All Materials, and 1500 RC
- SmartAkira31106231 - Redeem for 30 Spins, 20 mins of all x2 Boosters
- KawaiiGinshi00406231 - Redeem for 30 Spins, 20 mins of all x2 Boosters
- HumbleKuramoto90406232 - Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 All Materials, and 1500 RC
- SmartKureo92805231 - Redeem for 30 Spins, 20 mins of all x2 Boosters
- KawaiiSachi52805232 - Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 All Materials, and 1500 RC
- SurprisedTouma02105231 - Redeem for 30 Spins and 20 mins of all x2 Boosters
- AwesomeHouji72105232 - Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 All Materials, and 1500 RC
- SittingKoma11405231 - Redeem for 30 Spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters
- SneezingRikai91405232 - Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 All Materials, and 1500 RC
- SmartIshida60705231 - Redeem for 30 Spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters
- SmartKijima50705232 - Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 All Materials, and 1500 RC
- BitterKureo43004232 - Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC
- LaughingNishiki83004231 - Redeem for 30 spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters
- ExcitedKijima52304231 - Redeem for 30 spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters
- SweetAyato52304232 - Redeem for 15,000 Yen, 500 all materials, and1500 RC
- Fixes - Redeem for 30 Spins and 20 minutes of all Boosters
- AwesomeTouma71604232 - Redeem for 15k Yen, 500 all materials, 1500 RC
- SweetUta51604231 - Redeem for 30 spins, and 20 mins of all x2 boosters
- EasternEgg_1 - Redeem for 30 spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters
- EasternEgg_2 - Redeem for 15k Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC
- MeditatingKuramoto50804231 - Redeem for 30 spins, 20 mins of all x2 boosters
- DancingGinshi00804232 - Redeem for 15k Yen, 500 all materials, and 1500 RC
- MoreFixes - Redeem this code for 25 Spins
- Sorry4TradingIssues - Redeem this code for 25 Spins
- ThanksFor41MVisits - Redeem this code for 30 Spins
- Almost200kFavorites - Redeem this code for 30 Spins
- HAPPYXMAS - Redeem this code for 25 Spins
- HAPPYXMAS2 - Redeem this code for 25 Spins
- X2BOSSDROPONE - Redeem this code for 15 minutes x2 Drops
- X2BOSSDROPTWO - Redeem this code for 15 minutes x2 Drops
- X2BOSSDROPTHREE - Redeem this code for 15 minutes x2 Drops
- JAYPRO - Redeem this code for 40 minutes x2 XP, 40 minutes x2 Materials
- Halloween2022 - Redeem this code for Halloween Mask, 50 Spins, 20 minutes of 2x Materials, exp, Boss Drop, 80k Yen, 5000 RC, and 2500 of each Material
- SorryForResettingTrouble - Redeem this code for 25 spins, 15 mins x2 exp and materials, 10 mins x2 drop rate
- NewCode1 - Redeem this code for 50 Spins and 30 minutes x2 drop rate
- NewCode2 - Redeem this code for 50 Spins and 50 minutes x2 exp
- Sub2HunterGodSlayer - Redeem this code for 15 Spins and 100k Yen
- StarcodeBenni - Redeem this code for 15 Spins
- Sub2FloatyZone - Redeem this code for 15 Spins
- Sub2BokTheGamer - Redeem this code for 15 Spins
- Sub2Kakuja - Redeem this code for 15 Spins
- NARUTOGHOUL30K - Redeem this code for 15 Spins
- subtoAlphamisfits - Redeem this code for 15 Spins
- Sub2JustYami - Redeem this code for 15 Spin
- SubToJay - Redeem this code for 15 Spins
- SubToKilik - Redeem this code for 15 Spins
Inactive codes in Roblox Project Ghoul
Sadly, many of the codes have gone inactive in Roblox Project Ghoul. There is a silver lining to this as you can expect a fresh set of codes to be released on a regular basis. Following are the outdated codes:
- EasterSoon - Redeem for 30 Spins, Experience, and a Yen Booster
- BunnyBun - Redeem for Spins, Materials, and a Boss Drop
- StrawOne - Redeem for 25 spins, 25 minutes of 2x materials, and 25 mins 2x XP
- StrawTwo - Redeem for 25 spins, 25 minutes of 2x materials, and 25 mins 2x XP
- StrawThree - Redeem for 25 spins and 15 minutes of 2x drop rate
- StrawFour - Redeem for 25 spins and 15 minutes of 2x drop rate
- BleachSoon1 - Redeem for 25 Spins
- BleachSoon2 - Redeem for 25 Spins
- BleachSoon3 - Redeem for 25 Spins
- BleachSoon4 - Redeem for 25 Spins
- HelloThere1 - Redeem for free Spins
- HelloThere2 - Redeem for free Spins
- HelloThere3 - Redeem for free Spins
- HelloThere4 - Redeem for free Spins
- Code4 - Redeem for 25 spins and 20 mins x2 exp & materials
- Code3 - Redeem for 25 spins and 20 mins x2 exp & materials
- Code2 - Redeem for 25 spins and 15 mins x2 boss drop
- Code1 - Redeem for 25 spins and 15 mins x2 boss drop
- Kuzen - Redeem for 15 spins
- Re13th - Redeem for 15 spins and 20 minutes of 2x Drops
- UpdateIsHere - Redeem for 15 spins, 20 minutes of 2x Mats and XP
- UpdateSoon- Redeem for 35 Spins
- 55KLikes- Redeem for 20 Spins and 10 minutes 2x Boss Drop boost
- Easter- Redeem for 15 Spins
- 50KLIKES- Redeem for 15 Spins
- 35MVISITS- Redeem for 15 Spins
- 175KFAVS- Redeem for 15 Spins
- LoveJay- Redeem for 30 Spins, 50k Yen, and a 20-minute Boost
- KakujasAreHere-Redeem for 5k RC Cells and 600 Materials
- 47kLikes!-Redeem for 40 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts
- KyleGotNoMaidens-Redeem for 15 Spins
- Sorry!-Redeem for 35 Spins, 1.5k Materials, 150k Yen, and 25 mins 2x Boosts
- Noro!-Redeem for 20 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts
- Nutcracker!-Redeem for 20 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts
- Sorry4Lags-Redeem for 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins, and 75k Yen
- AdamWorksHard-Redeem for 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins, and 75k Yen
- RankedMatchesPog-Redeem for Cash and 20 Spins
- IXA!-Redeem for Cash and 20 Spins
- 38kLikes!-Redeem for Cash and Spins
- 3000Players!-Redeem for 30 Spins
- WeAreSorry!-Redeem for 30 Spins
- CodexGeas-Redeem for 15 Spins
- LastShutdownForToday-Redeem for 30 Spins
- XBOXSUPPORT-Redeem for 20 Spins
- Release!-Redeem for 30 Spins
- 16MVISITS! - Redeem code for 2600 Yen!
- 21000Likes! - Redeem for lots of free Yen!
- 21500Likes! - Redeem for lots of free Yen!
- 22000Likes! - Redeem for lots of free Yen!
- 22500Likes! - Redeem code for lots of free Yen!
- HappyThanksGiving2020! - Redeem code for a reward!
- PartnershipApproved! - Redeem code for a reward!
- Kaneki Ken - Redeem code for rewards!
- PG_GroupMember - Redeem code for rewards! (Roblox group members only!)
- Update2.5! - Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!
- 20500Likes! - Redeem code for lots of free Yen!
- 19500Likes! - Redeem code for lots of free Yen!
- 20000Likes! - Redeem code for lots of free Yen!
- 14MVISITS! - Redeem code for lots of free Yen!
- 18000Likes! - Redeem this code for some free Yen!
- 16500Likes! - Redeem code for Yen!
- 11MVISITS! - Redeem code for a reward!
- 17500Likes! - Redeem code for a reward!
- 9.5MVISITS! - Redeem code for Yen!
- 8MVISITS! - Redeem code for Yen!
- 7.5MVISITS! - Redeem code for Yen!
- 7MVISITS! - Redeem code for Yen!
- 6MVISITS! - Redeem code for Yen!
- 5.5MVISITS! - Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!
- 3.6MVISITS! - Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! (Roblox group members only!)
- 15000Likes! - Redeem code for Yen!
- 14500Likes! - Redeem code for Yen!
- 14000Likes! - Redeem code for Yen!
- 13000Likes! - Redeem code for Yen
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Ghoul?
Robloxians are advised to follow the easy steps featured below to claim the free rewards within no time:
- Launch the Roblox game and enter the server
- Press the "Menu" option to open the code redemption box
- Copy any code from our list and paste it into the "ENTER CODE HERE" text box.
- Hit the "Enter" button on your keyboard to redeem the Roblox code instantly!
Roblox codes are infamous for being case-sensitive. If you are manually inputting the code, avoid making case errors. Just copy and paste the Roblox codes throughout the redemption process to avoid mistakes.